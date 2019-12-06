Houston Teenagers in Need Get Makeovers and Stylish Clothes in Angels of Hope Moment

What: The Friends of Child Advocates 21st “Angels of Hope” luncheon and fashion presentation

Where: The Post Oak Hotel

PC Moment: It was a great day for raising awareness of the group that organizes court appointed volunteers to help break the cycle of child abuse. But it was an even greater day for 12 teenagers who are currently being served by Child Advocates. Each received a makeover and a new personally-styled outfit and an etiquette lesson from Page Parkes, a long-time supporter of Child Advocates and head of her namesake Page Parkes Center for Modeling.

The event began with the fun stuff, a Neiman Marcus fashion presentation with guest designer Kobi Halperin, whose fresh and youthful fashions captivated the audience of more than 500.

Halperin joined the chorus singing the importance of Child Advocates work which was brought home by volunteer Marcia Vilas, who shared her story of representing a baby boy whose mother had abandoned him after he was born at only 23 weeks. Her immediate task was to visit his hospital every day and simply hold him, providing the warmth and love of a caring human touch.

The event raised more than $350,000 for the nonprofit that trains everyday people to advocate in court for the best interests of foster children so that they can find safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

PC Seen: Luncheon chair Wendy Wilkins Burks, honoree Jane Dabney, emcee KTRK ABC sports anchor Greg Bailey, Alfredo Vilas, Paige Fertitta, Ellie Francisco, Ericka Bagwell, Lindsay Holstead, Lynda Lighthouse Transier, Lesha Elsenbrook, David Peck, Dawn Cole, Kim Wood, Karen Ross, Dolly Dawson Thomas, Kelly Ranucci and Neiman Marcus vice president and general manager Stephen Brunelle.