Shelby Hodge’s New Year’s Poem Puts Politicians, Billionaires and Real Estate Stars on Call

Jim Crane, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Tilman Fertitta
Jacob Sudhoff, CEO of Douglas Elliman Texas; Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Lindsey Brown & Chef Chris Shepherd at Houston Ballet’s Raising the Barre fundraiser at Artisans Restaurant. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Razzle dazzle kick-off at Tenenbaum Jewelers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mady and Ken Kades_TUTS Gala 2019_Priscilla Parish Dickson Photo
William Finnorn, Marnie Greenwood, Legacy Community Health cocktail party (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
184_UnaNotteinItaliaDOrtizPhoto_111519 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
10

Jim Crane, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Tilman Fertitta (Dave Rossman photo)

02
10

Ann & John Bookout

03
10

Mayor Sylvester Turner

04
10

Jacob Sudhoff, CEO of Douglas Elliman Texas (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

05
10

Lindsey Brown & Chef Chris Shepherd at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre fundraiser at Artisans Restaurant. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
10

Mike & Laurel D'Antoni (Dave Rossman Photo)

07
10

Norman & Donna Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
10

Mady & Ken Kades at the TUTS 50th anniversary gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
10

William Finnorn, Marnie Greenwood (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

10
10

Mike Mahlstedt of Compass on the catwalk at Una Notte in Italia. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Jim Crane, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Tilman Fertitta
Jacob Sudhoff, CEO of Douglas Elliman Texas; Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Lindsey Brown & Chef Chris Shepherd at Houston Ballet’s Raising the Barre fundraiser at Artisans Restaurant. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Razzle dazzle kick-off at Tenenbaum Jewelers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mady and Ken Kades_TUTS Gala 2019_Priscilla Parish Dickson Photo
William Finnorn, Marnie Greenwood, Legacy Community Health cocktail party (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
184_UnaNotteinItaliaDOrtizPhoto_111519 (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society

Shelby Hodge’s New Year’s Poem Puts Politicians, Billionaires and Real Estate Stars on Call

See Who Made the Cut This Year as 2019 Gives Way to 2020

BY // 12.31.19
Jim Crane, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Tilman Fertitta (Dave Rossman photo)
Museum of Fine Arts Houston 'Courtly Ball'
Houston Parks Board 2018 Annual Luncheon at The Ballroom
Jacob Sudhoff, CEO of Douglas Elliman Texas (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
Lindsey Brown & Chef Chris Shepherd at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre fundraiser at Artisans Restaurant. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Laurel and Mike D'Antoni at the Houston Rockets Championship Trophies VIP Reception at Tiffany & Co. (Dave Rossman photo)
Norman & Donna Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mady & Ken Kades at the TUTS 50th anniversary gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
William Finnorn, Marnie Greenwood (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)
Mike Mahlstedt of Compass on the catwalk at Una Notte in Italia. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
10

Jim Crane, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, Tilman Fertitta (Dave Rossman photo)

2
10

Ann & John Bookout

3
10

Mayor Sylvester Turner

4
10

Jacob Sudhoff, CEO of Douglas Elliman Texas (Photo courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

5
10

Lindsey Brown & Chef Chris Shepherd at Houston Ballet's Raising the Barre fundraiser at Artisans Restaurant. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
10

Mike & Laurel D'Antoni (Dave Rossman Photo)

7
10

Norman & Donna Lewis (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
10

Mady & Ken Kades at the TUTS 50th anniversary gala at the Post Oak Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

9
10

William Finnorn, Marnie Greenwood (Photo by Jenny Antill Clifton)

10
10

Mike Mahlstedt of Compass on the catwalk at Una Notte in Italia. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

T’was the night before New Year’s

And all through the town

Some folks were happy while others were down.

Mayor Turner rode in on a wave quite high.

Tony Buzbee, on the other hand, tried not to cry

So instead, off he went on his cool jet to fly.

DISCOVER

Swipe
  • De Beers
  • De Beers
  • De Beers
  • De Beers

The Astros were naughty, the Rockets quite nice,

The Texans we don’t know, it’s a role of the dice.

But the teams came together one charitable night

Raising $1.4 million for Texans in plight.

Jim Crane, Mike D’Antoni and Cal McNair,

Add Tilman Fertitta to the big guns who care.

