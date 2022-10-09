Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul

Alexandra Will, Kristhy Peguero at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser.

Artist Tyler Kay at the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser at The Revaire

Taylor Leigh Kessler, Iris Shaftel at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser.

Chairs Logan Lester Tafelski and Helen Winchell at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser.

Helen Winchell, Brittany Hebert Franklin, Logan Lester Tafelski at the Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser at The Revaire.

This precious pooch was one of the live auction items during the Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser at The Revaire.

Guest Speaker Jennifer Sebasigar at the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser at The Revaire

Brittany Hebert Franklin, Donna Lemoine, Logan Lester Tafelski at the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser at The Revaire

Ashlyn Harlan, Dr. Kriti Mohan, Meghan Elinor at the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser at The Revaire

The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser.

What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High

Where: The Revaire

PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.

Adding to the event’s bottom line were title sponsors Insight GlobalHealth, Kodiak Gas Services LLC, FUELTRAX, Jones Roofing, BCRN Aesthetics and Texas Children’s Hospital. Add to that more than 187 auction items.

Applause, applause to chairs Logan Lester Tafelski and Helen Winchell who spearheaded the day that included a fashion show presented by Alchemia and Modern Marla, brunch courtesy of A Fare Extraordinaire and speakers.

“Sky High’s mission to fight pediatric cancer became my personal mission the morning after 2017 Ladies Who Brunch when I got the call that my little brother had brain cancer,” Winchell says. “Co-chairing this event for my third and final year has been nothing short of humbling and inspiring. The women behind this event committee are truly unstoppable.”

The program included words from guest speaker Jennifer Sebasigari, founder of the Sebas Foundation, which provides aid to refugees, and patient family speaker Christina Cloutier, whose son was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. The fundraiser honored Donna Lemoine, who has been a longtime supporter of Sky High for Kids and the organization’s mission.

You might not have heard of Houston Ladies Who Brunch before. But they appear to be a group on a mission of jumping into Houston’s philanthropic circles.

“Serving as the Ladies Who Brunch 2022 co-chair has meant the world to me,” Tafelski says. “The Ladies Who Brunch committee is built out of the most passionate and hardworking young professional women. We are the new generation of fundraising for important causes, and I am honored to be in a leadership position on the forefront of this turn in Houston.

“We have big goals and plans for 2023. This is only the beginning.”

PC Seen: Sky High for Kids founder Brittany Hebert Franklin, Ashlyn Harlan, Dr. Kriti Mohan, Meghan Elinor, Brittany Hebert Franklin, Donna Lemoine, Taylor Leigh Kessler, Iris Shaftel, Alexandra Will, Kristhy Peguero, and artist Tyler Kay.