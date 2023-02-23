Scenes from the 2023 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Runway Show at the Meyerson Symphony Center

2023 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show co-chairs Sunie Solomon and Katy Bock (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Icon Award recipient Allie Beth Allman, LLS Red River region executive director Leah Swanson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Elizabeth Saab, Maggie Kipp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Paula Jones, Brooke Wilson, Nikki Webb, Jennifer LeLash (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
LoveShackFancy fashion show shots (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Heather Baker, Melissa Martin, Margot Aliffi (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jennifer Powers, Julie O’Neill (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Melody & Rick Rogers, Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold Recipients (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Madison Rigby, Steve Rigby (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Melinda Knowles, Lisa Loy Laughlin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Teresa Meza accepting award for husband George Meza, 2023 Memorial Hero Award recipient with emcee Hanna Battah (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lauren Laughry, Kate Boatright (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cathy James, Lisa Ogle (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Honorary chairs Dwight & Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lela Rose model on runway (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Joshua Songer, Megan & Keith Conlon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nancy Gopez, Lisa Shirley, Taryn McDonald (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bailey Lloyd, Simone Anderson, Samantha Wortley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Elizabeth Ward Creel, Erika Burton, Melissa Pastora, Barbara Pratt113St.V.LLS.23 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
LoveShackFancy models on the runway (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sarah Branch, Victoria Snee, Isabel Miller –Highland Park Village (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Alice and Olivia fashion show shots (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Megan Williamson, Marisol Leiva (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The 2023 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lisa Cooley, Emily Feldman, Tracy Lange (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Trina Turk fashion show shot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tia Wynne, Jonika Nix (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Luncheon co-founders Janet Evans, Rusty Duvall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tom Landry, Jr., Spirit of Tom Landry Award recipient Max Hinojosa, emcee Hanna Batta (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Market Highland Park Village fashion show shot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Yvette Ostoloza of Sidley, Hamilton A Sneed (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Carol Holmes, Terra Peterson, Merrick Huckin, Jill Ritchey (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Models closing out the fashion show (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
01
33

2023 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show co-chairs Sunie Solomon and Katy Bock (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

02
33

Icon Award recipient Allie Beth Allman, LLS Red River region executive director Leah Swanson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

03
33

Elizabeth Saab, Maggie Kipp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

04
33

Paula Jones, Brooke Wilson, Nikki Webb, Jennifer LeLash (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

05
33

LoveShackFancy fashion show shots (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

06
33

Heather Baker, Melissa Martin, Margot Aliffi (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

07
33

Jennifer Powers, Julie O’Neill (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

08
33

Melody & Rick Rogers, Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold Recipients (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

09
33

Madison Rigby, Steve Rigby (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

10
33

Melinda Knowles, Lisa Loy Laughlin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

11
33

Teresa Meza accepting award for husband George Meza, 2023 Memorial Hero Award recipient with emcee Hanna Battah (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

12
33

Lauren Laughry, Kate Boatright (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

13
33

Cathy James, Lisa Ogle (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

14
33

Honorary chairs Dwight & Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

15
33

Lela Rose model on runway (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

16
33

Joshua Songer, Megan & Keith Conlon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

17
33

Nancy Gopez, Lisa Shirley, Taryn McDonald (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

18
33

Bailey Lloyd, Simone Anderson, Samantha Wortley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

19
33

Elizabeth Ward Creel, Erika Burton, Melissa Pastora, Barbara Pratt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

20
33

LoveShackFancy models on the runway (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

21
33

Sarah Branch, Victoria Snee, Isabel Miller –Highland Park Village (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

22
33

Alice and Olivia fashion show shots (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

23
33

Megan Williamson, Marisol Leiva (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

24
33

The 2023 St. Valentine's Day Luncheon & Fashion Show (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

25
33

Lisa Cooley, Emily Feldman, Tracy Lange (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

26
33

Trina Turk fashion show shot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

27
33

Tia Wynne, Jonika Nix (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

28
33

Luncheon co-founders Janet Evans, Rusty Duvall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

29
33

Tom Landry, Jr., Spirit of Tom Landry Award recipient Max Hinojosa, emcee Hanna Battah (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

30
33

Market Highland Park Village fashion show shot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

31
33

Yvette Ostoloza of Sidley, Hamilton A Sneed (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

32
33

Carol Holmes, Terra Peterson, Merrick Huckin, Jill Ritchey (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

33
33

Models closing out the fashion show (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

