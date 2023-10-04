Comedian Robin Williams’ Son Opens Up On Suicide, Mental Health In Touching and Vital River Oaks Luncheon

Circles of Hope_Honoree David Kinder, Marie Louise Kinder, Co-chairs Christine and Blake Williams_0611 (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Circle of Hope luncheon honoree David Kinder & Marie Louise Kinder, chairs Christine & Blake Williams at the fundraiser benefiting re:MIND. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Tom Brown, Ronny & Dorothy Cuenod at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

John & Stacy Kinder at the Circle of Hope luncheon benefiting re:MIND (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Brandi Marris, Katherine Jones at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Aaron Howes & DeeDee Guggenheim Howes at the Circle of Hope luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Luncheon chairs Christine & Blake Williams flank guest speaker Zak Williams at the Circle of Hope luncheon benefiting re:MIND. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Julie & Michale Donaldson, Lisa Malosky at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Nancy & Rich Kinder at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Beth & Chase Robison at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Ulises & Kara Vidal, Todd Adam, Amy Shields at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Mary Catherine Sharman, Rob & Bess Wilson at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Anne Baillio, Leigh Melcher at the Circles of Hope luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Chay & Tory Taylor, Nicole & Greg Eidman at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Robert & Cullen Muse at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Elaine & Jim Turner at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Greer & Elizabeth Pagan, Ellie & David Bale at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Kay Holmes, Cora Bess Meyer at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Kendall & Malory Carew at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lynn Baird, Anne Kinder at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Polly Whittle, John & Stacy Kinder at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Ryan Gordon, Alison Young, Jason Gordon, Connor Rood at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Sheri Bailey, Haresh & Sushma Yalamanchili at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Susan & Will Penland at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Society / Featured Parties

Comedian Robin Williams’ Son Opens Up On Suicide, Mental Health In Touching and Vital River Oaks Luncheon

Fighting to Make a Difference With re:MIND

BY // 10.04.23
photography Jenny Antill
Luncheon chairs Christine & Blake Williams flank guest speaker Zak Williams at the Circle of Hope luncheon benefiting re:MIND. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Circle of Hope luncheon honoree David Kinder & Marie Louise Kinder, chairs Christine & Blake Williams at the fundraiser benefiting re:MIND. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Tom Brown, Ronny & Dorothy Cuenod at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

John & Stacy Kinder at the Circle of Hope luncheon benefiting re:MIND (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Brandi Marris, Katherine Jones at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Aaron Howes & DeeDee Guggenheim Howes at the Circle of Hope luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Luncheon chairs Christine & Blake Williams flank guest speaker Zak Williams at the Circle of Hope luncheon benefiting re:MIND. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Julie & Michale Donaldson, Lisa Malosky at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Nancy & Rich Kinder at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Beth & Chase Robison at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Ulises & Kara Vidal, Todd Adam, Amy Shields at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Mary Catherine Sharman, Rob & Bess Wilson at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Anne Baillio, Leigh Melcher at the Circles of Hope luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Chay & Tory Taylor, Nicole & Greg Eidman at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Robert & Cullen Muse at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Elaine & Jim Turner at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Greer & Elizabeth Pagan, Ellie & David Bale at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Kay Holmes, Cora Bess Meyer at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Kendall & Malory Carew at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Lynn Baird, Anne Kinder at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Polly Whittle, John & Stacy Kinder at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Ryan Gordon, Alison Young, Jason Gordon, Connor Rood at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Sheri Bailey, Haresh & Sushma Yalamanchili at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Susan & Will Penland at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

What: re:MIND “Circles of Hope” luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: The more than 400 guests were held to rapt attention as guest speaker Zak Williams, a fierce mental health advocate and the son of legendary comedian Robin Williams who died by suicide at age 63, shared his personal story from merely surviving to thriving and growing support initiatives and campaigns to remove the stigma of mental illness and to encourage those with issues to seek support.

For those not familiar with re:MIND, formerly known as Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Greater Houston, it provides free and confidential support groups for individuals living with, or family and friends affected by, depression and bipolar disorders. The  groups are led by licensed mental health professionals and co-facilitated by trained volunteers.

Tom Brown, Ronny & Dorothy Cuenod at the Circle of Hope Luncheon. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Also impacting the guests with the importance of mental health care was luncheon honoree David Kinder, recipient of the Gary Levering Mental Health Impact Award. Kinder shared his experience with the tragic loss of his mother to suicide at age 65, which inspired his support for re:MIND. Kinder and his wife Marie Louise have made it their mission to ensure that those in need are able to receive free access to mental health services every day. The duo chaired the re:MIND luncheon in 2017 and David Kinder, a longtime board member, also chaired the board in 2019.

This luncheon was chaired by Christine and Blake Williams and emceed by Lisa Malosky. Current re:MIND board chair Mary Catherine Sharman delivered the accolades for David Kinder.

Luncheon chairs Christine & Blake Williams flank guest speaker Zak Williams at the Circle of Hope luncheon benefiting re:MIND. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

PC Seen: Scott and Jill Holstead, Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes and Aaron Howes, Sara and Bill Morgan, Nancy and Rich Kinder, Julie and Seth Barrett, Jonathan Eads, Kirsten Berger, Cullen and Robert Muse, Stacy and John Kinder, Franna and Ted Litton, Todd Litton, Dr. Elizabeth Mcingvale, Lynda Underwood, Elaine and Jim Turner, Polly Whittle, Ally and Korsh Jafarnia, and Tom Brown.

