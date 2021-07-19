noble-31-SS21_14
noble-31-all-the-wire-94
noble-31-all-the-wire-63
noble-31-miron-crosby-29 (1)
rankandstyle (2)
hannah-haston-photography-84
01
06

Fort Worth-based Madi Davis and Mackenzie Moore founded luxury fashion brand Noble 31 in 2017.

02
06

Tori Gonzales, Desiree Cox, Mackenzie Moore, and Madi Davis

03
06

Desiree Cox of All the Wire in Noble 31's Maria Dress

04
06

Dallas-based Miron Crosby pairs efforlessly with Fort Worth's Noble 31.

05
06

Jamie Chandlee, Dalton Young, and Beth Zerdecki wearing Noble 31.

06
06

Mackenzie Moore, Jace Fletcer, Vic Fletcher, and Madi Davis in Noble 31

noble-31-SS21_14
noble-31-all-the-wire-94
noble-31-all-the-wire-63
noble-31-miron-crosby-29 (1)
rankandstyle (2)
hannah-haston-photography-84
Fashion / Style

A Fort Worth Fashion Favorite Celebrates Texas Duos — Get to Know The Local Women-Owned Brands They Love

Noble 31 Outfits Their Own Favorites

BY // 07.19.21
Fort Worth-based Madi Davis and Mackenzie Moore founded luxury fashion brand Noble 31 in 2017.
Tori Gonzales, Desiree Cox, Mackenzie Moore, and Madi Davis
Desiree Cox of All the Wire in Noble 31's Maria Dress
Dallas-based Miron Crosby pairs efforlessly with Fort Worth's Noble 31.
Jamie Chandlee, Dalton Young, and Beth Zerdecki wearing Noble 31.
Mackenzie Moore, Jace Fletcer, Vic Fletcher, and Madi Davis in Noble 31
1
6

Fort Worth-based Madi Davis and Mackenzie Moore founded luxury fashion brand Noble 31 in 2017.

2
6

Tori Gonzales, Desiree Cox, Mackenzie Moore, and Madi Davis

3
6

Desiree Cox of All the Wire in Noble 31's Maria Dress

4
6

Dallas-based Miron Crosby pairs efforlessly with Fort Worth's Noble 31.

5
6

Jamie Chandlee, Dalton Young, and Beth Zerdecki wearing Noble 31.

6
6

Mackenzie Moore, Jace Fletcer, Vic Fletcher, and Madi Davis in Noble 31

There’s a reason North Texas cities regularly find their way onto lists of the best cities to build a company. The business-friendly environment of Dallas-Fort Worth — and the state’s lack of income tax — has long been hospitable to young start-ups, but what may not be quite as well-known is the area’s wealth of successful female entrepreneurs. As the amount of women-owned businesses increases, Dallas-Fort Worth has become a welcome starting point. After a particularly trying year, two local entrepreneurs, Madi Davis and Mackenzie Moore of luxury fashion brand Noble 31, honed in on a specific faction to celebrate: the entrepreneurial female duo.

“Throughout the last year, Mackenzie and I – like everyone else – were discouraged about events being cancelled, the unknown of the future, and how long it all was going to last. We looked to our fellow Texas entrepreneurs to see how they were handling these uncertain times,” Davis tells PaperCity. “We were blown away by these incredibly talented women-owned businesses that were rising to the occasion.”

To honor the sisters, mother-daughter duos, and best friends who inspired Davis and Moore (who are sisters themselves), they reached out to dress the women in some of their favorite Noble 31 styles of the season. Known for lush hues, rich fabrics, and effortless designs that are structured enough to hold their shape in Texas, the Fort Worth-based brand is a natural fit for practically any wardrobe.

 

noble-31-all-the-wire-15
Desiree Cox and Tori Gonzales of All the Wire wearing Noble 31.

All the Wire

Handcrafting and stamping custom jewelry, elevated friendship bracelets, and 14k gold chokers, Denton sisters Tori Gonzales and Desiree Cox have created a stylish way to share their personal stories with All the Wire.

“We are blown away by the love and attention to detail that sisters Tori and Desiree put into their handmade jewelry,” Davis says. “Their designs allow people to share their stories and wear jewelry that means something to them. The background behind the phrase ‘I love you all the wire’ is just too cute.”

Summer Essentials

Swipe
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials

What would you say is the best thing about working with your sister?
“The best thing would have to be how easy it can be. We know one another like the back of our hands, so there’s no fluff, all real talk. We laugh, we cry, we vent… It’s the safest space.” – Desiree Cox

noble-31-miron-crosby-09
Lizzi Means Duplantis and Sarah Means of Miron Crosby wearing Noble 31.

Miron Crosby

With a high-fashion spin, playful motifs, and a rich hand-lasted history in West Texas, Miron Crosby has become the it cowboy boot brand in Dallas and beyond.

“We are so inspired by Lizzie and Sarah. The Means sisters also created a custom line similar to our just-launched Atelier by Nobel 31. The colors, the intricate design, and the tradition of the craft of assembling their boots is just magical,” Moore says. “Madi and I are also suckers for a well-made cowboy boot.”