2023 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show co-chairs Sunie Solomon and Katy Bock (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Icon Award recipient Allie Beth Allman, LLS Red River region executive director Leah Swanson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Elizabeth Saab, Maggie Kipp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Paula Jones, Brooke Wilson, Nikki Webb, Jennifer LeLash (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
LoveShackFancy fashion show shots (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Heather Baker, Melissa Martin, Margot Aliffi (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jennifer Powers, Julie O’Neill (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Melody & Rick Rogers, Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold Recipients (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Madison Rigby, Steve Rigby (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Melinda Knowles, Lisa Loy Laughlin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Teresa Meza accepting award for husband George Meza, 2023 Memorial Hero Award recipient with emcee Hanna Battah (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lauren Laughry, Kate Boatright (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cathy James, Lisa Ogle (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Honorary chairs Dwight & Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lela Rose model on runway (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Joshua Songer, Megan & Keith Conlon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nancy Gopez, Lisa Shirley, Taryn McDonald (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bailey Lloyd, Simone Anderson, Samantha Wortley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Elizabeth Ward Creel, Erika Burton, Melissa Pastora, Barbara Pratt113St.V.LLS.23 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
LoveShackFancy models on the runway (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sarah Branch, Victoria Snee, Isabel Miller –Highland Park Village (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Alice and Olivia fashion show shots (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Megan Williamson, Marisol Leiva (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The 2023 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lisa Cooley, Emily Feldman, Tracy Lange (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Trina Turk fashion show shot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tia Wynne, Jonika Nix (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Luncheon co-founders Janet Evans, Rusty Duvall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tom Landry, Jr., Spirit of Tom Landry Award recipient Max Hinojosa, emcee Hanna Batta (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Market Highland Park Village fashion show shot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Yvette Ostoloza of Sidley, Hamilton A Sneed (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Carol Holmes, Terra Peterson, Merrick Huckin, Jill Ritchey (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Models closing out the fashion show (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Society / The Seen

Scenes from the 2023 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Runway Show at the Meyerson Symphony Center

Wrapped in Red With More Than $600,000 Raised for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

BY Billy Fong // 02.23.23
photography Tamytha Cameron
2023 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show co-chairs Sunie Solomon and Katy Bock (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Icon Award recipient Allie Beth Allman, LLS Red River region executive director Leah Swanson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Elizabeth Saab, Maggie Kipp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Paula Jones, Brooke Wilson, Nikki Webb, Jennifer LeLash (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
LoveShackFancy fashion show shots (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Heather Baker, Melissa Martin, Margot Aliffi (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jennifer Powers, Julie O’Neill (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Melody & Rick Rogers, Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold Recipients (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Madison Rigby, Steve Rigby (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Melinda Knowles, Lisa Loy Laughlin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Teresa Meza accepting award for husband George Meza, 2023 Memorial Hero Award recipient with emcee Hanna Battah (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lauren Laughry, Kate Boatright (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cathy James, Lisa Ogle (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Honorary chairs Dwight & Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lela Rose model on runway (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Joshua Songer, Megan & Keith Conlon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nancy Gopez, Lisa Shirley, Taryn McDonald (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bailey Lloyd, Simone Anderson, Samantha Wortley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Elizabeth Ward Creel, Erika Burton, Melissa Pastora, Barbara Pratt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
LoveShackFancy models on the runway (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sarah Branch, Victoria Snee, Isabel Miller –Highland Park Village (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Alice and Olivia fashion show shots (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Megan Williamson, Marisol Leiva (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The 2023 St. Valentine's Day Luncheon & Fashion Show (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lisa Cooley, Emily Feldman, Tracy Lange (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Trina Turk fashion show shot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tia Wynne, Jonika Nix (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Luncheon co-founders Janet Evans, Rusty Duvall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tom Landry, Jr., Spirit of Tom Landry Award recipient Max Hinojosa, emcee Hanna Battah (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Market Highland Park Village fashion show shot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Yvette Ostoloza of Sidley, Hamilton A Sneed (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Carol Holmes, Terra Peterson, Merrick Huckin, Jill Ritchey (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Models closing out the fashion show (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
1
33

2023 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show co-chairs Sunie Solomon and Katy Bock (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

2
33

Icon Award recipient Allie Beth Allman, LLS Red River region executive director Leah Swanson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

3
33

Elizabeth Saab, Maggie Kipp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

4
33

Paula Jones, Brooke Wilson, Nikki Webb, Jennifer LeLash (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

5
33

LoveShackFancy fashion show shots (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

6
33

Heather Baker, Melissa Martin, Margot Aliffi (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

