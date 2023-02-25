Sneaker Fashion and Talented Students Take the Spotlight at New Fort Worth Fundraiser — This Sneaker Soiree Creates Buzz

Spotlight Cast & Crew Co-Founder Joe Westermann explains the organization's mission at the Sneaker Soiree Cabaret in Fort Worth, Texas on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Pepper MacLean and Marilyn Englander at the Sneaker Soiree Cabaret in Fort Worth, Texas on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Robin Greenhaw, Event Chair Paige Pate, Rhonda Felton, and Olivia Kearney at the Sneaker Soiree Cabaret in Fort Worth, Texas on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Talented Artists Frankie Leoni, Rocco Leoni, Madeleine Yarbrough, Joe Westermann, Maclaine Smith and Georgia Stumbo at the Sneaker Soiree Cabaret in Fort Worth, Texas on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Dana McCallum and Jenny Westermann at the Sneaker Soiree Cabaret in Fort Worth, Texas on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Judy Corbeille and Rhonda Felton at the Sneaker Soiree Cabaret in Fort Worth, Texas on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Jeff Kearney, Olivia Kearney, Laura Lynch, and Bill Bostelman at the Sneaker Soiree Cabaret in Fort Worth, Texas on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

J Mack and Rebecca Slaughter with Spotlight Cast & Crew Co-Founders Melodee Halbach and Joe Westermann at the Sneaker Soiree Cabaret in Fort Worth, Texas on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Frankie Leoni and Rocco Leoni perform at the Sneaker Soiree Cabaret in Fort Worth, Texas on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Jennifer Anderson, Katie Anderson, and Rusty Anderson at the Sneaker Soiree Cabaret in Fort Worth, Texas on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Amy Ryan and Denise Mullins at the Sneaker Soiree Cabaret in Fort Worth, Texas on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Troy Tuomey, Lauri Lawrence, and Lynsey Shilling took part in the Sneaker Soiree Cabaret in Fort Worth. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Centerpieces by Flowers on the Square at the Sneaker Soiree Cabaret in Fort Worth, Texas on January 12, 2023. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Kelly Ann McCarthy and Karen Hoffman enjoyed the Sneaker Soiree Cabaret in Fort Worth. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Sneaker fashion ruled at the Sneaker Soiree Cabaret in Fort Worth. (Photo by Ellman Photography)

Supporters of Fort Worth live theater turned out to support a new nonprofit at the first annual Sneaker Soiree Cabaret. Party goers dressed up their favorite fashion sneakers and enjoyed dinner, drinks and Broadway show tunes.

Performances featured the talented students of Spotlight Cast & Crew who took the stage and impressed with selections from recent and upcoming productions.

The 4 Eleven warehouse event space on South Main provided the perfect setting for a casual yet upscale soiree. Event chair Paige Pate greeted guests sporting sparkling silver sneakers from Golden Goose. Supporters also arrived in footwear by iconic brands that ranged from Nike to Gucci. Additionally, festive centerpieces from Flowers on the Square incorporated colorful Chuck Taylors into gorgeous, bright table arrangements.

Local businesses joined in the fun too. Popular raffle packages featured donations from top Fort Worth stores You are Here and Neiman Marcus. Another much-desired package included His and Hers Sneakers from Dallas native Nicole Mussleman’s 33.9 brand.

Spotlight Cast & Crew Students Steal the Show

Without question, the highlight of the evening happened when Spotlight Cast & Crew students demonstrated the power of the mission by showcasing their musical and vocal talent. As partygoers enjoyed a delicious catered dinner by City Kitchen, vocalists Madeleine Yarbrough, Maclaine Smith and Georgia Stumbo performed solos.

Brothers and Spotlight Cast & Crew students Frankie Leoni and Rocco Leoni closed out the night as a musical duo. Their upbeat set included covers of Top 40 hits that had everyone dancing and cheering for more.

Spotlight Cast & Crew co-founders Joe Westermann and Melodee Halbach created the organization to provide a safe creative outlet for high school theater artists. The organization is now in its third year. And each year, students from around the Dallas-Fort Worth region come together to collaborate on an annual theatrical production with no tuition cost.

This year’s Spotlight Cast & Crew production is dubbed Chicago: Teen Edition. It will take place June 23 and 24 at the Scott Theater at Fort Worth Country Day. For ticket information, go here.

PC Seen: Joanna Latham, Eddie Lesok, Ann Lesok, Michelle Marlow, Brook and Whistle Whitworth, Cathy and Hal Sewell, Teresa Newton, Jenny and Steve Westermann, Dennis and Pinki Meals, and Janet Bishop