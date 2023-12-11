Fashion / Shopping

The Best Gifts for Twentysomething Women — 10 Presents She Won’t Roll Her Eyes At

Things Young People Actually Want

BY Virginia Parry and Anna Clare Payne // 12.11.23
The Best Gifts for Twentysomething Women are things she’ll actually want.

The Best Gifts for Twentysomething Women are things she'll actually want.

The twentysomething women in your life can be tough to shop for, but there are perfect presents to be found. A thrilling and ever-changing stage of life calls for a little extra special gift giving. There are some things almost any girl in her twenties would absolutely love though. You just need a little inside knowledge.

These are the Best Gifts for Twentysomething Women:

Crate & Barrel EvenCook Ceramic ™ Cream Ceramic Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set
Crate & Barrel EvenCook Ceramic ™ Cream Ceramic Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set

Crate & Barrel EvenCook Ceramic Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set

If a twentysomething woman in your life is getting to know the kitchen for the first time, a set of luxury pots and pans might be the inspiration she needs to chef it up in 2024. $399.95

BÉIS The Carry On Roller
BÉIS The Carry On Roller

BÉIS The Carry-On Roller

The world is her oyster, so why not give her something to help her explore it in style? $218

"Making Waves II" at The Collective Dallas
“Making Waves II” at The Collective Dallas

Artworks at The Collective Dallas

The Collective Dallas is the perfect place to find her unique art pieces to keep her apartment as hip as she is.

Hiatus Spa gift
Hiatus Spa gifts are always welcome.

Hiatus Spa Gift Card

Your twenties are stressful. She deserves some pampering. Buy her a gift card to Hiatus Spa.

SHOP

Assouline Coffee Table Books at St. Michael’s Woman’s Exchange

These coffee table books are sure to brighten up her space and inspire travel. $105 per book

White and Gold Metz Marble Serving Board
White and Gold Metz Marble Serving Board

White and Gold Metz Marble Serving Board at Swoozie’s

This stylish charcuterie board is perfect for any young hostess. $34.95

Veuve Clicquot Rosé Fridge Gift Box
Veuve Clicquot Rosé Fridge Gift Box

Veuve Clicquot Rosé Fridge Gift Box

It’s a tiny fridge for her bottle of Veuve, enough said. $89.99

Terry Hand Towels (Set of 2)
Terry Hand Towels (Set of 2)

Terry Hand Towels (Set of Two) at Ellis Hill

A set of monogrammed towels from Ellis Hill is sure to elevate her bathroom and make her feel extra special. $230 

Women's Gisele Long Pajama Set
Women’s Gisele Long Pajama Set

Eberjey Women’s Gisele Long Pajama Set

Eberjey PJ sets are all the rave right now. They are crazy soft and she deserves to sleep in style. $130 

Urban Spikes

This woman-owned Dallas shop creates custom succulent arrangements — a plant that she can keep alive all throughout the year. $60

2023 PaperCity Gift Guide
