Where to Book Your Valentine’s Day Dinner in Dallas — Restaurants to Get Reservations For Now

The TruLuv cocktail at Truluck's is just for Valentine's Day.

Your Valentine’s Day date, whether a longtime S.O. or first-date (if you’re that brave), can always tell how much thought you put into a dinner reservation on February 14. The special places fill up quick, requiring you to be quite the planner for this day of love.

To take some stress out of the process, we’ve compiled a list almost a month in advance of great Dallas restaurants that are already taking reservations for the most romantic holiday of the year. All of them are providing some kind of special V-Day menu or special to show your date how much you care.

Here are the Best Restaurants in Dallas for Valentine’s Day Dinner:

(We’ll update this story as more menus get released.)

The Mansion

2821 Turtle Creek Boulevard

The Mansion, one of the most romantic places to have your V-Day dinner, is offering a special four-course menu. For $150, you’ll start with Maine lobster faggotini with sea urchin beurre blanc, wilted kale, gremolata and parmegiano reggiano. Seared diver scallops and petite filet follow.

When dessert rolls around, you’ll have a choice between flourless chocolate cake and vanilla-rose panna cotta. Then top it off with assorted bon bons and bourbon. You also have the choice to add on caviar and two glasses of Moet Champagne for $145 to start or switch out your regular dessert with a cheesecake sphere for $2. Add on two glasses of Champagne during this if you wish as well for $75.

For reservations call 214-443-4747 or email mansion.restaurant@rosewoodhotels.com.

Miriam Cocina Latina

2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

The authentic Mexican restaurant across the street from Klyde Warren Park, Miriam Cocina Latina is hosting a special four-course prix fixe menu for Valentine’s Day. For $55 per person, choose between a first course of black bean sopecitos or chicken tostones. Second, you have the choice of casa de campo or punta mita.

And for main, there’s a blue cheese solomillo (filet mignon with poblano mashed potatoes), grilled mahi mahi with mango basil sauce and grilled veggies, or chile relleno with guajillo sauce (which has impossible meat). Lastly, for dessert, you’ll have a choice between the Mexican style bread pudding and volcano chocolate cake.

Reservations can be made on Open Table or by calling 214-855-5275.

Bullion

400 S. Record Street

French restaurant, Bullion, will also be serving a special four-course menu on Friday, February 14 and Saturday, February 15. Beginning at 5 pm, guests can reserve tables for an elaborate V-Day meal for $145 per person. Optional wine pairings will also be available for $95 per person.

To start, you’ll receive hamachi with green apple, celery and coriander with the option to add on oestra caviar and uni toast for $32. Next, a lobster bisque with brioche croutons, lobster tempura and saffron aioli will be served. Then, choose between the beef filet with black truffle fondant potato and grilled scallion or olive oil poached salmon for your main. Truffle and foie gras can be added on to either for an additional fee.

Top your meal off with the coeur de choux a la framboise, which is a chocolate raspberry cremuex with lychee and raspberry sorbet.

Reservations can be made at exploretock.com/bullion.

Valentine’s Day at Bullion is full of roses and neon red art.

City Hall Bistro

1321 Commerce Street

Downtown gem, City Hall Bistro, is serving up a Valentine’s Day menu on February 14 for $49 per person. If you want to pair wine, add on another $30. First course offerings from chef Jeramie Robison include tuna crudo or farm greens. Second, choose from grilled beets or cauliflower. And for your entree, you have the choice between prime filet with braised cabbage, thyme butter, wild mushrooms and smoked bone marrow or Lockhart quail with jasmine rice, Bentons ham, grilled broccolini and mornay. Top off you meal with the seasonal dessert.

Reservations can be made at http://www.cityhallbistro.com/ or by calling 214-651-3686.

Truluck’s

2401 McKinney Avenue

For Valentine’s Day, seafood empire Truluck’s is opening up their doors for a special, romantic evening. You and your date will be escorted to a table scattered with rose petals. Usual favorites will be on the menu, and can be paired with The TruLuv cocktail created just for the occasion. The drink is made with dry ice smoke, vodka, cava, Chambord, pineapple juice and raspberries. A photographer will also be on-site and will provide you with a complimentary polaroid photo. To end the night, try some complimentary truffles or order carrot cake or baked Alaska.

Fearing’s

2121 McKinney Avenue

At Dean Fearing’s Ritz-Carlton culinary destination, there will be a three course Valentine’s Day dinner for $125 per person. As a gift from chef Fearing, you’ll start with the Tilfda peppercorn cured salmon with lemon dill creme and golden caviar on toast point. For starters, choose between Chesapeake Bay blue crab bisque, Hudson Valley foie gras tart, Weathervane sweet scallops with artichoke agnolotti and purple carrots, or Tataki-style kampachi and pickled rock shrimp.

Entree choices include the Alaskan duo pan seared halibut and butter poached king crab, lamb shank osso buco, maple/black peppercorn soaked Comanche buffalo tenderloin, or barbecue spiced prime beef filet and chicken fried Maine lobster.

Dessert tops things off with a trio of dark chocolate mousse with fleur de sel cookie, passion fruit creme brulee, and raspberry and champagne torte.

Reservations can be made on Open Table.

Ocean Prime

2101 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 150

Special for Valentine’s Day, Ocean Prime Dallas is offering a roasted sea bass over Alaskan King crab gnocchi with champagne cream, along with their regular dinner menu. The entree is topped with baby carrot salad in a preserved lemon pepper vinaigrette.

To make a reservation, book online.

A special salmon dish is on the V-Day menu at Ocean Prime.