Stunning Rice University Home Provides the Perfect Setting For a Glorious Garden Night For Science

Duncan NRI Transformational Talk; Photo by Jenny Antill (1)
Dr. Damian Young, Dr. Mirjana Maletic-Savatic, Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Anthony and Cynthia Petrello; Photo by Jenny Antill
Jeffrey and Mindy Hildebrand; Photo by Jenny Antill
Molly and Jim Crownover, Jenny Elkins; Photo by Jenny Antill
Debbie Sukin, Mingshan Xue, Tuan Chao, Steve Sukin; Photo by Jenny Antill
Marcus and Heidi Smith; Photo by Jenny Antill
Molly Bobrow, Joseph and Suzanne Sutton, Brenda Pattillo; Photo by Jenny Antill
John Knox, Cindy Seligmann; Photo by Jenny Antill
Annie and Bob Graham; Photo by Jenny Antill
Dina Alsowayel, Tony Chase; Photo by Jenny Antill
Melinda and Sam Stubbs; Photo by Jenny Antill
Bob and Barbara Zorich; Photo by Jenny Antill
Julie and Drew Alexander; Photo by Jenny Antill
Gillian Hobson; Photo by Jenny Antill
Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Steve Sukin; Photo by Jenny Antill
Christina Liles, Ann Ligums; Photo by Jenny Antill
Duncan NRI Transformational Talk; Photo by Jenny Antill
01
17

The Duncan NRI 'Transformational Talk' evening at the home of Cynthia and Tony Petrello. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

02
17

Dr. Damian Young, Dr. Mirjana Maletic-Savatic, Dr. Huda Zoghbi, hosts Anthony & Cynthia Petrello (Photo by Jenny Antill)

03
17

Jeff & Mindy Hildebrand at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

04
17

Molly & Jim Crownover, Jenny Elkins at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

05
17

Debbie Sukin, Mingshan Xue, Tuan Chao, Steve Sukin at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

06
17

Marcus & Heidi Smith at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

07
17

Molly Bobrow, Joe & Suzanne Sutton, Brenda Pattillo at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

08
17

John Knox, Cindy Seligmann at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

09
17

Annie & Bob Graham at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

10
17

Dina Alsowayel & Tony Chase at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
17

Melinda & Sam Stubbs at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)

12
17

Bob & Barbara Zorich at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
17

Julie & Drew Alexander at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
17

Gillian Hobson at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
17

Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Steve Sukin at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

16
17

Christina Liles, Ann Ligums at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
17

The Duncan NRI 'Transformational Talk' evening at the home of Cynthia and Tony Petrello. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Duncan NRI Transformational Talk; Photo by Jenny Antill (1)
Dr. Damian Young, Dr. Mirjana Maletic-Savatic, Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Anthony and Cynthia Petrello; Photo by Jenny Antill
Jeffrey and Mindy Hildebrand; Photo by Jenny Antill
Molly and Jim Crownover, Jenny Elkins; Photo by Jenny Antill
Debbie Sukin, Mingshan Xue, Tuan Chao, Steve Sukin; Photo by Jenny Antill
Marcus and Heidi Smith; Photo by Jenny Antill
Molly Bobrow, Joseph and Suzanne Sutton, Brenda Pattillo; Photo by Jenny Antill
John Knox, Cindy Seligmann; Photo by Jenny Antill
Annie and Bob Graham; Photo by Jenny Antill
Dina Alsowayel, Tony Chase; Photo by Jenny Antill
Melinda and Sam Stubbs; Photo by Jenny Antill
Bob and Barbara Zorich; Photo by Jenny Antill
Julie and Drew Alexander; Photo by Jenny Antill
Gillian Hobson; Photo by Jenny Antill
Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Steve Sukin; Photo by Jenny Antill
Christina Liles, Ann Ligums; Photo by Jenny Antill
Duncan NRI Transformational Talk; Photo by Jenny Antill
Society / Featured Parties

Stunning Rice University Home Provides the Perfect Setting For a Glorious Garden Night For Science

Raising Funds and Awareness for the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute

