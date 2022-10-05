NextGen Real Estate Sells Former NFL Standout Mario Williams’ Beyond Princely Houston Estate — Get a Look Around

His and hers closets are what wardrobe dreams are made of.

The cinema with stadium seating is ready for you to catch the next game or awards show.

NextGen Luxe managed the sale of former NFL star Marion Williams' 701 W Friar Tuck estate to anonymous buyers, also represented by the brokerage.

If you have your finger on the pulse of the Houston real estate market, you know that Julia Wang, the founder and broker of NextGen Real Estate, is on an impressive role. With listing after listing — each one seemingly outshining the last — the Houston-based brokerage is simply on fire.

NextGen’s latest sale is a jaw-dropper. A part of NextGen’s Luxe Division, Realtor Krista McGowen recently led the sale of 701 W. Friar Tuck Lane, and let’s just say, you don’t see a house like this hit the market every day.

Former NFL Pro Bowler Mario Williams has lived in the Mediterranean estate since 2006 when he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. Williams specifically sought out McGowen to help in the sale of his estate, knowing she would bring her ultra-close network within the sports and entertainment industries to the closing table.

The fully gated compound sits on one and a half acres in central Houston, inside one of the most prestigious neighborhoods in city — Sherwood Forest. It’s an exclusive neighborhood with high security, making it the perfect place for both Williams and the new, anonymous buyer to reside. The anonymity and security of the compound are a near priceless bonus for its residents.

701 W. Friar Tuck measures in at 12,907 square feet with five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. The primary retreat (not even the word suite does the space justice) includes a 360-degree dressing room, as well as his and hers custom closets. The home is accented with sweeping staircases, vaulted ceilings, curved archways and a palatial floor plan where Old World charm meets modern conveniences.

Speaking of convenience, this smart home comes with top-of-the-line appliances, a climate-controlled wine room and an in-home movie theater with stadium seating. It’s topped with a third story flex-space, as well as a self-contained guest apartment, which can be used for both work and play.

And, of course, to seal the deal, the house boasts a nine-car garage with plenty of space for a grand collection of vehicles.

However, this is Texas after all and no estate is complete without a pool. 701 W. Friar Tuck’s pool puts others to shame. The host to many star-studded soirees (think Drake, Boosie and numerous NFL/NBA players in attendance), the resort pool has a swim-up bar, cascading waterfalls (including a grotto), a jacuzzi, slide, fire bowls and more.

“Krista McGowen is a rising star within the NextGen Luxe division who works predominantly with people in the sports and entertainment industry,” Wang says. “When it comes to selling high-end luxury real estate, you want to make sure you have an agent that has connections to high-end clientele.

“In our Luxe Division, our agents are well connected to the who’s who of Houston.”

NextGen Luxe represented both the seller and the buyer of 701 W. Friar Tuck. The Division is in a league of its own when it comes to customer service, marketing, professionalism, and of course, dedication to its clients. NextGen Luxe has its own full, comprehensive team consisting of the best professionals in the region, including stagers, renovators, photographers, videographers and more.

“Selling luxury real estate is all about selling a lifestyle,” McGowen says. “It’s important to have an agent that not only talks the talk but walks the walk.”

With this estate, there’s truly no reason to leave the property. Luxury is at your fingertips. From work to play to sleep, the house has it all — and then some.

For a closer look at 701 W. Friar Tuck’s modern wonders, click thru the photo gallery at the top of this story. To learn much more about NextGen Real Estate and its very different approach, click here.