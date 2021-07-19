Houstonian Manor House Brunch Bash Makes Summer a Rosy Affair

The Houstonian sommelier Dat Le sabers a champagne bottle for Rosé & Roses rosé tasting and bunch at the private club. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Rosé & Roses Tasting & Brunch

Where: The Houstonian Manor House

PC Moment: White linens, white eyelet (flounces, yes!) and sun hats were dress of the day when club members strolled the tree-shrouded lawn for tastings and games played out to the sounds of popular tunes. Filling in the summer tableau was a fragrant installation by in-house floral studio Sage ‘n’ Bloom, which informed the Rosé & Roses theme of the surprisingly sunny afternoon. A rarity during this rainy July.

In a special moment The Houstonian‘s sommelier Dat Le wowed guests by performing the sabrage ceremony with a bottle of champagne.

Executive chef Neal Cox did his part to impress with his three-course, seated brunch. Who wouldn’t be gleaming over the salmon blinis with caviar crème fraiche paired with Goldeneye by Duckhorn Brut Rosé? The second course lobster quiche with gruyere was paired with Bieler Pere & Fils, Sabin, Rosé, Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence, France and Feudo Montoni, ‘Rose di Adele’, Norello Mascalese, Rosato, Sicily, Italy. The sweet finish was peach galette and Popfancy’s colorful gourmet popsicles served in crisp, cold Avissi. Sparkling rose, from Venato, Italy followed.

PC Seen: Maria and Richard Cutler, Elena and Jeff Peden, Robin Moore, Tiffany D’Antonio, Melissa Korb and Rob Dempsey Marlene Rankin, Tammy Mouton, Nina and John Koshy, Adrian Gallegos, Victoria Sanches, Raquel Flores, Kristen Woodard, Marbella Shrader, Mary Incon, and Lucia Martinez with Fernando Leher.