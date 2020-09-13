Major Zach Bell, Vicki West, Lilly Andress, Major Shelley Bell (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Tracie Renfroe, Ginger Blanton, Renee Renfroe (daughter of Ginger Blanton) (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Sarah Zachary, Deborah Dunkum (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Stick Delaup (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Rose Cullen (77019) Jeanie Kilroy Wilson (77019) Linda McReynolds (77056) (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Salvation Army Major Zac Bell (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Sidney Faust, Tamar Bonar (77019) (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Charlene Dwyer (77057), Susan Hansen (77019) Carol Sharp (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Connie Wallace, Judy Chong (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Frances Howard, Dodi Willingham, Maggie Austin (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Mary Maxey, Deborah Dunkum Chairman of the Luncheon (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Sally Gray – Chic Boutique Showroom Chair 77019 (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Society / Featured Parties

With Small Private Home Parties in River Oaks and Tanglewood, This Luncheon’s a $830,000 Virtual Hit

Rallying for the Salvation Army

BY // 09.13.20
photography Jenny Antill Clifton
This was Salvation Army Majors Zac and Shelley Bell‘s first “Reflections on Style” fundraiser, the blockbuster fashion event that typically fills the River Oaks Country Club ballroom to overflowing. When it was originally scheduled for last April, the duo expected to witness the runway show and the shopping frenzy that accompanies the mega fundraiser.

Alas, we know the story. COVID-19 intervened. The sold-out luncheon was optimistically first moved to summer then again to September. With no relief from the pandemic in sight, it was deemed that a virtual affair was best. So it was that last week, the majors joined the small lunch group at the high-rise home of Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary member Vicki West, where Lilly Andress joined as co-hostess.

Auxiliary members gathered in small groups at private homes in River Oaks and Tanglewood for a virtual program and smashing fashion show, produced by Lenny Matuszewski and Tamara Klosz Bonar. Kudos to event chair Deborah DeFord Dunkum for her deft leading of the program and a standing ovation to honoree Ginger Blanton, who spoke at length eloquently without notes and without hesitation on the good works of the Salvation Army.

The pre-recorded program was viewed simultaneously in the hosting homes, where masks were worn until it was time to sit down to lunch at beautifully set tables where generous portions of the country club’s Cobb Salad were served. At the West Andress party, champagne accompanied what was truly a feast of salad offerings.

The table was delighted to hear from Zac Bell, Houston area commander, that the Houston “Reflections on Style” event regularly raises more money than those in Dallas and of Washington D.C. where the event was founded. The handful of lunching ladies entertained the Bells with tales of the energy, including the necessity of security, that goes into the shopping that follows the fashion show.

Online bidding in the silent auction and on the InstaBuy offerings was underway until 4 pm. That bidding providing further luncheon entertainment.

By the end of it all, Salvation Army coffers were enriched by $830,000.

PC Seen: Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary president Connie Wallace, Chic Boutique chairs Maggie Austin and Dodi Willingham, Chic Boutique Showroom chairs Sally Gray and Frances Howard, plus Linda McReynolds, Rose Cullen, Jeanie Kilroy, Charlene Dwyer, Susan Hansen, Carol Sharpe, Sidney Faust, and Judy Chong.

