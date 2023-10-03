Beloved Fort Worth Vietnamese Restaurant Comes Back to Life In New Locale — Four Sisters Returns With a Secret Weapon

Four Sisters famous pork belly boa buns are headed to Mansfield soon, along with traditional favorites by Tuan's mother chef Hai Pham.

Fresh spring rolls by Hai Pham will add to the new menu at Four Sisters.

Four Sisters - Taste of Vietnam is a Fort Worth restaurant that is coming back to life.

Tuan Pham is the memorable chef behind Four Sisters – Taste of Vietnam, which closed at the end of 2022 along South Main Street in Fort Worth’s Southside neighborhood. Now Pham is writing what he calls “a second chapter” for Four Sisters, adding a familiar face and some very familiar flavors as he brings the restaurant back to life in a new locale.

Pham will be joined in the kitchen by his mother and mentor Hai Pham who will be adding her traditional dishes to the new menu.

This second iteration of Four Sisters ― Taste of Vietnam will be located at 3806 East Broad Street, Suite 124 in Mansfield. It’s taking over where another Vietnamese restaurant (Sprout’s Springroll & Pho) left off. The new Four Sisters, which seats around 40, will be BYOB. It is anticipated to open in November.

About the name, yes. . . Tuan is the brother of four sisters. His cooking has always been centered around pleasing not only his restaurant’s diners but his discriminating family.

At Four Sisters, Pham interprets dishes that were passed down from his mother. Hai was actually the first chef in the family. Tuan says he was his mother’s sous chef throughout his entire life, learning his craft from a master.

“This will give her a chance to do what she loves,” Tuan Pham tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “She’ll be in the kitchen every day for this. It will be what our family eats on Sunday. More traditional. But we’ll include favorites from the (original) Four Sisters menu as well.”

Fan favorites like Tuan’s famous crab fried rice, pork belly bao buns, shaken beef and lemongrass pork will now be featured alongside Hai’s fresh spring rolls and her truly Vietnamese version of wonton soup. That means daikon radish, squid, chicken and shrimp in the broth.

“At one of my first pop-ups, before opening the original Four Sisters, I served sugar cane shrimp,” Pham says. “We’ll have this on the menu as well. It’s like a dim sum shrimp ball, but wrapped around a sugar cane stalk and flavored with the ingredient, which is so common in Vietnamese cuisine.”

If you’re in search of legit Vietnamese home cooking, this reborn Four Sisters restaurant should be on your radar.

It’ll be a full-circle, family affair as Hai Pham steps back into the kitchen with her son to write this new chapter for Four Sisters – Taste of Vietnam.