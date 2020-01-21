Famed Songman Returns to Houston to Celebrate His Heritage in a Mansion Fit for Rome

Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
01
21

Steve Tyrell with his musicians (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

02
21

Party hosts Tina & Dan Silvestri (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

03
21

Alan & Roz Pactor, Crystin Pactor, Nicole & Mike Graham (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

04
21

Mike Turner & Terrie Hogan Turner, Jeremy Newton (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

05
21

Amanda Dragon, Emily Hanley, Joe Malheiro (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

06
21

Angelo Ferrari, Donna Carnahan (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

07
21

Debbie & Rudy Festari (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

08
21

Donae Chramosta, Stephanie Perkins, Sandra Porter (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

09
21

Jamie & Fred Graney (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

10
21

Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

11
21

Leisa Holland-Nelson & Bob Bowman (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

12
21

Lu Caltagirone, Debbie Simon (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

13
21

Peter Remington & Karen DeGeurin (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

14
21

Steve Tyrell and boxing great Lou Savarese (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

15
21

Mary & Vincent Mandola (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

16
21

Mary Ann & Greg Hebrank (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

17
21

Terrie Hogan Turner, Tina Silvestri, Roz Pactor (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

18
21

Maude Peters, Monica Ercolani, Livia Bornigia (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

19
21

Erika Myers, Raymond Miller, Alessandra Pistone, Mégane Primault (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

20
21

Steve Tyrell sings before a clutch of 200 in advance of the 'Roman Holiday' benefit. (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

21
21

Steve Tyrell croons a tune for Italian Cultural and Community Center patrons. (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Society / Featured Parties

Famed Songman Returns to Houston to Celebrate His Heritage in a Mansion Fit for Rome

Italian Culture Takes Centerstage in Memorial

BY // 01.20.20
photography Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com
Steve Tyrell with his musicians (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Party hosts Tina & Dan Silvestri (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Alan & Roz Pactor, Crystin Pactor, Nicole & Mike Graham (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Mike Turner & Terrie Hogan Turner, Jeremy Newton (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Amanda Dragon, Emily Hanley, Joe Malheiro (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Angelo Ferrari, Donna Carnahan (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Debbie & Rudy Festari (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Donae Chramosta, Stephanie Perkins, Sandra Porter (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Jamie & Fred Graney (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Leisa Holland-Nelson & Bob Bowman (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Lu Caltagirone, Debbie Simon (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Peter Remington & Karen DeGeurin (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Steve Tyrell and boxing great Lou Savarese (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Mary & Vincent Mandola (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Mary Ann & Greg Hebrank (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Terrie Hogan Turner, Tina Silvestri, Roz Pactor (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Maude Peters, Monica Ercolani, Livia Bornigia (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Erika Myers, Raymond Miller, Alessandra Pistone, Mégane Primault (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Steve Tyrell sings before a clutch of 200 in advance of the 'Roman Holiday' benefit. (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Steve Tyrell croons a tune for Italian Cultural and Community Center patrons. (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
1
21

Steve Tyrell with his musicians (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

2
21

Party hosts Tina & Dan Silvestri (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

3
21

Alan & Roz Pactor, Crystin Pactor, Nicole & Mike Graham (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

4
21

Mike Turner & Terrie Hogan Turner, Jeremy Newton (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

5
21

Amanda Dragon, Emily Hanley, Joe Malheiro (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

6
21

Angelo Ferrari, Donna Carnahan (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

7
21

Debbie & Rudy Festari (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

8
21

Donae Chramosta, Stephanie Perkins, Sandra Porter (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

9
21

Jamie & Fred Graney (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

10
21

Lesha & Tom Elsenbrook (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

11
21

Leisa Holland-Nelson & Bob Bowman (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

12
21

Lu Caltagirone, Debbie Simon (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

13
21

Peter Remington & Karen DeGeurin (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

14
21

Steve Tyrell and boxing great Lou Savarese (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

15
21

Mary & Vincent Mandola (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

16
21

Mary Ann & Greg Hebrank (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

17
21

Terrie Hogan Turner, Tina Silvestri, Roz Pactor (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

18
21

Maude Peters, Monica Ercolani, Livia Bornigia (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

19
21

Erika Myers, Raymond Miller, Alessandra Pistone, Mégane Primault (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

20
21

Steve Tyrell sings before a clutch of 200 in advance of the 'Roman Holiday' benefit. (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

21
21

Steve Tyrell croons a tune for Italian Cultural and Community Center patrons. (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

Unobtrusively tucked away on a tree-shrouded street in Houston’s Museum District, the Italian Cultural and Community Center has been quietly promoting the country’s rich heritage since its formation in 1976. Contrarily, there was nothing quiet or subtle about the delightful bash celebrating an upcoming fundraiser for ICCC. Think fabulous Italian food, Vespas and a beloved crooner of Italian Heritage.

