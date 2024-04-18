Texas Design Week Houston — Meet Mary McDonald, Kathryn Ireland, Giles Deacon, Emily Eerdmans and More, With Talks, Panel Discussions, Books Signings & Cocktails
How to Get Tickets to This Design CelebrationBY Caitlin Hsu // 04.17.24
Mary McDonald at Patterson Flynn Showroom for Texas Design Week Houston
Mary McDonald project in Palm Beach (Photo by Carmel Brantley)
Mary McDonald project in Palm Beach (Photo by Carmel Brantley)
Mary McDonald project for Kips Bay
Mary McDonald X Patterson Flynn
Mary McDonald X Patterson Flynn
Mary McDonald X Patterson Flynn
Mary McDonald X Patterson Flynn
Mary McDonald project in Palm Beach (Photo by Carmel Brantley)
Mary McDonald project as shown in Elle Decor (Photo by Sam Frost)
Mary McDonald X Patterson Flynn
Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli)
Mario Buatta in his 117 East 62nd Street living room, circa 1970. (Courtesy the estate of Mario Buatta)
Mario Buatta (Courtesy the estate of Mario Buatta)
Emily Evans Eerdmans, Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator, at Kravet Showroom, Texas Design Week Houston
Bedroom of Isaac Jenkins Mikell House, Charleston, from the book Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli). (Photo by Scott Frances / Otto)
Primary bath in River House, NYC, designed by Mario Buatta, from the book Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli). (Photo by Scott Frances / Otto)
The living room of River House, New York, from the book Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli). (© Artists Rights Society, New York / ADAGP, Paris)
Double parlor in Isaac Jenkins Mikell House, Charleston, designed by Mario Buatta, from the book Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli). (Photo by Scott Frances / Otto)
Giles Deacon and his collection for Sanderson, at Culp Associates, Texas Design Week Houston
Giles Deacon X Sanderson fabrics and wallcoverings.
Giles Deacon X Sanderson fabrics and wallcoverings.
Claire Vallis, design director, Sanderson Design Group, at Culp Associates, Texas Design Week Houston
Giles Deacon X Sanderson fabrics and wallcoverings.
Giles Deacon X Sanderson fabrics and wallcoverings.
Giles Deacon X Sanderson fabrics and wallcoverings.
Anne Lee Phillips at Culp Associates and Patterson Flynn Showroom, Texas Design Week Houston
Kathryn M. Ireland at James Showroom, Texas Design Week Houston
A room in the home of Anne McNally designed by Kathryn Ireland. (Photo by Tim Beddow)
A soft blue living room in the home of Bridget Koch, designed by Kathryn Ireland. (Photo by James Merrell)
Kathryn M. Ireland: A Life in Design (CICO Books)
A bedroom in Kathryn Ireland's Santa Monica home. (Photo by Tim Beddow)
The main bedroom suite in Kathryn Ireland’s Santa Monica house. (Photo by Trevor Tondro)
A family room in Kathryn Ireland's France house. (Photo by Tim Beddow)
The dining room in Mark Robertson's home, designed by Kathryn Ireland. (Photo by James Merrell)
An upstairs sitting room in a Cape Cod home, designed by Kathryn Ireland. (Photo by Tim Beddow)
Some of the most celebrated designers and architects working today are in Houston Monday, April 22 to Thursday, April 25, as part of Texas Design Week Houston. Here’s who you’ll see in a stellar lineup of salon talks, panel discussions, cocktails, and book signings. Find the complete schedule and tickets at TexasDesignWeek.com.
Meet Celebrated Designer Mary McDonald: Illustrated Talk and Morning Mimosas, and Preview Her Collection for Patterson Flynn at the New Showroom
WHEN: Wednesday, April 24, 10 am to Noon
WHO: Designer Mary McDonald, Los Angeles, New York City, moderated by Anne Lee Phillips, design contributor Architectural Digest AD Pro, Travel & Leisure and PaperCity.
