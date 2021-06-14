Rice University Transforms Into Venice For One Magical Night — These Young Friends Party for a Cause

The Lion of Venice tapestry on display at the Young Friends of Save Venice 'Martinis & Masquerade ' event at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Ben Sarvadi, Skylar Pinchal, Daniel Harrison, Sophia Smith at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Lauren Reckling at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Monica Titus, Julian Ghadially, James Henrik at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Sadi Moradi, Leah Badri at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Kristin Kulpinski, Will Pritchard, Hope Dorsett at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Adam & Kate McCauley, Isabel Fay Bujosa, Sam Rogers at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Peyton Easley, Mike Gassman, Grace Easley, Wilson Prioleau, Harris Pritchard at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Peter Herff, Ben Sarvadi at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Tim McDugald, Monica Titus at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Skylar Pinchal, Christiana Reckling, Sofia Leon, Elizabeth Carl, Lauren Reckling at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Michael Haapaniemi, Abdula Coul, Harris Pritchard at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Brian McCulloch, Ann Ayre at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Coco Luo at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Mercedes de Guardiola, Kevin Brotman at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Catherine Montague, Gillian Sarofim, Anne Marie Soza at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Peter Herff, Abbey Forney at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Skylar Pinchal, Claudia Lederer Saenz at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Blake Odom & Ashland Hines Odom, Peter Herff at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Lizzie Asher, Italian Consul General Federico Ciattaglia, Skylar Pinchal at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Lauren Reckling, Robert McNiel at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Christiana Reckling at the Young Friends of Save Venice party at Rice University's Cohen House. (Photo by Fulton Davenport/ PWL Studio)

Bellissimo! The transformation of Rice University’s historic Cohen House into a Venetian palazzo was indeed a beautiful work of art that set the stage for a posh coterie of young fashionables and youthful members of the old guard who gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Save Venice.

Elaborate accoutrement for the “Martinis & Masks” evening included vast murals of Venice, oriental carpets, damask-covered furnishings, profusions of candles, towering candelabras and the signature Lion of Venice tapestry that was hung amid walls draped in crimson velvet. Taking bows for the evolution of the faculty club was The Events Company’s Peter Duffney.

Adding to the atmosphere was Houston Grand Opera soprano turned jazz singer for the evening Alicia Gianni, who entertained with Italian-themed tunes including “Volare.” A popular gelato cart and martini bar proved popular with the throng of close to 100.

Applause, applause for organizers of the Young Friends of Save Venice event, which on this evening launched an international series of fundraisers celebrating the 50th anniversary of the nonprofit foundation whose mission is to protect and preserve endangered artworks in Venice. In place of the annual Un Ballo in Maschera held in New York each year, Save Venice is hosting “50X50,” 50 parties in 50 cities across the globe. Houston was first to party in honor of the golden anniversary.

Special guest was Italian Consul General Federico Ciattaglia who shared with partygoers the close relations between Houston and Venice.

It was a lively, buzzy scene with ultimate mover and shaker Robert McNiel, putting aside his Rice MBA studies for one night to seal the upbeat party mode. Of course, the colorful masks, several homemade were the hit of the party with Christiana Reckling‘s floral confection of a mask designated the unofficial best of the night. Also wining approval Peter Herff‘s jester mask, attorney Leah Badri‘s Zeffirelli-esque headband/mask combo and the popular McNiel’s plague doctor mask.

The Houston contingent, led by Skylar Pinchal was joined by Manhattan philanthropist and influencer Lizzie Asher, head of Young Friends and a member of the Save Venice advisory board. New Yorkers jetting in for the occasion were Casey Kohlberg, Mercedes de Guardiola, Kevin Brotman and Christina Senia.

PC Seen: Gillian Sarofim, Catherine Montague, Hope Dorsett, Abdula Coul, Ben Sarvadi, Mindy Choate, Brian McCulloch, Ann Ayre, Lanie Markham, Ashland Hines Odom and Blake Odom, Lauren Reckling, Elizabeth Carl, Josh Nolan, Greta Carlson, Kevin Brotman, Coco Luo, Monica Titus, Tim McDugald, Julian Ghadially, Claudia Ledereer Saenz, and Kate and Adam McCauley.