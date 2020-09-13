With Small Private Home Parties in River Oaks and Tanglewood, This Luncheon’s a $830,000 Virtual Hit

Chic Boutique Showroom chair Sally Gray at a private home for viewing of the 'Reflections on Style' fashion show and program. (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

This was Salvation Army Majors Zac and Shelley Bell‘s first “Reflections on Style” fundraiser, the blockbuster fashion event that typically fills the River Oaks Country Club ballroom to overflowing. When it was originally scheduled for last April, the duo expected to witness the runway show and the shopping frenzy that accompanies the mega fundraiser.

Alas, we know the story. COVID-19 intervened. The sold-out luncheon was optimistically first moved to summer then again to September. With no relief from the pandemic in sight, it was deemed that a virtual affair was best. So it was that last week, the majors joined the small lunch group at the high-rise home of Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary member Vicki West, where Lilly Andress joined as co-hostess.

Auxiliary members gathered in small groups at private homes in River Oaks and Tanglewood for a virtual program and smashing fashion show, produced by Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz Bonar. Kudos to event chair Deborah DeFord Dunkum for her deft leading of the program and a standing ovation to honoree Ginger Blanton, who spoke at length eloquently without notes and without hesitation on the good works of the Salvation Army.

The pre-recorded program was viewed simultaneously in the hosting homes, where masks were worn until it was time to sit down to lunch at beautifully set tables where generous portions of the country club’s Cobb Salad were served. At the West Andress party, champagne accompanied what was truly a feast of salad offerings.

The table was delighted to hear from Zac Bell, Houston area commander, that the Houston “Reflections on Style” event regularly raises more money than those in Dallas and of Washington D.C. where the event was founded. The handful of lunching ladies entertained the Bells with tales of the energy, including the necessity of security, that goes into the shopping that follows the fashion show.

Online bidding in the silent auction and on the InstaBuy offerings was underway until 4 pm. That bidding providing further luncheon entertainment.

By the end of it all, Salvation Army coffers were enriched by $830,000.

PC Seen: Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary president Connie Wallace, Chic Boutique chairs Maggie Austin and Dodi Willingham, Chic Boutique Showroom chairs Sally Gray and Frances Howard, plus Linda McReynolds, Rose Cullen, Jeanie Kilroy, Charlene Dwyer, Susan Hansen, Carol Sharpe, Sidney Faust, and Judy Chong.