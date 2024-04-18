Texas Design Week Houston — Meet Mary McDonald, Kathryn Ireland, Giles Deacon, Emily Eerdmans and More, With Talks, Panel Discussions, Books Signings & Cocktails

Mary McDonald at Patterson Flynn Showroom for Texas Design Week Houston
36

Mary McDonald at Patterson Flynn Showroom for Texas Design Week Houston

02
36

Mary McDonald project in Palm Beach (Photo by Carmel Brantley)

03
36

Mary McDonald project in Palm Beach (Photo by Carmel Brantley)

04
36

Mary McDonald project for Kips Bay

05
36

Mary McDonald X Patterson Flynn

06
36

Mary McDonald X Patterson Flynn

07
36

Mary McDonald X Patterson Flynn

08
36

Mary McDonald X Patterson Flynn

09
36

Mary McDonald project in Palm Beach (Photo by Carmel Brantley)

10
36

Mary McDonald project as shown in Elle Decor (Photo by Sam Frost)

11
36

Mary McDonald X Patterson Flynn

12
36

Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli)

13
36

Mario Buatta in his 117 East 62nd Street living room, circa 1970. (Courtesy the estate of Mario Buatta)

14
36

Mario Buatta (Courtesy the estate of Mario Buatta)

15
36

Emily Evans Eerdmans, Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator, at Kravet Showroom, Texas Design Week Houston

16
36

Bedroom of Isaac Jenkins Mikell House, Charleston, from the book Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli). (Photo by Scott Frances / Otto)

17
36

Primary bath in River House, NYC, designed by Mario Buatta, from the book Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli). (Photo by Scott Frances / Otto)

18
36

The living room of River House, New York, from the book Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli). (© Artists Rights Society, New York / ADAGP, Paris)

19
36

Double parlor in Isaac Jenkins Mikell House, Charleston, designed by Mario Buatta, from the book Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli). (Photo by Scott Frances / Otto)

20
36

Giles Deacon and his collection for Sanderson, at Culp Associates, Texas Design Week Houston

21
36

Giles Deacon X Sanderson fabrics and wallcoverings.

22
36

Giles Deacon X Sanderson fabrics and wallcoverings.

23
36

Claire Vallis, design director, Sanderson Design Group, at Culp Associates, Texas Design Week Houston

24
36

Giles Deacon X Sanderson fabrics and wallcoverings.

25
36

Giles Deacon X Sanderson fabrics and wallcoverings.

26
36

Giles Deacon X Sanderson fabrics and wallcoverings.

27
36

Anne Lee Phillips at Culp Associates and Patterson Flynn Showroom, Texas Design Week Houston

28
36

Kathryn M. Ireland at James Showroom, Texas Design Week Houston

29
36

A room in the home of Anne McNally designed by Kathryn Ireland. (Photo by Tim Beddow)

30
36

A soft blue living room in the home of Bridget Koch, designed by Kathryn Ireland. (Photo by James Merrell)

31
36

Kathryn M. Ireland: A Life in Design (CICO Books)

32
36

A bedroom in Kathryn Ireland's Santa Monica home. (Photo by Tim Beddow)

33
36

The main bedroom suite in Kathryn Ireland’s Santa Monica house. (Photo by Trevor Tondro)

34
36

A family room in Kathryn Ireland's France house. (Photo by Tim Beddow)

35
36

The dining room in Mark Robertson's home, designed by Kathryn Ireland. (Photo by James Merrell)

36
36

An upstairs sitting room in a Cape Cod home, designed by Kathryn Ireland. (Photo by Tim Beddow)

Home + Design / Texas Design Week

Texas Design Week Houston — Meet Mary McDonald, Kathryn Ireland, Giles Deacon, Emily Eerdmans and More, With Talks, Panel Discussions, Books Signings & Cocktails

