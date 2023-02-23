Scenes from the 2023 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Runway Show at the Meyerson Symphony Center

2023 has us back on schedule. Although I did appreciate the whimsy of LLS (Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) presenting its St. Valentine’s Fashion Show and Luncheon last year in May (that darn Omicron had messed with quite a few charities’ winter dates). But this year, they were back on target and celebrated the day of roses, chocolates, and Cupid on Monday, February 13.

Leading this year’s event, themed “Let Love Shine,” were co-chairs Katy Bock and Sunie Solomon. They welcomed more than 550 attendees to the 39th annual fundraiser. And the best news to report — more than $600,000 was raised to support LLS’ mission of eradicating blood cancers.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the US and is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Guest began arriving at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center around 10 am for a pre-show reception and perhaps to indulge in a flute of morning bubbles. Those who had come early also got a chance to make some final bids for the online silent auction. Heard over and over again was “can you believe it’s mid-February? 2023 is flying by.” The well-Blahnik-heeled ladies, most of whom were wearing shades of pink and red in honor of Valentine’s Day then made their way to the auditorium for the program — the awards and fashion show, with Fox 4’s Good Day Dallas anchor Hanna Battah as mistress of ceremonies.

Lots of thank-you’s and acknowledgments to Hope Level sponsors Melody and Rick Rogers and Nancy and Richard Rogers, fashion show sponsor Highland Park Village and honorary chairs Claire and Dwight Emanuelson. It seemed fitting that icon Allie Beth Allman was recognized with the ICON award. Which is bestowed upon a local individual who is a leader in their philanthropic efforts and their devotion to excellence in the realms of fashion and lifestyle.

Then it was on to one of my favorite parts of this program — the Jan Strimple-produced fashion show with models wearing current collections from Highland Park Village retailers, including Alice + Olivia, La Vie Style House, Lela Rose, Love Shack Fancy, MARKET, Trina Turk and Veronica Beard. Some of my favorite looks that graced the catwalk that day were a Lela Rose bright yellow shift with a gold flower print. It seemed to catch the eye of many in the audience and I’m guessing they were sold out of that look by days-end. MARKET also had some intriguing pieces, including a boho chic empire waistline dress paired with a jaunty chapeau.

I was thrilled to be seated at lunch (we dined on Thai chicken salad, but I opted to go straight to my desert — flourless chocolate cake) with some of my usual cohorts on the charity circuit: Maggie Kipp, Melinda Knowles, Brooke Dowdy, Nancy Gopez, Lisa Laughlin, Elizabeth Saab, and Jennifer LeLash.

Some of the ladies who were lunching I spotted that day included Janet Evans (one of the original founding c0-chairs), Karla McKinley, Piper Wyatt, Deedee Lee, Muffin Lemak, Vodi Cook, and Olivia Kearney.