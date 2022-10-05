Kid Cancer Patients and Generous Houstonians Spotlighted in Texas Children’s Salute to Champions

Community Champions, Duyen & Marc Nguyen with Patient Champion, Anthony; Photo by Texas Children’s Hospital
Event Chairs (L to R) Scott Basinger, Judi McGee, Elsie Eckert, Sidney Faust, with Patient Champions (L to R) Owen, Mason, Zach, Nova, Bennett
Community Champions, Henry Richardson & Monsour Taghdisi with Patient Champion, Gabriella
Community Champion, Twila Carter, with Patient Champion, Zachary
Community Champion, Ginger Blanton with Patient Champion, Nova; Photo by Texas Children’s Hospital
Community Champion, Dr. James Versalovic with Patient Champion, Michael; Photo by Texas Children’s Hospital
Community Champion, Jackie Ward with Patient Champion; Photo by Texas Children’s Hospital
Community Champions, Dr. Kelly Larkin & Fernando Parra with Patient Champion, Tatiana; Photo by Texas Children’s Hospital
Community Champions, Marla & Matt Hurley with Patient Champion, Mason; Photo by Texas Children’s Hospital
Community Champions, Tracy & Valerie Dieterich with Patient Champion, Bennett; Photo by Texas Children’s Hospital
Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center Community Champions Duyen & Marc Nguyen with Patient Champion Anthony (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center Salute to Champions chairs Scott Basinger, Judi McGee, Elsie Eckert, and Sidney Faust with Patient Champions Owen, Mason, Zach, Nova and Bennett (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Community Champions Monsour Taghdisi & Henry Richardson with Patient Champion Gabriella (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Community Champion Twila Carter with Patient Champion Zachary (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Community Champion Ginger Blanton with Patient Champion Nova (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Community Champion Dr. James Versalovic with Patient Champion Michael (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Community Champion Jackie Ward with Patient Champion (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Community Champions Dr. Kelly Larkin & Fernando Parra with Patient Champion Tatiana (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Community Champions Matt & Marla Hurley with Patient Champion Mason (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Community Champions Tracy & Valerie Dieterich with Patient Champion Bennett (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Society / Featured Parties

Kid Cancer Patients and Generous Houstonians Spotlighted in Texas Children’s Salute to Champions

A Catwalk Like No Other

BY // 10.04.22
Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center Community Champions Duyen & Marc Nguyen with Patient Champion Anthony (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center Salute to Champions chairs Scott Basinger, Judi McGee, Elsie Eckert, and Sidney Faust with Patient Champions Owen, Mason, Zach, Nova and Bennett (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Community Champions Monsour Taghdisi & Henry Richardson with Patient Champion Gabriella (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Community Champion Twila Carter with Patient Champion Zachary (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Community Champion Ginger Blanton with Patient Champion Nova (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Community Champion Dr. James Versalovic with Patient Champion Michael (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Community Champion Jackie Ward with Patient Champion (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Community Champions Dr. Kelly Larkin & Fernando Parra with Patient Champion Tatiana (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

Community Champions Matt & Marla Hurley with Patient Champion Mason (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

What: Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center 13th annual Salute to Champions

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Since their founding of this special fundraiser Scott Bassinger, Elsie Eckert, Sidney Faust and Judi McGee have chaired the luncheon that celebrates childhood cancer patients and survivors and spotlights leaders in the philanthropic community. More than 300 guests generously applauded as the youngsters, fashionably dressed by Dillard’s, and adults swanning in fashions from Saks Fifth Avenue strode the catwalk. The outfits for the youngsters were graciously underwritten by the Sidney and (the late) Don Faust and Cora Sue and Harry Mach families.

Champions escorting the young patients were Ginger Blanton, Twila Carter, Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, Kisha and Jason Itkin, Marla and Matthew Hurley, Myrtle Jones, Dr. Kelly Larkin and Fernando Parra, Duyen and Marc Nguyen, Henry Richardson and Monsour Taghdisi, Gina and Saib Saour, Texas Children’s Hospital pathologist in chief Dr. James Versalovic, Texas Children’s chief nursing officer Jackie Ward, and Laura and Jason Williams.

Another longtime supporter of the event Sybil Roos was recognized as an honorary champion.

The event raised close to $250,000 for the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center at Texas Children’s Hospital, one of the largest pediatric cancer and hematology centers in the United States. U.S. News and World Report ranks it among the nation’s very best pediatric cancer programs.

PC Seen: Cathey Cook, Betsy Garlington, Judge Clarease Rankin Yates, Gayla Gardner, Dr. Susan Blaney, Paige Schultz, Dr. Lara Shekerdemian, Jennifer Sanders, Tina Faust, Dr. Peter Farrell, Dominique Armstrong, Fite Partsch, Marge Lindquist, Vicki West, Cheryl Byington, and Rossitsa Nocolava.

