Houston’s Classical Music Gala Takes Over St. John’s and a Top Museum — ROCO Makes Its Doubleheader Sing

1. Anthony DiLorenzo, composer, Cynthia Wong, animator, Lois Stark, author, and Conductor, Mei-Ann Chen at the premiere of Techtonal based on The Telling Image (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_ROCOGala_DOrtizPhoto_093023-391 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
16. Alecia Lawyer, ROCO Founder, Awarding Lois Stark with the Wildcatting in the Arts Award (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
18. George Sutherland, Jeremy Fain and Rachel Rosson of Greenwood King Properties presented with The Pillar of the Arts Award (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
19. Frank Donnelly, Andrés González, ROCO violinist, Ali Donnelly (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
13. Louis and Gail Adler, Veronika and Marc Adler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
23. Austin Pastner, Pasha Sabouri, Mary Pastner, Courtney and Bo Hughes, Taylor Shaunfield (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
8. Lana Rabinovich and Leo Slootsky (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
6. Gregory Brown and Taylor Davis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
15. Ann Weisgarber, Laura Calaway, Judy Little (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
20. Fran Sampson, George Chase, William Lafuze and Patricia Holmes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
12. Ben Stark, Lois and George Stark (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
21. Liliana Soltero, Revelry Chair, and Michel Hawkins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
25. Gail and Jenard Gross (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
5. Liliana Soltero, Revelry Chair, alongside Anne Bean and Susan Binney (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
14. Taylor Kidd and Zachary Horst (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
9. Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff, Anne Bean (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
10. Andrew and Jaena Coit with Kevin Lau, Composer of The Nightingale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
11. Tim and Nicole Murphy, Angie and David Habachy (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
2. Connie Pfeiffer and Janet Moore (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
24. Rachelle Doody, Lois Stark, Regina Rogers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
3. ROCO’s opening concert of the 19th Season, Seismic (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
22

Anthony DiLorenzo, Cynthia Wong, Lois Start, Mei Ann Chen at ROCO's premier of 'Techtonal' at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
22

Beverly & Bill Coit, Liz Coit, Andrew & Jaena Coit honored at the ROCO concert and gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
22

ROCO founder Alecia Lawyer, Wildcatting in the Arts Award recipient Lois Stark at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
22

Receiving the Pillars of the Arts Award on behalf of Greenwood King George Sutherland, Jeremy Fain, Rachel Rossen at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
22

Frank Donnelly, Andrés González, ROCC violinist Ali Donnelly at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
22

Louis & Gail Adler, Veronike & Marc Adler at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
22

Austin Pastner, Pasha Sabouri, Mary Pastner, Courtney & Bo Hughes, Taylor Shaunfield at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
22

Leo Slootsky, Lana Rabinovich at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
22

Dr. Gregory Brown, Taylor Davis at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
22

Ann Weisgarber, Laura Calaway, Judy Little at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
22

Fran Sampson, George Chase, William Lafuze, Patricia Holmes at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
22

Ben Stark, Lois & George Stark at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
22

Revelry chair Liliana Soltero, Michael Hawkins at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
22

Jenard & Gail Gross at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
22

Revelry chair Liliana Soltero, Anne Bean, Susan Binney at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
22

Taylor Kidd & Zachary Horst at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
22

Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff, Anne Bean at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
22

Andrew & Jean Coit, composer Kevin Lau at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
22

Tim & Nicole Murphy, Angie David Habachy at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
22

Connie Pfeiffer, Janet Moore at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
22

Rachelle Doody, Lois Start, Regina Rogers at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
22

ROCO's opening concert of the 2023 season at the Church of St. John the Divine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

