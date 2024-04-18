Texas Design Week Houston — Meet Mary McDonald, Kathryn Ireland, Giles Deacon, Emily Eerdmans and More, With Talks, Panel Discussions, Books Signings & Cocktails

Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator, with Author Emily Evans Eerdmans, Illustrated Talk and Book Signing at Kravet Showroom WHEN: Wednesday, April 24, Noon to 2 pm WHO: Emily Evans Eerdmans, design historian, founder of Eerdmans Fine Art, a design consultancy and fine and decorative arts gallery, New York City WHAT: A fascinating look at the life of Mario Buatta, as told by one of his close friends, design historian Emily Eerdmans STREET CRED: A confidante of Mario Buatta, Eerdmans oversaw the dispersal of Mario’s estate, the blockbuster auction at Sotheby’s. Author of monographs on Madeleine Castaing, Henri Samuel BOOK: Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator (Rizzoli) WHY YOU CAN’T MISS: Anatomy of a Decorator draws upon Buatta’s vast archives and revealing the foundations of his work, which include hundreds of presentation boards, more than 80 scrapbooks chronicling his career, and correspondence with clients and such design notables as John Fowler and Sister Parish, Anatomy of a Decorator provides a masterclass in decorating à la Buatta: Ribbons, needlepoint, fine English and American antiques, floral chintzes, blue-and-white porcelains, lacquerware, botanicals, vibrant color combinations and whimsy abound. WHERE: Decorative Center Houston: Illustrated Talk, Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator, Noon, 1st Floor Gallery, followed by a book signing at Kravet showroom Decorative Center Houston, 5120 Woodway, valet parking TXDW SPONSORS: Kravet, New Orleans Auction Galleries, The Houstonian, Noeka Home “A masterclass in decorating à la Buatta: Ribbons, needlepoint, fine English and American antiques, floral chintzes, blue-and-white porcelains, lacquerware, botanicals, vibrant color combinations, and whimsy abound.”

So, Emily, tell us. . .

Favorite room designed by anyone, at any time.

Perhaps the Neoclassical interiors of Malmaison — they are so modern, it’s almost shocking. Most any room decorated by John Fowler. The d’Ornano living room in Paris, decorated by Henri Samuel.

Go-to white paint.

Benjamin Moore Simply White.

Historic, vintage design books in your library.

The Decorative Twenties and The Decorative Thirties by Martin Battersby.

Les réussites de la décoration française 1950-1960 by Collection Maison & Jardin.

Colefax and Fowler: The Best in English Interior Decoration by Chester Jones.

Design Instagram feeds.

@scott_stirewalt

What’s next.

We’re working on the interiors of a villa in the Middle East, which is The Frick meets Dorothy Draper. It’s a project of a lifetime with a wonderful client. We’re also excited about the new wallpaper collection of our artist Thomas Engelhart with Maison de Papier, available only through us in the United States.

Texas Design Week Houston: Salon talk and book signings with Emily Evans Eerdmans, discussing her new book, Mario Buatta: Anatomy of a Decorator, is set for Wednesday, April 24, noon to 2 pm, at Kravet showroom, Decorative Center Houston. Books will be for sale at the event. For tickets, go to TexasDesignWeek.com.