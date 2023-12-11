Texas Children’s Hospital Ambassadors Take Over The Montrose Collective For a Holiday Party With Paw Surprises

Holly and Steve Radom with Crosby and Angus (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Dr. Jim Versalovic speaking to Ambassadors guests (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Chita and Lane Craft (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Drs. Huda and William Zoghbi with Roula and Tyler Smith (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Barri Fishel, Jen Fink and Jennifer LaPorte (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Brooke and Scott Hutson (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Carolyn and Jake Sabat (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Debbie Sukin, incoming President of Texas Children’s Hospital (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Emma and James Tramuto (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Festive holiday florals (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Haley and Trevor Green (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Holly and Steve Radom, Chairs of the 2023 Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital Houston Holiday Party (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Isla and Joseph Jornayvaz with Nicole and Evan Katz (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Jen and Ben Fink (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Zora Spevak, Elisabeth Go and Margaret Eng (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Jennifer and Chris LaPorte (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Julia and Oliver TenHoeve (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Katie Dillon, Julia TenHoeve, Lauren Cox and Holly Radom (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Michelle and Brian Hoogendam (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Nicole and Evan Katz with Holly and Steve Radom (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Julia and Oliver TenHoeve and Holly and Steve Radom with Pawsitive Play therapy dogs Angus and Crosby (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Spinphony wowing guests under starry clear tent (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
The Montrose Collective paseo transformed into a holiday wonderland (Photo by Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital)
Society / Featured Parties

Texas Children’s Hospital Ambassadors Take Over The Montrose Collective For a Holiday Party With Paw Surprises

A Jolly Throng Enjoys Top Restaurants and Sweet Entertainment

BY // 12.11.23
photography Jenny Antill/Texas Children's Hospital
Breaking with the tradition of holding its Ambassadors holiday party in a tented pavilion on the grounds of a swank private home, Texas Children’s Hospital moved its glittery soirée to Radom Capital’s Montrose Collective. For the season, the development’s paseo was awash in holiday decor making it an ideal backdrop for the celebratory evening.

Holly and Steve Radom, managing principal of Radom Capital, chaired the event that engaged more than 300 members of the generous donor group that supports various programs at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Beyond the expected holiday-infused schmoozing, the jolly throng partied across a grazing field of food offerings from the Montrose Collective‘s resident restaurants. On the menu were signature dishes from Graffiti Raw, Japanese delights from Uchi, bites straight from Italy from Marmo, and a bright touch of greens and veggies from Picnik. Top-of-the-line wine selections flowed from Fiora’s Bottle Shop while Van Leeuwen’s decadent ice cream provided the ultimate sweet treat.

The entertainment was as sweet as the ice cream as Spinphony, a Denver based quartet of electric violinists, expanded its ranks to eight strings making for exceptional musical backdrop to the festivities.

Speaking on behalf of the hospital was Dr. James Versalovic, pathologist in chief at Texas Children’s Hospital and a Lifetime Ambassador, who announced that the 2024 season will focus on the Child Life department and the Pawsitive Play Program.

Surprise guests representing the latter were veteran Pawsitive pooch Angus and newcomer 2-year-old Crosby, just two of the extensively trained dogs that provide emotional and therapeutic support for hospitalized children and their families.

PC Seen: Incoming Texas Children’s Hospital president Debbie Sukin, Nicole and Evan Katz, Dr. Kjersti Aagaard, Jen and Ben Fink, Barbara and Mike Feigin, Victoria Bludorn, Carolyn and Jason Sabat, Dr. Deborah Feigin Sukin, Drs. Huda and William Zoghbi, Chita and Lane Craft, Julia and Oliver TenHoeve, Rachael and Jason Volz, Isla and Joseph Jornayvaz, and Jennifer and Chris LaPorte.

