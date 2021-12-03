Rothko Chapel Celebrates 50 Magical Years and an Extensive Renovation With a $650,000 Post Oak Hotel Night

20. Thomas Woltz, Elizabeth Kubany, David and Leigh Leslie (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
17. Honorees Christopher Rothko and Lori Cohen (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
19. Sanford L. Dow, Revs. Juanita and Rudy Rasmus (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
18. Honoree Danielle Correa and Co-Chair Ignacio Torras (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
02. Brian and Jessica Lai, Livy Yang and Edward Yuen (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
21. Anna Mavromatis, Paulina Khotskaia and Curator of the Art Auction Barbara Davis (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
15. Steve Wyatt, Lynn Wyatt and Joyce Echols (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
04. Phoebe and Bobby Tudor (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
05. Paul Lewis and Kim Yao (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
11. Jim and Whitney Crane (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
07. Monique and Steven Kaufman (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
09. Kamini Chin Loy and Scott H. Weissman (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
13. Dr. German Newall and Micheline Newall (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
14. Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
16. Christina and Troy Porter (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
06. Marla and Matthew Hurley (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
10. Dr. Bradley Weiner and Sherry Weiner (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
01
17

Landscape architects Thomas Woltz and Elizabeth Kubany, Rothko Chapel executive David Leslie & Leigh Leslie at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

02
17

Honorees Christopher Rothko & Lori Cohen at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

03
17

Sanford L. Dow, honorees the Reverands Juanita & Rudy Rasmus at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

04
17

Honoree Daniella Correa, dinner co-chair Ignacio Torras at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

05
17

Brian & Jessica Lai, Livy Yang & Edward Yuen at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

06
17

Anna Mavromatis, Paulina Khotskaia, and curator of the art auction Barbara Davis at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

07
17

Steve Wyatt, Lynn Wyatt, Joyce Echols at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

08
17

Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

09
17

Paul Lewis, Kim Yao at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

10
17

Jim & Whitney Crane at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

11
17

Monique & Steven Kaufman at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

12
17

Kamini Chin Loy & Scott H. Weissman at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

13
17

Micheline & Dr. German Newall at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

14
17

Sverre & Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

15
17

Christina & Troy Porter at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

16
17

Marla & Matthew Hurley at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

17
17

Dr. Bradley & Sherry Weiner at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

20. Thomas Woltz, Elizabeth Kubany, David and Leigh Leslie (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
17. Honorees Christopher Rothko and Lori Cohen (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
19. Sanford L. Dow, Revs. Juanita and Rudy Rasmus (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
18. Honoree Danielle Correa and Co-Chair Ignacio Torras (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
02. Brian and Jessica Lai, Livy Yang and Edward Yuen (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
21. Anna Mavromatis, Paulina Khotskaia and Curator of the Art Auction Barbara Davis (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
15. Steve Wyatt, Lynn Wyatt and Joyce Echols (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
04. Phoebe and Bobby Tudor (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
05. Paul Lewis and Kim Yao (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
11. Jim and Whitney Crane (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
07. Monique and Steven Kaufman (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
09. Kamini Chin Loy and Scott H. Weissman (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
13. Dr. German Newall and Micheline Newall (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
14. Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
16. Christina and Troy Porter (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
06. Marla and Matthew Hurley (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
10. Dr. Bradley Weiner and Sherry Weiner (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Society / Featured Parties

Rothko Chapel Celebrates 50 Magical Years and an Extensive Renovation With a $650,000 Post Oak Hotel Night

An International Art Auction, a Grand Raffle and Houston Sports Stars

BY // 12.02.21
photography Jenny Antill Clifton
Landscape architects Thomas Woltz and Elizabeth Kubany, Rothko Chapel executive David Leslie & Leigh Leslie at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Honorees Christopher Rothko & Lori Cohen at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Sanford L. Dow, honorees the Reverands Juanita & Rudy Rasmus at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Honoree Daniella Correa, dinner co-chair Ignacio Torras at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Brian & Jessica Lai, Livy Yang & Edward Yuen at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Anna Mavromatis, Paulina Khotskaia, and curator of the art auction Barbara Davis at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Steve Wyatt, Lynn Wyatt, Joyce Echols at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Paul Lewis, Kim Yao at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Jim & Whitney Crane at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Monique & Steven Kaufman at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Kamini Chin Loy & Scott H. Weissman at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Micheline & Dr. German Newall at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Sverre & Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Christina & Troy Porter at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Marla & Matthew Hurley at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Dr. Bradley & Sherry Weiner at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
1
17

Landscape architects Thomas Woltz and Elizabeth Kubany, Rothko Chapel executive David Leslie & Leigh Leslie at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

2
17

Honorees Christopher Rothko & Lori Cohen at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

3
17

Sanford L. Dow, honorees the Reverands Juanita & Rudy Rasmus at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

4
17

Honoree Daniella Correa, dinner co-chair Ignacio Torras at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

5
17

Brian & Jessica Lai, Livy Yang & Edward Yuen at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

6
17

Anna Mavromatis, Paulina Khotskaia, and curator of the art auction Barbara Davis at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

7
17

Steve Wyatt, Lynn Wyatt, Joyce Echols at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

8
17

Phoebe & Bobby Tudor at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

9
17

Paul Lewis, Kim Yao at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

10
17

Jim & Whitney Crane at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

11
17

Monique & Steven Kaufman at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

12
17

Kamini Chin Loy & Scott H. Weissman at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

13
17

Micheline & Dr. German Newall at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

14
17

Sverre & Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

15
17

Christina & Troy Porter at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

16
17

Marla & Matthew Hurley at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

17
17

Dr. Bradley & Sherry Weiner at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Little more than a year after completion of an extensive renovation, Rothko Chapel has celebrated its 50th anniversary, a half century of providing inspiration, solace and spiritual reflection for all comers. The milestone anniversary was met with celebration at the Post Oak Hotel where supporters contributed $650,000 for the chapel’s next half century.