How to Get Tickets to This Design Celebration

BY // 04.17.24
Mary McDonald at Patterson Flynn Showroom for Texas Design Week Houston
Mary McDonald project in Palm Beach (Photo by Carmel Brantley)
Mary McDonald project in Palm Beach (Photo by Carmel Brantley)
Mary McDonald project for Kips Bay
Mary McDonald X Patterson Flynn
Mary McDonald X Patterson Flynn
Mary McDonald X Patterson Flynn
Mary McDonald X Patterson Flynn
Mary McDonald project in Palm Beach (Photo by Carmel Brantley)
Mary McDonald project as shown in Elle Decor (Photo by Sam Frost)
Mary McDonald X Patterson Flynn
Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli)
Mario Buatta in his 117 East 62nd Street living room, circa 1970. (Courtesy the estate of Mario Buatta)
Mario Buatta (Courtesy the estate of Mario Buatta)
Emily Evans Eerdmans, Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator, at Kravet Showroom, Texas Design Week Houston
Bedroom of Isaac Jenkins Mikell House, Charleston, from the book Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli). (Photo by Scott Frances / Otto)
Primary bath in River House, NYC, designed by Mario Buatta, from the book Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli). (Photo by Scott Frances / Otto)
The living room of River House, New York, from the book Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli). (© Artists Rights Society, New York / ADAGP, Paris)
Double parlor in Isaac Jenkins Mikell House, Charleston, designed by Mario Buatta, from the book Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli). (Photo by Scott Frances / Otto)
Giles Deacon and his collection for Sanderson, at Culp Associates, Texas Design Week Houston
Giles Deacon X Sanderson fabrics and wallcoverings.
Giles Deacon X Sanderson fabrics and wallcoverings.
Claire Vallis, design director, Sanderson Design Group, at Culp Associates, Texas Design Week Houston
Giles Deacon X Sanderson fabrics and wallcoverings.
Giles Deacon X Sanderson fabrics and wallcoverings.
Giles Deacon X Sanderson fabrics and wallcoverings.
Anne Lee Phillips at Culp Associates and Patterson Flynn Showroom, Texas Design Week Houston
Kathryn M. Ireland at James Showroom, Texas Design Week Houston
A room in the home of Anne McNally designed by Kathryn Ireland, from the book Kathryn M. Ireland: A Life in Design (CICO Books). (Photo by Tim Beddow)
A soft blue living room in the home of Bridget Koch, designed by Kathryn Ireland, from the book Kathryn M. Ireland: A Life in Design (CICO Books). (Photo by James Merrell)
Kathryn M. Ireland: A Life in Design (CICO Books)
A bedroom in Kathryn Ireland's Santa Monica home, from the book Kathryn M. Ireland: A Life in Design (CICO Books). (Photo by Tim Beddow)
The main bedroom suite in Kathryn Ireland’s Santa Monica house, from the book Kathryn M. Ireland: A Life in Design (CICO Books). (Photo by Trevor Tondro)
A family room in Kathryn Ireland's France house, from the book Kathryn M. Ireland: A Life in Design (CICO Books). (Photo by Tim Beddow)
The dining room in Mark Robertson's home, designed by Kathryn Ireland, from the book Kathryn M. Ireland: A Life in Design (CICO Books). (Photo by James Merrell)
An upstairs sitting room in a Cape Cod home, designed by Kathryn Ireland, from the book Kathryn M. Ireland: A Life in Design (CICO Books). (Photo by Tim Beddow)
Some of the most celebrated designers and architects working today are in Houston Monday, April 22 to Thursday, April 25, as part of Texas Design Week Houston. Here’s who you’ll see in a stellar lineup of salon talks, panel discussions, cocktails, and book signings. Find the complete schedule and tickets at TexasDesignWeek.com.

Meet Celebrated Designer Mary McDonald: Illustrated Talk and Morning Mimosas, and Preview Her Collection for Patterson Flynn at the New Showroom

WHEN: Wednesday, April 24, 10 am to Noon

WHO: Designer Mary McDonald, Los Angeles, New York City, moderated by Anne Lee Phillips, design contributor Architectural Digest AD Pro, Travel & Leisure and PaperCity.

WHAT: Illustrated talk, champagne with Mary McDonald in the new Patterson Flynn showroom

STREET CRED: Starred in Bravo’s Million Dollar Decorators, and Property Envy; projects published in every major design publication

DECORATIONS: Elle Decor A-List, Veranda Top 25, House Beautiful 100 Best

COLLABORATIONS: Patterson Flynn, Schumacher, Chaddock Home, Hudson Valley Lighting

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS: A look at the new Patterson Flynn showroom and Mary McDonald’s new collection of rugs — this is the first to showroom to feature the full portfolio of textiles, wallcoverings, trims, rugs, and broadloom.