Let’s start with the site of the party. The uber contemporary home of Tina and Dan Silvestri, CEO and president of Silvestri Investments, welcomed close to 200 guests, who despite the valet parking mess along Memorial Drive, arrived ready to party. Setting the mood was a massive cutout of Rome’s Colosseum in the foyer and two electric scooters, which were offered in that evening’s silent auction.

The open plan and soaring ceilings of the vast dwelling accommodated the moveable feast that included tempting tastings from B.B. Italia, Ciro’s, Fresco Café Italiano, Roma, Palazzo’s,  Baratti & Milano and Masseria Maccarone.

The mansion also proved the ideal stage for native Houstonian Steve Tyrell, three of whose grandparents sailed in from Sicily and one from Calabria. Fresh from his annual holiday stint at The Carlyle, the singer and record producer, accompanied by a duo of musicians, charmed the crowd with “The Way You Look Tonight” from Father of the Brideand “Give Me the Simple Life” from Father of the Bride Part IIas well as the ultra romantic Bella Notte.

Applause, applause for Roz Pactor, Tyrell’s sister, and Terri Hogan Turner, who orchestrated this lively kickoff in advance of the ICCC fundraiser, “Roman Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon.” The duo, the former of Italian heritage and the latter owning a vacation villa in Umbria, will chair the March 12 luncheon at the Junior League of Houston. Highlight of the event, in addition to the flowing prosecco will be an all-Italian fashion show provided by stores in River Oaks District.

Proceeds will help fund ICCC college scholarships.

And that’s amore.

PC Seen: Alan Pactor, Mike Turner, boxing great Lou Savarese, Chaille Strake, Phyllis and Tony Mandola, Cathy Brock, Bill Stubbs, Philamena and Arthur Baird, Karen and Mike Mayell, Sandra Porter, Cherri Carbonara, Elsie and Les Eckert, Donae Chramosta, Franelle Rogers, Lesha and Tom Elsenbrook, Debbie and Rudy Festari, Tama Lindquist, Ilene Allen, Lu and Tommy Caltagrione, Joyce Frassanito, ICCC board president Monica Ercolani, and ICCC executive director Erika Myers.

Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Italian Cultural and Community Center Roman Holiday fundraiser kickoff (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

11125 Savannah Woods Lane
Houston, TX

$629,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
11125 Savannah Woods Lane
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5099 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,660,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5099 Cedar Creek Drive
6710 Falcon Point
Santa Fe Area
FOR SALE

6710 Falcon Point
Dickinson, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
6710 Falcon Point
601 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

601 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
601 Crestbend Drive
3617 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3617 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,300,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3617 Olympia Drive
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

707 E Friar Tuck Lane
Houston, TX

$4,480,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
707 E Friar Tuck Lane
1014 Rosepoint Street
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1014 Rosepoint Street
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1014 Rosepoint Street
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
8830 Stable Crest Boulevard
139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

139 Beverly Lane
Bellaire, TX

$865,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
139 Beverly Lane
210 Millbrook Street
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

210 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
210 Millbrook Street
120 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

120 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$29,500,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
120 Carnarvon Drive
1026 Wynnwood Lane
Timbergrove/Manor
FOR SALE

1026 Wynnwood Lane
Houston, TX

$1,440,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
1026 Wynnwood Lane
4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4406 Camellia Lane
Bellaire, TX

$1,749,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4406 Camellia Lane
2005 Persa Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2005 Persa Street
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 561-7528 Email Realtor
2005 Persa Street
305 Knipp Road
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

305 Knipp Road
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
305 Knipp Road
2336 Welch Street
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2336 Welch Street
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2336 Welch Street
3739 Knollwood Street
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3739 Knollwood Street
Houston, TX

$8,450,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3739 Knollwood Street
4615 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4615 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,999,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
4615 Pine Street
3751 Arnold Street
West University
FOR SALE

3751 Arnold Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
3751 Arnold Street
5211 Beech Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5211 Beech Street
Bellaire, TX

$889,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5211 Beech Street
2321 Elmen Street
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

2321 Elmen Street
Houston, TX

$899,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
2321 Elmen Street
5301 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5301 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,095,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
5301 Pine Street
815 Knox Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Knox Street
Houston, TX

$787,500 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
815 Knox Street
312 Carnarvon Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Drive
Houston, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: John Daugherty, Realtors (713) 626-3930
312 Carnarvon Drive
John Daugherty Realtors
View Our Open Houses View Our Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X