1. Anthony DiLorenzo, composer, Cynthia Wong, animator, Lois Stark, author, and Conductor, Mei-Ann Chen at the premiere of Techtonal based on The Telling Image (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
_ROCOGala_DOrtizPhoto_093023-391 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
16. Alecia Lawyer, ROCO Founder, Awarding Lois Stark with the Wildcatting in the Arts Award (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
18. George Sutherland, Jeremy Fain and Rachel Rosson of Greenwood King Properties presented with The Pillar of the Arts Award (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
19. Frank Donnelly, Andrés González, ROCO violinist, Ali Donnelly (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
13. Louis and Gail Adler, Veronika and Marc Adler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
23. Austin Pastner, Pasha Sabouri, Mary Pastner, Courtney and Bo Hughes, Taylor Shaunfield (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
8. Lana Rabinovich and Leo Slootsky (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
6. Gregory Brown and Taylor Davis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
15. Ann Weisgarber, Laura Calaway, Judy Little (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
20. Fran Sampson, George Chase, William Lafuze and Patricia Holmes (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
12. Ben Stark, Lois and George Stark (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
21. Liliana Soltero, Revelry Chair, and Michel Hawkins (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
25. Gail and Jenard Gross (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
5. Liliana Soltero, Revelry Chair, alongside Anne Bean and Susan Binney (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
14. Taylor Kidd and Zachary Horst (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
9. Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff, Anne Bean (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
10. Andrew and Jaena Coit with Kevin Lau, Composer of The Nightingale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
11. Tim and Nicole Murphy, Angie and David Habachy (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
2. Connie Pfeiffer and Janet Moore (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
24. Rachelle Doody, Lois Stark, Regina Rogers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
3. ROCO’s opening concert of the 19th Season, Seismic (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Classical Music Gala Takes Over St. John’s and a Top Museum — ROCO Makes Its Doubleheader Sing

Honoring Generations of Support

BY // 10.09.23
photography Daniel Ortiz
Anthony DiLorenzo, Cynthia Wong, Lois Start, Mei Ann Chen at ROCO's premier of 'Techtonal' at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Beverly & Bill Coit, Liz Coit, Andrew & Jaena Coit honored at the ROCO concert and gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ROCO founder Alecia Lawyer, Wildcatting in the Arts Award recipient Lois Stark at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Receiving the Pillars of the Arts Award on behalf of Greenwood King George Sutherland, Jeremy Fain, Rachel Rossen at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Frank Donnelly, Andrés González, ROCC violinist Ali Donnelly at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Louis & Gail Adler, Veronike & Marc Adler at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Austin Pastner, Pasha Sabouri, Mary Pastner, Courtney & Bo Hughes, Taylor Shaunfield at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leo Slootsky, Lana Rabinovich at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Gregory Brown, Taylor Davis at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ann Weisgarber, Laura Calaway, Judy Little at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Fran Sampson, George Chase, William Lafuze, Patricia Holmes at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ben Stark, Lois & George Stark at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Revelry chair Liliana Soltero, Michael Hawkins at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jenard & Gail Gross at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Revelry chair Liliana Soltero, Anne Bean, Susan Binney at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Taylor Kidd & Zachary Horst at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff, Anne Bean at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Andrew & Jean Coit, composer Kevin Lau at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Tim & Nicole Murphy, Angie David Habachy at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Connie Pfeiffer, Janet Moore at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rachelle Doody, Lois Start, Regina Rogers at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ROCO's opening concert of the 2023 season at the Church of St. John the Divine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
22

Anthony DiLorenzo, Cynthia Wong, Lois Start, Mei Ann Chen at ROCO's premier of 'Techtonal' at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
22

Beverly & Bill Coit, Liz Coit, Andrew & Jaena Coit honored at the ROCO concert and gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
22

ROCO founder Alecia Lawyer, Wildcatting in the Arts Award recipient Lois Stark at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
22

Receiving the Pillars of the Arts Award on behalf of Greenwood King George Sutherland, Jeremy Fain, Rachel Rossen at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
22

Frank Donnelly, Andrés González, ROCC violinist Ali Donnelly at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
22

Louis & Gail Adler, Veronike & Marc Adler at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
22

Austin Pastner, Pasha Sabouri, Mary Pastner, Courtney & Bo Hughes, Taylor Shaunfield at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
22

Leo Slootsky, Lana Rabinovich at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
22

Dr. Gregory Brown, Taylor Davis at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
22

Ann Weisgarber, Laura Calaway, Judy Little at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
22

Fran Sampson, George Chase, William Lafuze, Patricia Holmes at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
22

Ben Stark, Lois & George Stark at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
22

Revelry chair Liliana Soltero, Michael Hawkins at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
22

Jenard & Gail Gross at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
22

Revelry chair Liliana Soltero, Anne Bean, Susan Binney at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
22

Taylor Kidd & Zachary Horst at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
22

Cynthia Wolff, Beth Wolff, Anne Bean at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
22

Andrew & Jean Coit, composer Kevin Lau at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
22

Tim & Nicole Murphy, Angie David Habachy at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
22

Connie Pfeiffer, Janet Moore at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
22

Rachelle Doody, Lois Start, Regina Rogers at ROCO's 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
22

ROCO's opening concert of the 2023 season at the Church of St. John the Divine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

From the chancel of the Church of St. John the Divine where the music was as heavenly as the surroundings to the stunning environs of Weiss Energy Hall in the Houston Museum of Natural Science, ROCO’s 11th annual Revelry gala offered supporters an extraordinary evening.