WHERE: Decorative Center Houston. Illustrated Talk with Mary McDonald, 10 am, 1st Floor Gallery, followed by champagne in the new Patterson Flynn showroom

Decorative Center Houston, 5120 Woodway, valet parking

TXDW SPONSORS: Patterson Flynn, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Houstonian, Noeka Home

Texas Design Week Houston: Mary McDonald illustrated talk and reception is set for Wednesday, April 24, 10 am to noon, at the new Patterson Flynn Showroom, Decorative Center Houston. For tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

375 Emily Evans Eerdmans PORTRAIT 2024
Emily Evans Eerdmans, Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator, at Kravet Shworoom

Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator, with Author Emily Evans Eerdmans, Illustrated Talk and Book Signing at Kravet Showroom

WHEN: Wednesday, April 24, Noon to 2 pm

WHO: Emily Evans Eerdmans, design historian, founder of Eerdmans Fine Art, a design consultancy and fine and decorative arts gallery, New York City

WHAT: A fascinating look at the life of Mario Buatta, as told by one of his close friends, design historian Emily Eerdmans

STREET CRED: A confidante of Mario Buatta, Eerdmans oversaw the dispersal of Mario’s estate, the blockbuster auction at Sotheby’s. Author of monographs on Madeleine Castaing, Henri Samuel

BOOK: Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli)

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS: Anatomy of a Decorator draws upon Buatta’s vast archives and revealing the foundations of his work, which include hundreds of presentation boards, more than 80 scrapbooks chronicling his career, and correspondence with clients and such design notables as John Fowler and Sister Parish, Anatomy of a Decorator provides a masterclass in decorating à la Buatta: Ribbons, needlepoint, fine English and American antiques, floral chintzes, blue-and-white porcelains, lacquerware, botanicals, vibrant color combinations and whimsy abound.

WHERE: Decorative Center Houston: Illustrated Talk, Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a DecoratorNoon, 1st Floor Gallery, followed by a book signing at Kravet showroom

Decorative Center Houston, 5120 Woodway, valet parking

TXDW SPONSORS: Kravet, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Houstonian, Noeka Home

“A masterclass in decorating à la Buatta: Ribbons, needlepoint, fine English and American antiques, floral chintzes, blue-and-white porcelains, lacquerware, botanicals, vibrant color combinations, and whimsy abound.”

So, Emily, tell us. . .

Favorite room designed by anyone, at any time.

Perhaps the Neoclassical interiors of Malmaison — they are so modern, it’s almost shocking. Most any room decorated by John Fowler. The d’Ornano living room in Paris, decorated by Henri Samuel.

Go-to white paint.

Benjamin Moore Simply White.

Historic, vintage design books in your library.

The Decorative Twenties and The Decorative Thirties by Martin Battersby.

Les réussites de la décoration française 1950-1960 by Collection Maison & Jardin.

Colefax and Fowler: The Best in English Interior Decoration by Chester Jones.

Design Instagram feeds.

@scott_stirewalt

What’s next.

We’re working on the interiors of a villa in the Middle East, which is The Frick meets Dorothy Draper. It’s a project of a lifetime with a wonderful client. We’re also excited about the new wallpaper collection of our artist Thomas Engelhart with Maison de Papier, available only through us in the United States.

Texas Design Week Houston: Salon talk and book signings with Emily Evans Eerdmans, discussing her new book, Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator, is set for Wednesday, April 24, noon to 2 pm, at Kravet showroom, Decorative Center Houston. Books will be for sale at the event. For tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

376 Giles Deacon_PORTRAIT
Giles Deacon and his collection for Sanderson at Culp Associates

Fashion & Design: A Conversation with London Designer Giles Deacon and Claire Vallis, Design Director Sanderson Design Group, at Culp Associates

WHEN: Wednesday, April 24, 2 pm to 4 pm

WHO: British couture designer and illustrator Giles Deacon and Sanderson Design Group design director Claire Vallis, moderated by Anne Lee Phillips, design contributor Architectural Digest AD Pro, Travel & Leisure, and PaperCity.

