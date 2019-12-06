Houston’s Hottest Young Professionals Throw the Ultimate Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

Holiday fun comes in all shapes and sizes but few Christmasy diversions could be more entertaining than a tacky sweater party. Just ask the very unfashionable throng that rolled into the Childrens’ Museum of Houston for a sixth season of dressing badly.

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation‘s Young Professionals Group celebrated in style for their sixth annual Tacky Sweater Party and Book Drive. Needless to say, it was a colorful happening that took place in the holiday-decked museum.

There were sweaters with dangling Christmas tree balls, sweaters with drunken reindeer, several interesting Texas A&M sweaters (we’re not sure if that was school loyalty or a slam from UT rivals), and one colorful duo in pajamas printed with Christmas lights. These YPs were seriously into the theme.

There was a mission behind the fashion faux pas — packaging 3,804 books into home libraries that will be delivered to more than 600 underserved young students, pre-kindergarten through first grade. The books were purchased with proceeds from the Young Professionals Group’s Jungle Book Gala, which raised $250,000. (As it is the season of giving, your $30 tax-deductible donation to the foundation will provide a home library of six books for an underprivileged youngster.)

PC Seen: Grace and Tom Gosnell, Mary Katherine and Hunter Hassebrock, Heather Duval, Elizabeth Blanton, Victoria Villarreal, Beverly Caskey and Steven Westbrook, Joselyn Tego and Jeff Carnrite, Rebecca Hoffman, Kyle McCully, Blair Brown, Jessica Lampi and Mitchell Bilodeau, Alexa Bode and Andrew Gauthier, and Aubrey and Peyton Leatherman.