Comedian Robin Williams’ Son Opens Up On Suicide, Mental Health In Touching and Vital River Oaks Luncheon

What: re:MIND “Circles of Hope” luncheon

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: The more than 400 guests were held to rapt attention as guest speaker Zak Williams, a fierce mental health advocate and the son of legendary comedian Robin Williams who died by suicide at age 63, shared his personal story from merely surviving to thriving and growing support initiatives and campaigns to remove the stigma of mental illness and to encourage those with issues to seek support.

For those not familiar with re:MIND, formerly known as Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Greater Houston, it provides free and confidential support groups for individuals living with, or family and friends affected by, depression and bipolar disorders. The groups are led by licensed mental health professionals and co-facilitated by trained volunteers.

Also impacting the guests with the importance of mental health care was luncheon honoree David Kinder, recipient of the Gary Levering Mental Health Impact Award. Kinder shared his experience with the tragic loss of his mother to suicide at age 65, which inspired his support for re:MIND. Kinder and his wife Marie Louise have made it their mission to ensure that those in need are able to receive free access to mental health services every day. The duo chaired the re:MIND luncheon in 2017 and David Kinder, a longtime board member, also chaired the board in 2019.

This luncheon was chaired by Christine and Blake Williams and emceed by Lisa Malosky. Current re:MIND board chair Mary Catherine Sharman delivered the accolades for David Kinder.

PC Seen: Scott and Jill Holstead, Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes and Aaron Howes, Sara and Bill Morgan, Nancy and Rich Kinder, Julie and Seth Barrett, Jonathan Eads, Kirsten Berger, Cullen and Robert Muse, Stacy and John Kinder, Franna and Ted Litton, Todd Litton, Dr. Elizabeth Mcingvale, Lynda Underwood, Elaine and Jim Turner, Polly Whittle, Ally and Korsh Jafarnia, and Tom Brown.