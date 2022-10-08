Fort Worth School Makes Students the Stars In a Memorable Outdoor Evening — Stepping Up For Rivertree Academy

Lisa Waldron, Wendy Hunsaker, James Hunsaker, and Conor Rainbolt at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Pamela Krick and Carla Thompson at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Reed Loftis, Shannon Loftis, Michael O'Brien, Laura O'Brien and Jessica Tetirick at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Paige Randel, Neil Randel, Olivia Kearney and Jeff Kearney at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Alyssa Foster, Sara Cardwell, Cody Henderson, and Molly Van Amburgh at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Rivertree students at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Colby Welsh, Travis Woolf, Dusty Wallace, Beau Boenker, and David Muckelroy at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Rivertree Board President Pete Chambers and Raney Chambers at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Corey Boone, Nelson Flanagan, and William Eason at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Wendy Hunsaker, Julie Davidson, Kristin Henderson, and Christina Johnson at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Chad Stephens, Event Chair Susanne Avondet, Patricia Chambers and Tom Chambers at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Rivertree Student Ambassadors greet Elizabeth and Bob White at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Stephen Jenkins, Mimi Stephens, and Rivertree Head of School Justina Jenkins at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Rivertree Students were the real stars at the Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Olivia and Jeff Kearney at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Event Chair Katie Myers with Courtland McBroom at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022.

Rivertree Board President Pete Chambers and Head of School Justina Jenkins take the stage at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Fort Worth’s Rivertree Academy attracted a generous crowd under a beautiful fall Texas night sky. More than 500 supporters from all around North Texas gathered to raise awareness and funding for the Lake Como school.

Upon arrival, guests received a warm welcome from Rivertree student ambassadors. A firm handshake and a friendly introduction greeted everyone who stepped foot on the River Ranch porch. The stage was set for a transparent and moving presentation about academic progress and the faith-filled mission of the school.

The Rivertree Academy choir kicked off the program in style, singing “This Little Light of Mine” to a cheerful crowd. Auctioneer Jeff Copeland served as master of ceremonies, leading a moving fireside chat with Rivertree head of school Dr. Justina Jenkins, Board of Directors president Pete Chambers and dean of students Tiera Miles.

Adding to the excitement, event co-chairs Susanne Avondet and Katie Myers transformed the River Ranch ballroom into a brilliant universe of white lights, stars and live greenery put together by NDH Landscape. Local favorite Bill Bostelman of Flowers on the Square completed the look with gorgeous floral presentations.

Movingly, the program highlighted the three core values of Rivertree Academy. Faith. Magnanimity. Excellence. Jenkins notably expressed excitement to share her passion for the students and their education. She also commented on the school’s ability to unite supporters in an often-polarized world.

“We have so many different people from so many walks of life that care for and love these children. . . and I would say in a world that says you can’t do it, we are doing it,” Jenkins says.

SHOP Swipe

















Next

Rivertree Academy students were the true stars of the night. They exemplified the mission of the school and its wholistic approach to education.

“It was an amazing blessing to see the large gathering,” Chambers says. “Both new and old supporters of Rivertree showed up and made it an incredible evening.”

PC Scene: Amy and Tull Bailey, Terry and Chris Pruitt, Emmy Lou Prescott, Pam and Chuck Holm, Kaydee and Bill Bailey, Julie and Jay Hayes, Paula and George Thomason, Tamara and Daniel Pullin, Whitney and Zac Thompson, Lauri Lawrence, Suzanne and Travis Sanders, Terri and Greg Sexton