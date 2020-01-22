Broadway Star Power Opens Houston’s New $35 Million Theater Complex With Serious Pizzazz

Dancing at The Grand Opening Gala; Photo by Wilson Parish 2
01
32

The Lester and Sue Smith stage at The Gordy, new home of Stages, is transformed into a disco for the grand opening gala. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

02
32

Russell & Glenda Gordy, for whom Stages' new home was named. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

03
32

C.C. & Duke Ensell (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
32

Julie Lancaster, George Lancaster (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

05
32

Pepper Paratore, Jacee Wolf, Brenda Jones, Michael Landrum (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

06
32

Maria, Philip, Sally and Franny Edmundson (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

07
32

Isla and T.R. Reckling, III (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

08
32

Sue Smith, Rock & Trish Morille (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

09
32

Jason & Ginny Endecott, Pat & Kevin Mitchell (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

10
32

Carroll Goodman, John Wessels (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

11
32

Ken & Mady Kades (Photo by Wilson Parish)

12
32

Denise Fennell, Sandra Porter (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

13
32

Vicki West & Ralph Burch, wearing the 'musical' jacket he picked up in the men's room. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

14
32

Myrtle Jones, Shawntell McWilliams (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

15
32

Louisa Stude Sarofim, Ed Eubanks, (Photo by Wilson Parish)

16
32

Mark Folkes, Glenda and Russell Gordy, Kenn McLaughlin (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

17
32

Claudia Kreisle, Judith Vincent (Photo by Wilson Parish)

18
32

Dominic Cellitti, Steve Breyfogel (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

19
32

John Bradshaw, Ann Trammell Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

20
32

Isla Reckling, Fran Fauntleroy, Trip Carter, Nancy Allen; Photo by Priscilla Dickson

21
32

Kerry & Charles Walker (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

22
32

Mauri Oliver, Vicki Oliver, Tara Simon (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

23
32

Limor & Stuart Smith (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

24
32

Rochelle & Max Levit (Photo by Wilson Parish)

25
32

Steve & Cabrina Owsley (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

26
32

Debra & Mike Dishberger (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

27
32

Brad Radoff, Monica Hoz de Vila, Bunny and Perry Radoff (Photo by Wilson Parish)

28
32

Susan & Neal Hirsch (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

29
32

David & Angel Ramm, Page & Phil Vogelsang (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

30
32

Susie & Mel Glasscock (Photo by Wilson Parish)

31
32

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

32
32

The Gordy Grand Opening Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Society / Featured Parties

Broadway Star Power Opens Houston’s New $35 Million Theater Complex With Serious Pizzazz

A Song and Dance Show Like No Other

BY // 01.22.20
So jazzed were guests by the Broadway entertainment that launched Stages new home at The Gordy, that more than a few tap danced their way from the Sterling Stage to the industrial chic lobby where dinner was about to be served. Later, they were disco dancing on the Lester and Sue Smith Stage and swooning to piano tunes on the Rochelle and Max Levit Stage.

Yes, it was a rocking night that celebrated the opening of the $35 million theater complex, tucked on a quiet street on the edge of River Oaks. More than 230 patrons, sporting black-tie finery, flocked in for a first look at the impressive space that on this night proved as adept at hosting a party as perfectly-suited for theatrical presentations.

In the Sterling Stage, guests were wowed by powerful singer Alysha Umphress, tap master Joseph C. Wiggan, and dreamy Tony Award-winner Tony Yazbeck, singer, dancer and actor. While some were disappointed that Chita Rivera had to cancel only one week before the opening night gala due to illness, this trio more than made up for her absence. (In haste, Stages board chairman George Lancaster had tasked his friend, Frank DiLella of New York, with filling in the talent.) The result was spectacular with many in the audience asking for a redux. Applause, applause.

Applause were also in order for gala chairs Isla and Tommy Reckling III, auction chairs Trish and Rock Morille, and underwriting chairs Glenda and Russell Gordy, whose $5 million matching gift was instrumental in fulfilling the campaign to complete Stages’ new home. The mahvelous evening raised a record-breaking amount of more than $750,000.

Kudos to Jackson & Company, which during the performance transformed the foyer into a grand dining room decorated for the party by Bergner & Johnson.

As is tradition with Stages fundraisers, the bathrooms were stocked with costume props, which meant that before the second round of the four-course dinner was served, guests began appearing at tables in tiaras, whacky jackets, feather boas, capes and at least one moose head. Too much fun!

PC Seen: Mady and Ken Kades, Louisa Sarofim, Ed Eubanks, Sally and Philip Edmundson, Susie and Mel Glasscock, Beth Robertson, Sue Smith, Cullen Geiselman, Sandra Porter, Cabrina and Steven Owsley, Limor and Stuart Smith, Carroll Goodman and John Wessels, C.C. and Duke Ensell, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Jo Dee and Cliff Wright, Nancy Allen, Jo and Jim Furr, and Stages artistic director Kenn McLaughlin, managing director Mark Folkes, and development and communications director Lise Bohn.

