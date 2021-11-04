Making Houston More Beautiful — Two Organizations Take a Stand and Tout a Scenic Houston
Honoring the Man Who Pushed for BeautyBY Shelby Hodge // 11.04.21
Pardon the cliché but Scenic Houston and the Houston Quality of Life Coalition are birds of a feather, yes, flocking together. So it was a muy simpatico evening at River Oaks Country Club when the former honored Dick Weekley, a founding member of the latter. Both organizations are dedicated to protecting and improving the Houston visual and physical landscape.
Founded in the mid-1990s to curb the blight of billboards (10,000 spread across the city at that time), Scenic Houston has evolved into a valuable organization in the ongoing efforts of transforming the character of roadways across Houston. It is part of the Scenic Texas and Scenic America network.
When Bill White was elected mayor in 2003, the nascent Quality of Life Coalition’s agenda — plant more trees; improve and develop more parks; reduce billboard blight; eliminate graffiti, litter and dangerous vacant lots— got its footing. The green movement became official city policy.
The organization is noted for its success in dramatically improving Houston’s scenery and visual appeal through advocacy, lobbying and fundraising. The coalition is applauded for is championing greater investment in the city’s parks, bayous and roadside greenery.
The Quality of Life Coalition, spearheaded by Weekley, was instrumental in 2003 in receiving $78 million from the federal government towards forestation on all freeways in the Houston region.
“Hardly any Houstonian has made more of an impact on Houston’s scenic character than Dick Weekley,” Scenic Houston executive director Heather Houston told the gathering. “It was such a pleasure to honor him with our Scenic Visionary award.”
Most Houstonians are familiar with the honorees names through David Weekley Homes, which Dick Weekley co-founded with his brother David Weekley.
PC Seen: Dinner chair Alia Vinson, honorary chair Hugh Rice Kelly, former Houston mayors Bill White and Annise Parker; City Council members Sallie Alcorn, Edward Pollard, and David Robinson; former Scenic Houston Visionary honoree Ann Lents, Quality of Life Coalition members Chuck Carlberg, Max Watson, Mac and Cece Fowler, and Bonnie Band David Weekley.