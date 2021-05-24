Save Venice Young Friends
An iconic view from the Grand Canal during the Venice Biennale 2019.
Young Friends of Save Venice
01
03

Young Friends of Save Venice is bringing its frivolity to Houston with a cocktail fundraiser. (Save Venice photo)

02
03

An iconic view from the Grand Canal during the Venice Biennale 2019.

03
03

Young Friends of Save Venice joins the 50th anniversary celebration with a cocktail event in Houston. (Save Venice photo)

Save Venice Young Friends
An iconic view from the Grand Canal during the Venice Biennale 2019.
Young Friends of Save Venice
Society / Featured Parties

Saving Venice Gets a Major Houston Boost With a Series of Worldwide Parties Beginning at Rice’s Cohen House

A Dreamy Cocktail Hour For a Historic Treasure of a City

BY // 05.24.21
Young Friends of Save Venice is bringing its frivolity to Houston with a cocktail fundraiser. (Save Venice photo)
An iconic view from the Grand Canal during the Venice Biennale 2019.
Young Friends of Save Venice joins the 50th anniversary celebration with a cocktail event in Houston. (Save Venice photo)
1
3

Young Friends of Save Venice is bringing its frivolity to Houston with a cocktail fundraiser. (Save Venice photo)

2
3

An iconic view from the Grand Canal during the Venice Biennale 2019.

3
3

Young Friends of Save Venice joins the 50th anniversary celebration with a cocktail event in Houston. (Save Venice photo)

Alas, the pandemic has quashed plans for this spring’s lucrative Save Venice gala, Un Ballo in Maschera, which is typically held annually in New York City where millions of dollars are raised to preserve La Serenissima’s endangered artworks. In its place for 2021, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the international organization, 50 events are planned around the world, as in 50X50. And they begin in Houston.

Young Friends of Save Venice is hosting a dreamy cocktail fundraiser at Cohen House (circa 1927) on the Rice University campus on Friday, June 4, and is inviting all interested parties, aged 40 and under, to join the masked festivities. Yes, we are all weary of our COVID masks but who can resist the glamour of cocktail attire and a Venetian mask, or perhaps a Mardi Gras face covering that will suffice.

The “Masks & Martinis” evening beckons.

An iconic view from the Grand Canal during the Venice Biennale 2019.
An iconic view from the Grand Canal during the Venice Biennale 2019.

The event is being chaired by Houston native Skylar Pinchal, a member of the Young Friends steering committee, a position that requires a certain dedication and voting approval by the board. The dedicated preservationist and Venice devotee has been a regular at the Ballo in Maschera since 2018 and wishes to bring even a touch of that glamour to Houston. Expect Cohen House to be appropriately decked out for the evening.

Single tickets are $200. Couple tickets are priced at $350. Reservations are available here.

“While the pandemic prevents us from gathering as we would wish, we will celebrate separately, but jointly in spirit, united by the belief that preserving the art and beauty of Venice is both an urgent need and a gift to future generations,” reads a Save Venice foundation statement emailed to PaperCity. “Proceeds will support Save Venice’s mission to preserve the artistic heritage of Venice, and will help fortify our financial foundation as we look to the next 50 years.”

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY

Since 1971, Save Venice has funded the conservation of more than 550 projects comprising more than 1,000 individual artworks.

To mark the anniversary milestone, with the support of numerous donors and foundations, Save Venice is funding the conservation of more than 2,400 square feet of Byzantine apse mosaics and walls in the basilica of Santa Maria Assunta on the island of Torcello, the oldest structure in the Venetian lagoon, and conservation of the 16th-century Italian Synagogue in the Ghetto of Venice, a site steeped in rich history.

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
2525 Eastside
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2525 Eastside
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2525 Eastside
5401 Fairdale
Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5401 Fairdale
Houston, TX

$998,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
5401 Fairdale
2207 Dryden
Southgate
FOR SALE

2207 Dryden
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Sherri Hughey
This property is listed by: Sherri Hughey (713) 858-7170 Email Realtor
2207 Dryden
1617 Woodhead
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

1617 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Doke
This property is listed by: Kate Doke (713) 205-7246 Email Realtor
1617 Woodhead
3444 Piping Rock
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3444 Piping Rock
Houston, TX

$4,899,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
3444 Piping Rock
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
3930 W Main
Highland Village Area
FOR SALE

3930 W Main
Houston, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3930 W Main
135 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

135 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$2,575,000 Learn More about this property
Jennifer Porchey
This property is listed by: Jennifer Porchey (281) 785-1078 Email Realtor
135 Hickory Ridge
3755 Darcus
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3755 Darcus
Southside Place, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3755 Darcus
Presented by Greenwood King
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X