As is tradition, the annual fundraiser began with a concert at St. John’s, as it is affectionately known, where the ROCO chamber orchestra introduced the world premiere of Anthony DiLorenzo‘s commissioned work Tectonal. The music is based on acclaimed book The Telling Image by renowned documentary filmmaker and Houstonian Lois Stark, who on this evening received ROCO’s Wildcatting in the Arts awards. DiLorenzo also attended.

10. Andrew and Jaena Coit with Kevin Lau, Composer of The Nightingale (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Andrew & Jean Coit, composer Kevin Lau at ROCO’s 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

As a chamber orchestra, ROCO is committed to shaping the future of classical music. Its website describes it as “energizing, modernizing and personalizing the concert experience.” Thus, the world premiere featured AI text-informed animation from musical artist Cynthia Wong, who joined both the concert and the following dinner.

The program included Kevin Lau‘s The Nightingale presented with full orchestra and projections of the accompanying narration by Alicia Lawyer, ROCO founder, artistic director and principal oboe. The concert concluded with an expanded 52-piece ensemble performing Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade. All conducted by ROCO’s artistic partner Mei-Ann Chen.

Attendees then moved on to the museum for cocktails with background music provided by ROCO’s curated “Joyful” playlist of past concert recordings while they explored the Weiss Energy Hall.

13. Louis and Gail Adler, Veronika and Marc Adler (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Louis & Gail Adler, Veronike & Marc Adler at ROCO’s 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

“ROCO has always forged a trailblazing path in our field. The Houston Museum of Natural Science’s Weiss Energy Hall is a place that celebrates energy and momentum in our city with which ROCO aligns,” Lawyer told the gathering. “We are celebrating the multi-generational approach we bring to classical music that creates ripple effects for years to come.

SHOP

Swipe
Curated Library
Beauty Elevated
Adventure
Discover
Artful Designs
Discover Fall
Unique
DARING
Quietly Sophisticated
Craftmanship
Colorful and Maximal
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023
  • River Oaks District October 2023

“Thanks to the incredible philanthropic support of many, we are honored with the opportunity to be innovators and energizers within our community while bringing people together through the power of classical music locally and beyond.”

The evening honored three generations of the Coit family for their multi-generational support of ROCO, Greenwood King Properties received the Pillar of the Arts award, accepted by Rachel Morris Rosson, George Sutherland and Jeremy Fain.

16. Alecia Lawyer, ROCO Founder, Awarding Lois Stark with the Wildcatting in the Arts Award (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
ROCO founder Alecia Lawyer, Wildcatting in the Arts Award recipient Lois Stark at ROCO’s 11th annual Revelry Gala (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Gala chair Liliana Soltero, Michael Hawkins, Beverly and Bill Coit, Jeana and Andrew Coit, Liz Coit, George Stark, Ali and Frank Donnelly, Rachel and John Rosson, Anne Bean, Susan Binney, Kevin Lau and Alexa Wilks Lau, Gail and Dr.Louis Adler, Ellen Susman, Cyvia Wolff, Veronica and Mark Adler, Taylor Davis, and Dr. Gregory Scott Brown.

Special Series

Astros Playoffs

Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Carlos Correa Forgives Astros Fans For Booing Him, But His Revenge Game Could Haunt Houston’s Baseball Dynasty
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Justin Verlander’s Sweet Tribute to Kate Upton, Daughter Shows the Astros Easily Top the Taylor Swift Sports Dating Frenzy
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
Yordan Alvarez Proves He’s the Smartest Hitter In Baseball — Why the Imposing Astros Star’s Real Superpower Is His Mind
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
The Carlos Correa Speech That Still Helps the Astros Today and His Big-Time Advocacy For Jose Altuve’s True Greatness
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
Alex Bregman Smacks the Astros Haters With the Perfect Post Clinch Speech — Banishing the Rangers, Houston Flexes a Championship Will
Justin Verlander Makes “We’re Houston” Mean Something, Proves He’s Still the Big Game Ace Jim Crane Thought He Was
Justin Verlander Makes “We’re Houston” Mean Something, Proves He’s Still the Big Game Ace Jim Crane Thought He Was
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$299,950 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$835,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$340,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
8406 Gentlewood Court
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8406 Gentlewood Court
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
8406 Gentlewood Court
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$295,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,188,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$367,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$258,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X