North Texas’ Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Hosts a Fashionable Kick Off Party For Its 2025 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon

St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show co-chairs Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson hosted an intimate party of 30 at Veronica Beard in Dallas’ Highland Park Village to officially kick off the beloved 2025 fundraiser.

The event will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, which is a favorite fundraiser among the open-hearted and fashionable philanthropists of Dallas. The mid-day soiree includes a champagne reception, Jan-Strimple-produced fashion show, recognition of award recipients, and a seated luncheon. Petit and Wilson shared the theme for this year — “XOXO Sending Love and Care.”

In the co-chairs’ remarks, Petit recognized Highland Park Village, which will return as the Fashion Sponsor for the event. The designers who will be featured in the fashion show include SIMKHAI, LoveShackFancy, and Veronica Beard. Time to start assembling those red and pink looks for the February affair!

Benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), the St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show has raised $16 million in the 41 years since its creation by Janet Evans and Rusty Duvall. During that time, patient survival rates have doubled, with countless advances made via new and safer patient treatments. Event proceeds will fund research in Texas, including at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Guests spotted at the party include advisory chairs Nancy Gopez, Maggie Kipp, Melinda Knowles, and Samantha Wortley, as well as Lynn McBee, Dawn Mellon, Meredith Ferrell, Laura Price, Linda Zimmerman, Patty Bender, Kristin Mitchell, Whitney Cameron, and Kirsa Williams.

As supporters noshed on bites of wagyu tenderloin crostini and sipped spicy margaritas, LLS Red River Region Executive Director Leah Swanson thanked everyone for their support of LLS, which seeks to find a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and to improve the lives of patients and their families. During the past 75 years, LLS has invested $1.7 billion in research to save lives.

Wilson offered a sneak peek of two individuals who will be honored at the luncheon (the full list of awardees will be announced soon!). Jude Cobler, in attendance at the St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon kick off with his father, Keith, will receive the Spirit of Tom Landry Award.

In addition, former First Lady Mrs. Laura Bush will be honored with the 2025 ICON Award. The mission of LLS remains a priority for the entire Bush family, as President George W. Bush’s sister, Robin, lost her battle with leukemia as a three-year-old little girl. The co-chairs are thrilled that Mrs. Bush joins them in support of LLS’ mission.

Sponsorships, tables, and tickets are available now. For additional information, contact Caitlin.Williamson@lls.org.