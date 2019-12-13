Houston Artist Unveils Her First Jewelry Collection With a Jetset Splash

Reimagining chic, British-born, Houston-based artist Naomi Barker presents her debut collection of jewelry: Jetset Delilah: a Cheeky Twist of Luxury with a launch event at Koelsch Haus on Saturday, December 14.

“Jetset Delilah: A Cheeky Twist of Luxury is a curated collection of timeless pieces from the past combined with the present,” Barker says. “To me, it’s more about an attitude.”

To that end, Barker recalls, “I’ve always loved the term Jetset – for me, it conjures up a world of absolute glamour and chic. I’m endlessly drawn to the name Delilah as it embodies the notion of a timeless diaphanous beauty.”

Barker, who boasts a wonderfully wicked sense of humor, combines that whim with a spot-on sense of chic and timeless style.

The artist draws her inspirations from a myriad of sources stemming from her English childhood when her life revolved around horses and the equestrian circuit there. The elegant simplicity of riding togs topped with only a single piece of jewelry pinned at the neck led Barker to reconsider neck pieces and what they could mean.

”I’ve always loved clothes and accessories that have a story behind them along with a particular sense of history,” Barker notes.

Her distinctive vision expanded as she began collecting objects from her global travels. Objects and trinkets she discovered combing through markets across Europe, Asia and the New World became the focal points of her imaginative neck pieces and necklaces.

Barker’s delightful neck pieces reflect a sense of chic, whim and curiosity, building upon the luxurious elegance of the past but in a very present tense way. The uber-chic pendants often suspend from Hermès and Versace-inspired ties, which may be knotted at choker or mid-range or even at opera length, giving their wearers a range of options.

Her price points are well within reach which makes the experience of wearing them all the more pleasurable.

“When I discover something unexpected in a marketplace walking through St. Tropez or in a curio shop in the East End of London, my heart beats a little bit faster,” Barker says. “I especially love those moments.”

For it is in these moments that her imagination takes flight and her vision for Jetset Delilah becomes reality.

Jetset Delilah: A Cheeky Twist of Luxury, a fresh collection of neck pieces by artist/designer Naomi Barker, opens with a launch event at Koelsch Haus from 3 to 8 pm on Saturday, December 14.