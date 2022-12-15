Glamorous Makeover of a Bellaire Institution Turns Head — A Country Music Star, Fabulous Jewels and Big Names at IW Marks

What: IW Marks Jewelers Grand Reopening

Where: The jewelry emporium at 3841 Bellaire Boulevard

PC Moment: The sleek new look of the jewelry concern founded by IW Marks in 1978 had guests swooning as did the plethora of fabulous jewelry pieces, diamonds, pearls and gemstones. The boutique had been closed for several months while Brad Marks, accompanied by his wife Joanna, brought the walls, floors, display cases and lighting up to 21st century splendor. Identity Architects was tasked with updating the 7,500-square-foot shop.

The most poignant aspect of the decor was the life-sized portrait of the original IW Marks, who stewarded the store until his death at the age of 73 in 2008.

With the new look so came the addition of luxe jewelry brands including Michael M, Konstantino, Memoire and Lashbrook, plus watchmakers Franck Muller, Carl F. Bucherer, Angelus and Oris.

In addition to the facelift surprise, popular country musician Clay Walker as special guest warbled several of his famous songs acapella. Applause, applause for that move. The musical entertainment continued with the sounds of hip-hop violinist Demola.

Maintaining the requisite level of elegance for the evening, Marks tapped Houston fine dining mecca Tony’s to provide the hors d’oeuvres that along with champagne and sparkling rosé fueled the shopping enthusiasm. In keeping with the dazzling theme of the evening, ice cubes for drinks were served with blocks of ice centered with a diamond pattern.

No one went home empty handed as the Marks family gifted each guest was gifted with an IW Marks branded Davidoff cigar and a personalized IW Marks wine or highball glass.

PC Seen: Hannah McNair, Chita and Lane Craft, Susan and Mike Plank, Nina and Edd Hendee, Dr. Fred Aguilar, Bianca Bucaram, Brooke McDonald, Haley Free Bordes, Adele Hartland, Shaina Park, Nicole Armistead, Alexandra Ochoa, Abigail Venegas, Brandy and Jason Burgess, and Jonathan Calton.