We love all the parties we’ve seen through the year

But for Methodist Hospital we really must cheer.

For its 100th anniversary, the records were shattered

And that $9.5 million was all that mattered.

A standing ovation for Ann and John Bookout,

They brought in the money, so give them a shout out.

Business as usual was turned upside down

As the real estate market changed across town.

Compass and Douglas Elliman hit the streets with a mission

Residential real estate saw a formidable transition.

Michael Mahlstedt, Jacob Sudhoff, Laura Sweeney and more

As agents changed hats, our chins hit the floor.

Then luxury leader John Daugherty did sell,

making a deal with Elliman said to be quite swell.

Speaking of real estate, the city’s gone wild

with a vertical boom that is anything but mild.

Think The Pearl, The Preston and Drewery Place,

The Mondrian, The Allen, and Le Palais.

Even La Colombe ‘dOr succumbs to the lure

With Hines as developer, it’s a win for sure.

Who can afford those high rents, we don’t know

but there are plenty of Houstonians with much on the go.

Diane Caplan, Chris Shepherd and Lindsey Brown,

They’re among those making magic all across town.

Add to the list Rufus Cormier, Ben Wiegand and Laurel D’Antoni

Lyndsey and Brett Zorich and Tim Moloney. 

They do it so well with much ceremony

Lauren Randle, Stuart Rosenberg and Whitney Crane,

Kristina Somerville, Brady Carruth and his lovely bride Zane.

Kevin Black and Tony Bradfield, Isabel David and Danny,

Stephanie Cockrell, Betty Leal and Federal Judge Manny.

Terri Havens and John, Christiana McConn,

Aliyya Stude, Betty Moody and Trenton Doyle Hancock,

Leigh Smith, Ann Ayre, Trish Morille and Rock.

The stylish ones rule in this city so chic

Nick Florescu, Miss Sachse as in Dominique

Kristy Bradshaw, Ruth Davis, Greg Fourticq and John Cone

Amy Pierce, Thurmon Andress, Sheri and Grant Roane

Tatiana and Craig Massey, Bill Caudell and Randy Powers

with naming of names, I could go on for hours.

But we’re having such fun t’would be a shame to slow down

for within all these names is the social low down.

William Finnorn, Marnie Greenwood, Bob Zlotnik and Marcie,

Megan Hotze and Ericka Bagwell, they know how to party.

Ceron and Todd Fiscus with Emme, sweet baby,

Courtney Paddock, Dean Gladden, Ken Kades and Mady.

Lindsey Love, Ashley Pearce and Sippi Khurana

Blayne Fertitta, Nina Westbrook, Norman Lewis and Donna.

The clock is fast counting down on 2019,

as we head full force to the 2020 scene.

Here’s wishing you all a happy New Year

With good health, good fortune and lots of good cheer.

Special Series
Presented by Tenenbaum Jewelers

Jewelry Gift Guides 2019

Gifts that Sparkle
Dream Gifts Made Easy — Renowned Houston Jewelry Store’s Gift Guides Keep Your Budget in Mind
Dream Gifts Made Easy — Renowned Houston Jewelry Store’s Gift Guides Keep Your Budget in Mind
Vintage Masterpieces Take Jewelry Wows to a Whole New Level at Tenenbaum
Vintage Masterpieces Take Jewelry Wows to a Whole New Level at Tenenbaum
Legendary Swiss Watches Highlight the Timeless Treasures That Can be Found at Tenenbaum
Legendary Swiss Watches Highlight the Timeless Treasures That Can be Found at Tenenbaum
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
6151 Doliver Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6151 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$1,369,000 Learn More about this property
Jacqui Kneese
This property is listed by: Jacqui Kneese (713) 826-0005 Email Realtor
6151 Doliver Drive
5330 Cherokee
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5330 Cherokee
Houston, TX

$4,799,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5330 Cherokee
2153 Inwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2153 Inwood
Houston, TX

$2,250,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Noel
This property is listed by: Melinda Noel (713) 201-7400 Email Realtor
2153 Inwood
611 Shartle Circle
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

611 Shartle Circle
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Leaning
This property is listed by: Kelly Leaning (713) 304-2456 Email Realtor
611 Shartle Circle
3257 Inwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3257 Inwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
3257 Inwood
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X