WHAT: Illustrated Talk with Giles Deacon and Claire Vallis, followed by a reception at Culp Associates and preview of Giles’s romantic new collection of fabric and wallpaper for Sanderson

STREET CRED: Giles Deacon‘s fashion creations are in the permanent collections of the V&A Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art; recipient of the British Designer of the Year Award. Claire Vallis‘ creative direction covers all brands in the portfolio, including Sanderson, Harlequin, Morris & Co., Zoffany, Scion, and Clarke & Clarke.

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS: Giles Deacon is known for bespoke fabrics and intricate embellishments that mix fashion, fine art, design, and theater. His new collection for Sanderson is steeped in medieval influences, referencing Greek mythology, and is sublimely theatrical and eccentrically refined.

WHERE: Decorative Center Houston. Illustrated Talk with Giles Deacon and Claire Vallis, 2:00 pm, 1st Floor Gallery, followed by afternoon wine and preview of Giles Deacon’s new collection of fabrics and wallpaper for Sanderson, at Culp Associates

Decorative Center Houston, 5120 Woodway, valet parking

TXDW SPONSORS: Culp Associates, Sanderson Design Group, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Houstonian, Noeka Home

Texas Design Week Houston: Panel discussion with Giles Deacon and Claire Vallis, director Sanderson Design Group, moderated by Anne Lee Phillips, is set for Wednesday, April 24, 2 pm to 4 pm, at Culp Associates, Decorative Center Houston. For tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

210 Kathryn Ireland PORTRAIT 2024
Kathryn M. Ireland at James Showroom

Cocktails, Illustrated Talk, and Book Signing with Design Legend Kathryn M. Ireland at James Showroom

WHEN: Wednesday, April 24, 4 pm to 6 pm

WHO: Kathryn M. Ireland, Los Angeles

WHAT: Cocktails, illustrated talk, and book signing with Kathryn M. Ireland, moderated by Hunter Ellis

STREET CRED: Star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Decorators, Elle Decor A-List. Clients include Steve Martin, Fran Drescher, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ann McNally, and David Mamet.

EXTRACURRICULAR: Ireland has long developed and hosted Design Retreats each summer at her home in the south of France, and regularly hosts design bootcamps in Los Angeles. At each she offers insight on her favorite local resources, professional expertise, and storied experiences to help others succeed in the design industry. A major force in product manufacturing and has produces her bespoke textile collections, woven collections, and upholstered goods all locally in the United States.

COLLABORATONS: Grange, Scalamandre, C2 Paints

BOOK: A Life in Design: Celebrating 30 Years of Interiors (Cico)

WHY YOU CAN’T MISS: 30th anniversary of her legendary design and textile business. Known for sympathetic restorations of landmark residences and hotels, Ireland brings the best attributes of grand European style and cool California chic to every project. A die-hard fan of bold color, layering of pattern and texture, and the beauty of imperfection.

WHERE: Decorative Center Houston: Kathryn M. Ireland Illustrated Talk, 4 pm, 1st Floor Gallery, followed by cocktails and book signing at James showroom

Decorative Center Houston, 5120 Woodway, valet parking

TXDW SPONSORS: James showroom, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Houstonian, Noeka Home

So, Kathryn, tell us. . . 

Favorite room designed by anyone, at any time.

Sibyl Colefax, the drawing room at Badminton House.

Go-to white paint.

Benjamin Moore Ivory White 925.

Favorite restaurants or hotels anywhere in the world.

Restaurant: Luccio’s, London. Hotel: Villa d’Este, Como.

Historic, vintage design, and art books in your library.

Books on Rothko, Edwin Lutyens, and Palladio.

Texas Design Week Houston: Salon talk and book signing with Kathryn M. Ireland, moderated by Hunter Ellis, discussing her new book, A Life in Design: Celebrating 30 Years of Interiors, is set for Wednesday, April 24, 4 pm to 6 pm, at James showroom, Decorative Center Houston. Books will be for sale at the event. For tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.

