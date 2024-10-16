fbpx
St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon Kick off (Photo by Celeste Cass)
Laura Price, Lena Alley, Whitney Cameron, and Samantha Wortley (Photo by Celeste Cass)

2025 St. Valentine's Day Luncheon and Fashion Show co-chairs Caitlin Wilson and Courtney Petit (Photo by Celeste Cass)

2025 Spirit of Tom Landry Award Recipient Jude Cobler and Keith Cobler (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Melinda Knowles, Maggie Kipp and Nancy Gopez (Photo by Celeste Cass)

The kickoff party was hosted at Veronica Beard. (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Caroline Ross and Kate Leyendecker (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Kirsa Williams and Kristin Mitchell (Photo by Celeste Cass)

LLS Executive Director Leah Swanson and Dawn Mellon (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Party details at Veronica Beard (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Meredith Ferrell and Fiona Richards (Photo by Celeste Cass)

Society / The Seen

North Texas’ Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Hosts a Fashionable Kick Off Party For Its 2025 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon

Former First Lady Laura Bush Will Be Honored With This Year's ICON Award

BY // 10.16.24
photography Celeste Cass
St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show co-chairs Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson hosted an intimate party of 30 at Veronica Beard in Dallas’ Highland Park Village to officially kick off the beloved 2025 fundraiser.

The event will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, which is a favorite fundraiser among the open-hearted and fashionable philanthropists of Dallas. The mid-day soiree includes a champagne reception, Jan-Strimple-produced fashion show, recognition of award recipients, and a seated luncheon. Petit and Wilson shared the theme for this year — “XOXO Sending Love and Care.”

In the co-chairs’ remarks, Petit recognized Highland Park Village, which will return as the Fashion Sponsor for the event. The designers who will be featured in the fashion show include SIMKHAI, LoveShackFancy, and Veronica Beard. Time to start assembling those red and pink looks for the February affair!

Benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), the St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show has raised $16 million in the 41 years since its creation by Janet Evans and Rusty Duvall. During that time, patient survival rates have doubled, with countless advances made via new and safer patient treatments. Event proceeds will fund research in Texas, including at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

Guests spotted at the party include advisory chairs Nancy Gopez, Maggie Kipp, Melinda Knowles, and Samantha Wortley, as well as Lynn McBee, Dawn Mellon, Meredith Ferrell, Laura Price, Linda Zimmerman, Patty Bender, Kristin Mitchell, Whitney Cameron, and Kirsa Williams.

As supporters noshed on bites of wagyu tenderloin crostini and sipped spicy margaritas, LLS Red River Region Executive Director Leah Swanson thanked everyone for their support of LLS, which seeks to find a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and to improve the lives of patients and their families. During the past 75 years, LLS has invested $1.7 billion in research to save lives.

