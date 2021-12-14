Ruth Bader Ginsburg, (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner chairs Mady & Ken Kades HMH CEO Kelly J. Züniga at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Donald & Robin Wayne at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Bob & Mary Ann Wilkins at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Beth Wolff, Jack & Nancy Dinerstein at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Lynn Wyatt at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Carlos & Karina Barbieri at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Scotty & Jana Arnoldy at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Cynthia Wolff, David Peck, Cheryl Byington at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Rebecca Leightman, Evelyn Leightman, Beth Wolff at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Paulette Levine, Rhoda Saka, Sharon Brier, Joan Lebow at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Society / Featured Parties

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Get a Houston Moment With Holocaust Museum’s Morale Courage Award

Spotlighting Heroes Who Made a Real Impact

BY // 12.13.21
photography Wilson Parish
Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award dinner chairs Mady & Ken Kades HMH CEO Kelly J. Züniga at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Donald & Robin Wayne at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Bob & Mary Ann Wilkins at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Beth Wolff, Jack & Nancy Dinerstein at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Lynn Wyatt at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Carlos & Karina Barbieri at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Scotty & Jana Arnoldy at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Cynthia Wolff, David Peck, Cheryl Byington at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Rebecca Leightman, Evelyn Leightman, Beth Wolff at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Paulette Levine, Rhoda Saka, Sharon Brier, Joan Lebow at the Holocaust Museum Houston Spotlight on Courage Soirée (Photo by Wilson Parish)

What: Holocaust Museum Houston “Spotlight on Courage Soirée”

Where: Holocaust Museum Houston

PC Moment: The launch of the 2022 Lyndon Baines Johnson Moral Courage Award Dinner featured a musical performance from Houston Grand Opera chorus member Ami Figg, who was accompanied on piano by Mary Ann R. Wilkins. The cocktail reception served also to introduce the forces behind the dinner, which is set for May 17 at the Hilton Americas-Houston.

Dinner chairs Mady and Ken Kades were joined by Soirée hosts Nancy and Jack Dinerstein and Beth Wolff in welcoming the 150 guests who joined the cocktail evening.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, noted as both a cultural icon and women’s rights advocate, will be honored posthumously at the annual dinner with the LBJ Moral Courage Award. Her son, James Ginsburg, will accept the honor on behalf of his late mother. An exciting addition to the dinner will be a performance by Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth.

PC Seen: LBJ Moral Courage Award dinner honorary chair Lynn Wyatt; honorary vice chairs Andrew Davis, Sidney Faust, Lainie Gordon and David Mincberg, Evelyn Leightman, Warner Roberts and Joy and Benjamin Warren; dinner host committee chairs Sharon and Michael Brier; plus Jana and Scotty Arnoldy, Helene and Dror Zadok, David Peck, Robin and Donald Wayne, Dr. Bob Wilkins, Carina and Carlos Barbieri, Cheryl Byington, Joan Lebow and HMH CEO Kelly J. Züñiga.

