Stunning Rice University Home Provides the Perfect Setting For a Glorious Garden Night For Science

The Duncan NRI 'Transformational Talk' evening at the home of Cynthia and Tony Petrello. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

What: Texas Children’s Hospital dinner presentation on advances in neurological research at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (DNRI)

Where: The stunning Rice University area home of Cynthia and Tony Petrello

PC Moment: With beautiful decor by Richard Flowers and The Events Company and a lavish dinner from CityKitchen, the stage was set for the DNRI Transformational Talk, the evening led by Dr. Damian Young, Dr. Mirjana Maletic-Savatic and Dr. Huda Zoghbi, internationally renowned neurogeneticist and founding director of the Duncan NRI at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Title of the program was “Alzheimer’s and Depression: Could Stimulating the Birth of New Neurons Be the Answer?” The event provided a fascinating look into the innovative research and progress toward groundbreaking medical discoveries underway at the Duncan NRI. Founded in 2010, the institute works towards cures for the most devastating neurological and psychiatric disorders.

As is tradition for these types of evenings at the Petrello home, the beautifully landscaped lawn was dotted with tables dressed in striped black and white linen tablecloths and topped with a stunning display of roses and tulips. Adding to the glamour of the evening, massive oak trees were wrapped in party lights.

Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Dr. Steve Sukin at the Texas Children’s Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

While the Petrellos treated their guests to caviar on buckwheat blinis with crème fraiche and chives, CityKitchen provided a scrumptious buffet of grilled lamb chops garnished with a mint sauce and apricot mostarda, seared sea bass paired with lemon beurre blanc, zucchini pappardelle with cerignola olive tapenade, and arugula salad tossed with grilled peaches, Bermuda onions, pistachios and saba vinaigrette. And for dessert: mascarpone cheesecake topped with apricot coulis.

PC Seen: Andrea and Bill White, Mindy and Jeff Hildebrand, Molly and Jim Crownover, Linda McReynolds, Dina Alsowayel and Tony Chase, Melinda and Sam Stubbs, Julie and Drew Alexander, Suzanne and Joe Sutton, Ellen and John Stough, Heidi and Marcus Smith, Debbie and Dr. Steve Sukin, Gillian Hobson, Annie and Bob Graham, and Julie Donaldson.