Helming the evening that drew 450 to the “Illumination: Rothko Chapel‘s 50th Anniversary” gala were Isabel and Ignacio Torras and Sanford L. Dow.

As one might expect of the chapel filled with Rothko paintings, the art auction with works from international, national and Texas notables was a huge success adding more than $100,000 to the bottom line. These included works on paper by Ed Ruscha (won by a California bidder) and Sol LeWitt (acquired by a Hong Kong collector). Closer to home, gala co-chair  Dow was the high bidder on a collage by Houston talent Robert Hodge, while architect Lauren Rottet won a watercolor by the iconic Larry Bell. The art auction was curated by Barbara Davis of Barbara Davis Gallery.

Also contributing to the chapel’s coffers was the silent auction featuring luxury goodies and experiences, chaired by Christina and Troy Porter and Joyce Echols and Steve Wyatt. Meanwhile, the fortunate winner of the coveted grand raffle — a Fabergé bespoke jewelry experience capped by a London trip —was Brian Ching of Houston Dynamo renown.

02. Brian and Jessica Lai, Livy Yang and Edward Yuen (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Brian & Jessica Lai, Livy Yang & Edward Yuen at the Rothko Chapel 50th anniversary celebration. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

The evening celebrated the accomplishments of three pairs of honorees: art advocates and champions for justice Lori Cohen and Christopher Rothko, son of the late artist; community leaders and champions for youth free agent shortstop Carlos Correa and wife Daniella of The Correa Family Foundation; and spiritual and community leaders the Reverends Juanita and Rudy Rasmus. The duos were chosen for their outstanding efforts in carrying on the work of the chapel’s founders, Dominique and John de Menil, by building and uplifting communities around the arts, spirituality and social justice.

Handling the program were emcee KPRC Channel 2 news anchor Christine Noël and Rothko Chapel board chair Michael R. Piana.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials

PC Seen: Aïda Eltorie, Nancy Littlejohn, Dr. Beverly Barrett, Justice Meg Poissant, Beverly and John Berry, the honorees’ daughter Isabel Rothko, artists Anna Mavromatis and Karen Navarro, landscape architect Thomas Woltz (whose firm designed the Chapel’s new greenspace), honoree presenters the Rev. Jim Bankston and president and CEO of Houston Area Women’s Center Emilee Whitehurst, Houston Astros owner Jim Crane and wife Whitney, Museum of Fine Arts Houston director Gary Tinterow and Christopher Gardner, and philanthropists Phoebe and Bobby Tudor.

20. Thomas Woltz, Elizabeth Kubany, David and Leigh Leslie (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
17. Honorees Christopher Rothko and Lori Cohen (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
19. Sanford L. Dow, Revs. Juanita and Rudy Rasmus (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
18. Honoree Danielle Correa and Co-Chair Ignacio Torras (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
02. Brian and Jessica Lai, Livy Yang and Edward Yuen (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
21. Anna Mavromatis, Paulina Khotskaia and Curator of the Art Auction Barbara Davis (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
15. Steve Wyatt, Lynn Wyatt and Joyce Echols (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
04. Phoebe and Bobby Tudor (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
05. Paul Lewis and Kim Yao (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
11. Jim and Whitney Crane (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
07. Monique and Steven Kaufman (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
09. Kamini Chin Loy and Scott H. Weissman (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
13. Dr. German Newall and Micheline Newall (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
14. Sverre and Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
16. Christina and Troy Porter (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
06. Marla and Matthew Hurley (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
10. Dr. Bradley Weiner and Sherry Weiner (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
3482 Inwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3482 Inwood Drive
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3482 Inwood Drive
3781 Willowick Road
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3781 Willowick Road
Houston, TX

$20,000,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3781 Willowick Road
2303 Kingston Street
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2303 Kingston Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2303 Kingston Street
3433 Westheimer Road
The River Oaks Condominiums
FOR SALE

3433 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Robyn Brand
This property is listed by: Robyn Brand (832) 928-4143 Email Realtor
3433 Westheimer Road
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #262
Montebello Condo
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #262
Houston , TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #262
467 Gingham Drive
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

467 Gingham Drive
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
467 Gingham Drive
1027 E 7th 1/2 Street
The Heights- Norhill
FOR SALE

1027 E 7th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,345,000 Learn More about this property
Cole Lumley
This property is listed by: Cole Lumley (281) 300-3997 Email Realtor
1027 E 7th 1/2 Street
Presented by Compass
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X