What is your best professional memory working with your sister?
“We opened our brick-and-mortar store and launched our collection on the same day. I was a nervous wreck but Lizzie insisted we stop working and go have dinner and a celebratory margarita. We laughed and chatted about what the future might look like for us, and I learned so much from her that night. It’s one of my very favorite memories.” Sarah Means

 

rankandstyle (1)
Beth Zerdecki , Jamie Chandlee, and Dalton Young of Rank & Style wearing Noble 31.

Rank & Style

Sifting through hundreds of verified reviews, best-selling products, editorial recommendations, and the social media influence of it all, the Texas-based trio behind Rank & Style handles the heady assemblage of online data for you, so you can shop their streamlined picks with confidence.

Today there are so many beauty and lifestyle products on the market, so having recommendations and rankings like those of the Rank and Style trio make shopping for the best brands and products doable,” Davis says. “They help consumers know what they’re getting themselves into.”

What would you say is the best thing about working with your Rank & Style trio?
“Having that extra set of eyes and an opinion you can trust is such an invaluable thing. While some solo business owners prefer to have advisors, I really think having business partners that have as much skin in the game as you is extremely important. We celebrate the wins together and we face the challenges together. I’m very lucky to have two very smart women by my side in this venture.” – Beth Zerdecki

 

Jace and Vic Fletcher of Corndog With No Name

Corndog With No Name

With an inherent knack for the beloved deep-fried food — Jace and Vic Fletcher are members of that Fletcher family — the mother-daughter duo serves up mouthwatering “stick food” and funnel cakes all over Texas and Colorado.

 

What would you say is the best thing about working with your mom?

“We are the perfect complements. I am the visionary and she is the nuts and bolts behind the operation. I constantly push the boundaries and she reels me back in, which seems to result in a progressive yet stable company.” – Jace Fletcher

Best professional memory with daughter?

“Touring Circuit of the Americas in hard hats while it was under construction back in 2012. It’s the track in Austin that hosts the annual Formula One race. 2. Attending Beastro at the Fort Worth Zoo, the Fort Worth Main St Arts Festival, and Mayfest every spring. We tend to mix a little business and pleasure at all of our events, usually in the form of perusing art and local goods, wine tastings, and corn dog feasts.” – Vic Fletcher

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
1716 S Adams Street
Harrison James
FOR SALE

1716 S Adams Street
Fort Worth, TX

$419,900 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
1716 S Adams Street
116 Bittersweet Trail
Hidden Springs Ranch
FOR SALE

116 Bittersweet Trail
Peaster, TX

$549,900 Learn More about this property
Moses Druxman
This property is listed by: Moses Druxman (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
116 Bittersweet Trail
9424 Boat Club Road
West Fork
FOR SALE

9424 Boat Club Road
Fort Worth, TX

$739,000 Learn More about this property
Karan Wethington
This property is listed by: Karan Wethington (817) 929-8998 Email Realtor
9424 Boat Club Road
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
410 Spyglass Drive
Willow Park Village
FOR SALE

410 Spyglass Drive
Willow Park, TX

$379,500 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
410 Spyglass Drive
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,199,999 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
1580 Hunterglenn Drive
McDavid Estates Ph V
FOR SALE

1580 Hunterglenn Drive
Aledo, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Zach Penn
This property is listed by: Zach Penn (479) 586-3417 Email Realtor
1580 Hunterglenn Drive
1920 Shumard Way
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

1920 Shumard Way
Aledo, TX

$781,137 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
1920 Shumard Way
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #104
4937 Bryce Avenue
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

4937 Bryce Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
4937 Bryce Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
1801 Eldridge Street
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1801 Eldridge Street
Fort Worth, TX

$1,900,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
1801 Eldridge Street
2705 Museum Way
Cultural District
FOR SALE

2705 Museum Way
Fort Worth, TX

$875,750 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2705 Museum Way
249 Duncan
Harwick
FOR SALE

249 Duncan
Aledo, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
249 Duncan
611 Glade Stream Court
Deer Glade Estates
FOR SALE

611 Glade Stream Court
Azle, TX

$662,000 Learn More about this property
Moses Druxman
This property is listed by: Moses Druxman (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
611 Glade Stream Court
13821 Parkline Way
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13821 Parkline Way
Aledo, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Sloan Yorek
This property is listed by: Sloan Yorek (817) 223-5435 Email Realtor
13821 Parkline Way
109 Crossing Point
Northstar Crossing
FOR SALE

109 Crossing Point
Weatherford, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
109 Crossing Point
204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo
FOR SALE

204 Creekview Terrace
Aledo, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
204 Creekview Terrace
3928 Bishops Flower Road
Edwards Ranch Riverhills
FOR SALE

3928 Bishops Flower Road
Fort Worth, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Walker Turney
This property is listed by: Walker Turney (817) 988-2773 Email Realtor
3928 Bishops Flower Road
500 Throckmorton Street #2005
Tower Residential Condo
FOR SALE

500 Throckmorton Street #2005
Fort Worth, TX

$519,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
500 Throckmorton Street #2005
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X