7
33

Jennifer Powers, Julie O’Neill (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

8
33

Melody & Rick Rogers, Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold Recipients (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

9
33

Madison Rigby, Steve Rigby (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

10
33

Melinda Knowles, Lisa Loy Laughlin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

11
33

Teresa Meza accepting award for husband George Meza, 2023 Memorial Hero Award recipient with emcee Hanna Battah (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

12
33

Lauren Laughry, Kate Boatright (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

13
33

Cathy James, Lisa Ogle (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

14
33

Honorary chairs Dwight & Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

15
33

Lela Rose model on runway (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

16
33

Joshua Songer, Megan & Keith Conlon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

17
33

Nancy Gopez, Lisa Shirley, Taryn McDonald (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

18
33

Bailey Lloyd, Simone Anderson, Samantha Wortley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

19
33

Elizabeth Ward Creel, Erika Burton, Melissa Pastora, Barbara Pratt (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

20
33

LoveShackFancy models on the runway (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

21
33

Sarah Branch, Victoria Snee, Isabel Miller –Highland Park Village (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

22
33

Alice and Olivia fashion show shots (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

23
33

Megan Williamson, Marisol Leiva (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

24
33

The 2023 St. Valentine's Day Luncheon & Fashion Show (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

25
33

Lisa Cooley, Emily Feldman, Tracy Lange (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

26
33

Trina Turk fashion show shot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

27
33

Tia Wynne, Jonika Nix (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

28
33

Luncheon co-founders Janet Evans, Rusty Duvall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

29
33

Tom Landry, Jr., Spirit of Tom Landry Award recipient Max Hinojosa, emcee Hanna Battah (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

30
33

Market Highland Park Village fashion show shot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

31
33

Yvette Ostoloza of Sidley, Hamilton A Sneed (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

32
33

Carol Holmes, Terra Peterson, Merrick Huckin, Jill Ritchey (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

33
33

Models closing out the fashion show (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

2023 has us back on schedule. Although I did appreciate the whimsy of LLS (Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) presenting its St. Valentine’s Fashion Show and Luncheon last year in May (that darn Omicron had messed with quite a few charities’ winter dates). But this year, they were back on target and celebrated the day of roses, chocolates, and Cupid on Monday, February 13.

Leading this year’s event, themed “Let Love Shine,” were co-chairs Katy Bock and Sunie Solomon. They welcomed more than 550 attendees to the 39th annual fundraiser. And the best news to report — more than $600,000 was raised to support LLS’ mission of eradicating blood cancers.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the US and is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

2023 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon
2023 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show co-chairs Sunie Solomon and Katy Bock (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Guest began arriving at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center around 10 am for a pre-show reception and perhaps to indulge in a flute of morning bubbles. Those who had come early also got a chance to make some final bids for the online silent auction. Heard over and over again was “can you believe it’s mid-February? 2023 is flying by.” The well-Blahnik-heeled ladies, most of whom were wearing shades of pink and red in honor of Valentine’s Day then made their way to the auditorium for the program — the awards and fashion show, with Fox 4’s Good Day Dallas anchor Hanna Battah as mistress of ceremonies.

Lots of thank-you’s and acknowledgments to Hope Level sponsors Melody and Rick Rogers and Nancy and Richard Rogers, fashion show sponsor Highland Park Village and honorary chairs Claire and Dwight Emanuelson. It seemed fitting that icon Allie Beth Allman was recognized with the ICON award. Which is bestowed upon a local individual who is a leader in their philanthropic efforts and their devotion to excellence in the realms of fashion and lifestyle.

Market Highland Park Village fashion show shot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Market Highland Park Village fashion show shot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Then it was on to one of my favorite parts of this program — the Jan Strimple-produced fashion show with models wearing current collections from Highland Park Village retailers, including Alice + Olivia, La Vie Style House, Lela Rose, Love Shack Fancy, MARKET, Trina Turk and Veronica Beard. Some of my favorite looks that graced the catwalk that day were a Lela Rose bright yellow shift with a gold flower print. It seemed to catch the eye of many in the audience and I’m guessing they were sold out of that look by days-end. MARKET also had some intriguing pieces, including a boho chic empire waistline dress paired with a jaunty chapeau.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines
  • Bering's Valentines

I was thrilled to be seated at lunch (we dined on Thai chicken salad, but I opted to go straight to my desert — flourless chocolate cake) with some of my usual cohorts on the charity circuit: Maggie Kipp, Melinda Knowles, Brooke Dowdy, Nancy Gopez, Lisa LaughlinElizabeth Saab, and Jennifer LeLash.

