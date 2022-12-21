Santa Claus Makes an Early Visit To Houston and It’s a Bling Thing — Valobra Brings Italian Cheer

Jennifer Bosch and daughter Emery pause for a photo with Santa's very attractive elves at the Valobra Master Jewelers annual Pictures with Santa & Toy Drive party benefiting Ronald McDonald House.

What: Valobra Master Jewelers Pictures With Santa & Toy Drive Party

Where: At the swank jewelry boutique on the edge of River Oaks

PC Moment: Santa baby made an early visit to Houston recently, landing at Valobra with oodles of sparkling gift ideas for the holidays. Making spirits all the brighter were a duo of frolicking female elves in their red Christmas best. Host Franco Valobra, the fourth generation master jeweler hailing from Italy donning his seasonal red cashmere blazer, was joined in greeting guests by his sister head of Valobra design Cristina Valobra who jetted in from Lugano, Switzerland for the festivities, and Franco’s son Maximo in from college at Southern Methodist University.

The party coincided with Valobra’s weeklong Italian Jewelry Designer Trunk Show featuring brands never before seen in the United States and now sold exclusively at Valobra Master Jewelers. Featured were stunning collections from Verdi, Recarlo and FC Pearling, made available through the Valobra team working closely with the Italian Trade Agency to showcase the excellence of design and manufacturing in their native country as well as to develop new business opportunities in the USA for Italian designers.

With philanthropy always in mind, Franco Valobra launched this party three years ago not only to treat his customers but also to gather toys for the youngsters spending Christmas at Ronald McDonald House.

As for those photos with Santa, Killy with CatchlightGroup.com photography was able to snap the photos with Santa, print the party pics and have them framed in a matter of moments for each guest.

Fueling the holiday spirit were sweets from Dessert Gallery, custom sugar cookies from Baked by Drake and holiday-themed cocoa bombs. Champagne and mimosas were presented by Madame Zero champagne’s founder and Houstonian Matthew Massey, who was on hand at Valobra to tell the story of the reduced sugar yet just as sparkly bubbly from France.

PC Seen: Rachel and Tom Regan; Patti and Don Murphy; Tammy Speer; Julian Fertitta; Jennifer Bosch; Dr. Joe Cochran and Dr. Berry Fairchild; Dan and Dr. Patti Steiner; Nikki Thomason; Kristi Matthews; Leslie and Mason Maltz; Ilaria Santori of the Italian Trade Agency in Houston; Christina Vetrano, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Houston; Andrea Sivells. Ronald McDonald House Houston special events director; and Cecilia “Ceci” Trevino, a former Texas Children Hospital’s patient and founder of The Ceci Cares Foundation.