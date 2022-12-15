Glamorous Makeover of a Bellaire Institution Turns Head — A Country Music Star, Fabulous Jewels and Big Names at IW Marks
This Holiday Party Certainly Brought the SparkleBY Shelby Hodge // 12.14.22
Lane & Chita Craft, Clay Walker at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party.
Hosts Joanna & Brad Marks at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party.
Bianca Bucaram, Demola at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party.
Brooke McDonald, Haley Free Bordes at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party.
Mike & Susan Plank at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party.
Nina & Edd Hendee at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party.
Clay Walker, Dr. Fred Aguilar at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party.
Portrait of the late Irv Marks, founder of IW Marks Jewlers.
Laura Michelle, Hannah McNair, Amy Haymond, Joanna Marks, Shaina Park, Alexandra Ochoa, Abigail Venegas at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party.
Jason & Brandy Burgess, Nicole Armistead, Jonathan Calton at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party.
Clay Walker, Brad Marks at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party.
Shaina Park, Adele Hartland at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party.
Identical twins Joanna Marks and Hannah McNair at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party.
Custom IW Marks Davidoff cigars at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party.
Diamond ice for drinks at the IW Marks Jewelers grand re-opening party.
What: IW Marks Jewelers Grand Reopening
Where: The jewelry emporium at 3841 Bellaire Boulevard
PC Moment: The sleek new look of the jewelry concern founded by IW Marks in 1978 had guests swooning as did the plethora of fabulous jewelry pieces, diamonds, pearls and gemstones. The boutique had been closed for several months while Brad Marks, accompanied by his wife Joanna, brought the walls, floors, display cases and lighting up to 21st century splendor. Identity Architects was tasked with updating the 7,500-square-foot shop.
The most poignant aspect of the decor was the life-sized portrait of the original IW Marks, who stewarded the store until his death at the age of 73 in 2008.
With the new look so came the addition of luxe jewelry brands including Michael M, Konstantino, Memoire and Lashbrook, plus watchmakers Franck Muller, Carl F. Bucherer, Angelus and Oris.
In addition to the facelift surprise, popular country musician Clay Walker as special guest warbled several of his famous songs acapella. Applause, applause for that move. The musical entertainment continued with the sounds of hip-hop violinist Demola.
Maintaining the requisite level of elegance for the evening, Marks tapped Houston fine dining mecca Tony’s to provide the hors d’oeuvres that along with champagne and sparkling rosé fueled the shopping enthusiasm. In keeping with the dazzling theme of the evening, ice cubes for drinks were served with blocks of ice centered with a diamond pattern.
No one went home empty handed as the Marks family gifted each guest was gifted with an IW Marks branded Davidoff cigar and a personalized IW Marks wine or highball glass.
PC Seen: Hannah McNair, Chita and Lane Craft, Susan and Mike Plank, Nina and Edd Hendee, Dr. Fred Aguilar, Bianca Bucaram, Brooke McDonald, Haley Free Bordes, Adele Hartland, Shaina Park, Nicole Armistead, Alexandra Ochoa, Abigail Venegas, Brandy and Jason Burgess, and Jonathan Calton.