Some of the ladies who were lunching I spotted that day included Janet Evans (one of the original founding c0-chairs), Karla McKinley, Piper Wyatt, Deedee Lee, Muffin Lemak, Vodi Cook, and Olivia Kearney.

2023 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show co-chairs Sunie Solomon and Katy Bock (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Icon Award recipient Allie Beth Allman, LLS Red River region executive director Leah Swanson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Elizabeth Saab, Maggie Kipp (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Paula Jones, Brooke Wilson, Nikki Webb, Jennifer LeLash (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
LoveShackFancy fashion show shots (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Heather Baker, Melissa Martin, Margot Aliffi (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jennifer Powers, Julie O’Neill (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Melody & Rick Rogers, Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold Recipients (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Madison Rigby, Steve Rigby (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Melinda Knowles, Lisa Loy Laughlin (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Teresa Meza accepting award for husband George Meza, 2023 Memorial Hero Award recipient with emcee Hanna Battah (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lauren Laughry, Kate Boatright (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Cathy James, Lisa Ogle (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Honorary chairs Dwight & Claire Emanuelson (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lela Rose model on runway (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Joshua Songer, Megan & Keith Conlon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Nancy Gopez, Lisa Shirley, Taryn McDonald (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bailey Lloyd, Simone Anderson, Samantha Wortley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Elizabeth Ward Creel, Erika Burton, Melissa Pastora, Barbara Pratt113St.V.LLS.23 (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
LoveShackFancy models on the runway (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sarah Branch, Victoria Snee, Isabel Miller –Highland Park Village (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Alice and Olivia fashion show shots (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Megan Williamson, Marisol Leiva (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The 2023 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lisa Cooley, Emily Feldman, Tracy Lange (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Trina Turk fashion show shot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tia Wynne, Jonika Nix (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Luncheon co-founders Janet Evans, Rusty Duvall (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Tom Landry, Jr., Spirit of Tom Landry Award recipient Max Hinojosa, emcee Hanna Batta (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Market Highland Park Village fashion show shot (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Yvette Ostoloza of Sidley, Hamilton A Sneed (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Carol Holmes, Terra Peterson, Merrick Huckin, Jill Ritchey (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Models closing out the fashion show (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Park-side living. High-rise luxury.
99 luxury condos above Houston's first Thompson Hotel.
Residences at The Allen offers resort-style amenities in the comfort of your own home.
Starting at $1.2M
Now 70% Sold
EXPLORE FLOORPLANS

Curated Collection

Swipe
Newberry Road
Millsap
FOR SALE

Newberry Road
Millsap, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
Newberry Road
2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake
FOR SALE

2006 Navasota Cove
Westlake, TX

$7,999,999 Learn More about this property
Susan Mathews
This property is listed by: Susan Mathews (817) 653-0200 Email Realtor
2006 Navasota Cove
9511 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9511 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$8,175,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9511 Inwood Road
9851 Kingsway Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9851 Kingsway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Ani Nosnik
This property is listed by: Ani Nosnik (972) 896-5432 Email Realtor
9851 Kingsway Avenue
2105 La Rochelle
Flower Mound
FOR SALE

2105 La Rochelle
Flower Mound, TX

$6,350,000 Learn More about this property
Ashley Rupp
This property is listed by: Ashley Rupp (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
2105 La Rochelle
4206 Alta Vista Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4206 Alta Vista Lane
Dallas, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4206 Alta Vista Lane
3521 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3521 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$8,449,000 Learn More about this property
Marc Ching
This property is listed by: Marc Ching (214) 728-4069 Email Realtor
3521 Princeton Avenue
6915 Baltimore Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6915 Baltimore Drive
Dallas, TX

$35,999,999 Learn More about this property
Diana Stewart
This property is listed by: Diana Stewart (214) 215-6516 Email Realtor
6915 Baltimore Drive
9818 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9818 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$5,950,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
9818 Hathaway Street
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9250 Meadowbrook Dr
Dallas, TX

$15,850,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9250 Meadowbrook Dr
10573 Inwood Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10573 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$6,495,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
10573 Inwood Road
4209 Beverly Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4209 Beverly Drive
Dallas, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Teffy Jacobs
This property is listed by: Teffy Jacobs (214) 676-3339 Email Realtor
4209 Beverly Drive
3548 University Blvd
University Park
FOR SALE

3548 University Blvd
Dallas, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Erin Mathews
This property is listed by: Erin Mathews (214) 520-8300 Email Realtor
3548 University Blvd
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X