WHAT: Illustrated talk, champagne with Mary McDonald in the new Patterson Flynn showroom
STREET CRED: Starred in Bravo’s Million Dollar Decorators, and Property Envy; projects published in every major design publication
DECORATIONS: Elle Decor A-List, Veranda Top 25, House Beautiful 100 Best
COLLABORATIONS: Patterson Flynn, Schumacher, Chaddock Home, Hudson Valley Lighting
WHY YOU CAN’T MISS: A look at the new Patterson Flynn showroom and Mary McDonald’s new collection of rugs — this is the first to showroom to feature the full portfolio of textiles, wallcoverings, trims, rugs, and broadloom.
WHERE: Decorative Center Houston. Illustrated Talk with Mary McDonald, 10 am, 1st Floor Gallery, followed by champagne in the new Patterson Flynn showroom
Decorative Center Houston, 5120 Woodway, valet parking
TXDW SPONSORS: Patterson Flynn, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Houstonian, Noeka Home
Fashion & Design: A Conversation with London Designer Giles Deacon and Claire Vallis, Design Director Sanderson Design Group, at Culp Associates
WHEN: Wednesday, April 24, 2 pm to 4 pm
WHO: British couture designer and illustrator Giles Deacon and Sanderson Design Group design director Claire Vallis, moderated by Anne Lee Phillips, design contributor Architectural Digest AD Pro, Travel & Leisure, and PaperCity.
WHAT: Illustrated Talk with Giles Deacon and Claire Vallis, followed by a reception at Culp Associates and preview of Giles’s romantic new collection of fabric and wallpaper for Sanderson
STREET CRED: Giles Deacon‘s fashion creations are in the permanent collections of the V&A Museum and the Metropolitan Museum of Art; recipient of the British Designer of the Year Award. Claire Vallis‘ creative direction covers all brands in the portfolio, including Sanderson, Harlequin, Morris & Co., Zoffany, Scion, and Clarke & Clarke.
WHY YOU CAN’T MISS: Giles Deacon is known for bespoke fabrics and intricate embellishments that mix fashion, fine art, design, and theater. His new collection for Sanderson is steeped in medieval influences, referencing Greek mythology, and is sublimely theatrical and eccentrically refined.
WHERE: Decorative Center Houston. Illustrated Talk with Giles Deacon and Claire Vallis, 2:00 pm, 1st Floor Gallery, followed by afternoon wine and preview of Giles Deacon’s new collection of fabrics and wallpaper for Sanderson, at Culp Associates


Cocktails, Illustrated Talk, and Book Signing with Design Legend Kathryn M. Ireland at James Showroom
WHEN: Wednesday, April 24, 4 pm to 6 pm
WHO: Kathryn M. Ireland, Los Angeles
WHAT: Cocktails, illustrated talk, and book signing with Kathryn M. Ireland, moderated by Hunter Ellis
STREET CRED: Star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Decorators, Elle Decor A-List. Clients include Steve Martin, Fran Drescher, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ann McNally, and David Mamet.
EXTRACURRICULAR: Ireland has long developed and hosted Design Retreats each summer at her home in the south of France, and regularly hosts design bootcamps in Los Angeles. At each she offers insight on her favorite local resources, professional expertise, and storied experiences to help others succeed in the design industry. A major force in product manufacturing and has produces her bespoke textile collections, woven collections, and upholstered goods all locally in the United States.
COLLABORATONS: Grange, Scalamandre, C2 Paints
BOOK: A Life in Design: Celebrating 30 Years of Interiors (Cico)
WHY YOU CAN’T MISS: 30th anniversary of her legendary design and textile business. Known for sympathetic restorations of landmark residences and hotels, Ireland brings the best attributes of grand European style and cool California chic to every project. A die-hard fan of bold color, layering of pattern and texture, and the beauty of imperfection.
WHERE: Decorative Center Houston: Kathryn M. Ireland Illustrated Talk, 4 pm, 1st Floor Gallery, followed by cocktails and book signing at James showroom


So, Kathryn, tell us. . .
Favorite room designed by anyone, at any time.
Sibyl Colefax, the drawing room at Badminton House.
Go-to white paint.
Benjamin Moore Ivory White 925.
Favorite restaurants or hotels anywhere in the world.
Restaurant: Luccio’s, London. Hotel: Villa d’Este, Como.
Historic, vintage design, and art books in your library.
Books on Rothko, Edwin Lutyens, and Palladio.
