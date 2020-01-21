Famed Songman Returns to Houston to Celebrate His Heritage in a Mansion Fit for Rome

Unobtrusively tucked away on a tree-shrouded street in Houston’s Museum District, the Italian Cultural and Community Center has been quietly promoting the country’s rich heritage since its formation in 1976. Contrarily, there was nothing quiet or subtle about the delightful bash celebrating an upcoming fundraiser for ICCC. Think fabulous Italian food, Vespas and a beloved crooner of Italian Heritage.

Let’s start with the site of the party. The uber contemporary home of Tina and Dan Silvestri, CEO and president of Silvestri Investments, welcomed close to 200 guests, who despite the valet parking mess along Memorial Drive, arrived ready to party. Setting the mood was a massive cutout of Rome’s Colosseum in the foyer and two electric scooters, which were offered in that evening’s silent auction.

The open plan and soaring ceilings of the vast dwelling accommodated the moveable feast that included tempting tastings from B.B. Italia, Ciro’s, Fresco Café Italiano, Roma, Palazzo’s, Baratti & Milano and Masseria Maccarone.

The mansion also proved the ideal stage for native Houstonian Steve Tyrell, three of whose grandparents sailed in from Sicily and one from Calabria. Fresh from his annual holiday stint at The Carlyle, the singer and record producer, accompanied by a duo of musicians, charmed the crowd with “The Way You Look Tonight” from Father of the Brideand “Give Me the Simple Life” from Father of the Bride Part IIas well as the ultra romantic Bella Notte.

Applause, applause for Roz Pactor, Tyrell’s sister, and Terri Hogan Turner, who orchestrated this lively kickoff in advance of the ICCC fundraiser, “Roman Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon.” The duo, the former of Italian heritage and the latter owning a vacation villa in Umbria, will chair the March 12 luncheon at the Junior League of Houston. Highlight of the event, in addition to the flowing prosecco will be an all-Italian fashion show provided by stores in River Oaks District.

Proceeds will help fund ICCC college scholarships.

And that’s amore.

