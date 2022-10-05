Kid Cancer Patients and Generous Houstonians Spotlighted in Texas Children’s Salute to Champions

Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center Salute to Champions chairs Scott Basinger, Judi McGee, Elsie Eckert, and Sidney Faust with Patient Champions Owen, Mason, Zach, Nova and Bennett (Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital)

What: Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center 13th annual Salute to Champions

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: Since their founding of this special fundraiser Scott Bassinger, Elsie Eckert, Sidney Faust and Judi McGee have chaired the luncheon that celebrates childhood cancer patients and survivors and spotlights leaders in the philanthropic community. More than 300 guests generously applauded as the youngsters, fashionably dressed by Dillard’s, and adults swanning in fashions from Saks Fifth Avenue strode the catwalk. The outfits for the youngsters were graciously underwritten by the Sidney and (the late) Don Faust and Cora Sue and Harry Mach families.

Champions escorting the young patients were Ginger Blanton, Twila Carter, Valerie and Tracy Dieterich, Kisha and Jason Itkin, Marla and Matthew Hurley, Myrtle Jones, Dr. Kelly Larkin and Fernando Parra, Duyen and Marc Nguyen, Henry Richardson and Monsour Taghdisi, Gina and Saib Saour, Texas Children’s Hospital pathologist in chief Dr. James Versalovic, Texas Children’s chief nursing officer Jackie Ward, and Laura and Jason Williams.

Another longtime supporter of the event Sybil Roos was recognized as an honorary champion.

The event raised close to $250,000 for the Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Center at Texas Children’s Hospital, one of the largest pediatric cancer and hematology centers in the United States. U.S. News and World Report ranks it among the nation’s very best pediatric cancer programs.

SHOP Swipe

















Next

PC Seen: Cathey Cook, Betsy Garlington, Judge Clarease Rankin Yates, Gayla Gardner, Dr. Susan Blaney, Paige Schultz, Dr. Lara Shekerdemian, Jennifer Sanders, Tina Faust, Dr. Peter Farrell, Dominique Armstrong, Fite Partsch, Marge Lindquist, Vicki West, Cheryl Byington, and Rossitsa Nocolava.