BY // 05.26.22
photography Jenny Antill
The Duncan NRI 'Transformational Talk' evening at the home of Cynthia and Tony Petrello. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dr. Damian Young, Dr. Mirjana Maletic-Savatic, Dr. Huda Zoghbi, hosts Anthony & Cynthia Petrello (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Jeff & Mindy Hildebrand at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Molly & Jim Crownover, Jenny Elkins at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Debbie Sukin, Mingshan Xue, Tuan Chao, Steve Sukin at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Marcus & Heidi Smith at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Molly Bobrow, Joe & Suzanne Sutton, Brenda Pattillo at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)
John Knox, Cindy Seligmann at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Annie & Bob Graham at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dina Alsowayel & Tony Chase at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Melinda & Sam Stubbs at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Bob & Barbara Zorich at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Julie & Drew Alexander at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Gillian Hobson at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Steve Sukin at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Christina Liles, Ann Ligums at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)
The Duncan NRI 'Transformational Talk' evening at the home of Cynthia and Tony Petrello. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
1
17

The Duncan NRI 'Transformational Talk' evening at the home of Cynthia and Tony Petrello. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

2
17

Dr. Damian Young, Dr. Mirjana Maletic-Savatic, Dr. Huda Zoghbi, hosts Anthony & Cynthia Petrello (Photo by Jenny Antill)

3
17

Jeff & Mindy Hildebrand at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

4
17

Molly & Jim Crownover, Jenny Elkins at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

5
17

Debbie Sukin, Mingshan Xue, Tuan Chao, Steve Sukin at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

6
17

Marcus & Heidi Smith at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

7
17

Molly Bobrow, Joe & Suzanne Sutton, Brenda Pattillo at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

8
17

John Knox, Cindy Seligmann at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

9
17

Annie & Bob Graham at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

10
17

Dina Alsowayel & Tony Chase at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

11
17

Melinda & Sam Stubbs at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner (Photo by Jenny Antill)

12
17

Bob & Barbara Zorich at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

13
17

Julie & Drew Alexander at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

14
17

Gillian Hobson at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

15
17

Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Steve Sukin at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

16
17

Christina Liles, Ann Ligums at the Texas Children's Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

17
17

The Duncan NRI 'Transformational Talk' evening at the home of Cynthia and Tony Petrello. (Photo by Jenny Antill)

What: Texas Children’s Hospital dinner presentation on advances in neurological research at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (DNRI)

Where: The stunning Rice University area home of Cynthia and Tony Petrello

PC Moment: With beautiful decor by Richard Flowers and The Events Company and a lavish dinner from CityKitchen, the stage was set for the  DNRI Transformational Talk, the evening led by Dr. Damian Young, Dr. Mirjana Maletic-Savatic and Dr. Huda Zoghbi, internationally renowned neurogeneticist and founding director of the Duncan NRI at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Title of the program was “Alzheimer’s and Depression: Could Stimulating the Birth of New Neurons Be the Answer?” The event provided a fascinating look into the innovative research and progress toward groundbreaking medical discoveries underway at the Duncan NRI. Founded in 2010, the institute works towards cures for the most devastating neurological and psychiatric disorders.

As is tradition for these types of evenings at the Petrello home, the beautifully landscaped lawn was dotted with tables dressed in striped black and white linen tablecloths and topped with a stunning display of roses and tulips. Adding to the glamour of the evening, massive oak trees were wrapped in party lights.

Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Steve Sukin; Photo by Jenny Antill
Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Dr. Steve Sukin at the Texas Children’s Hospital dinner spotlighting the Duncan NRI (Photo by Jenny Antill)

While the Petrellos treated their guests to caviar on buckwheat blinis with crème fraiche and chives, CityKitchen provided a scrumptious buffet of grilled lamb chops garnished with a mint sauce and apricot mostarda, seared sea bass paired with lemon beurre blanc, zucchini pappardelle with cerignola olive tapenade, and arugula salad tossed with grilled peaches, Bermuda onions, pistachios and saba vinaigrette. And for dessert: mascarpone cheesecake topped with apricot coulis.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials
  • Bering's Essentials

PC Seen: Andrea and Bill White, Mindy and Jeff Hildebrand, Molly and Jim Crownover, Linda McReynolds, Dina Alsowayel and Tony Chase, Melinda and Sam Stubbs, Julie and Drew Alexander, Suzanne and Joe Sutton, Ellen and John Stough, Heidi and Marcus Smith, Debbie and Dr. Steve Sukin, Gillian Hobson, Annie and Bob Graham, and Julie Donaldson.

Duncan NRI Transformational Talk; Photo by Jenny Antill (1)
Dr. Damian Young, Dr. Mirjana Maletic-Savatic, Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Anthony and Cynthia Petrello; Photo by Jenny Antill
Jeffrey and Mindy Hildebrand; Photo by Jenny Antill
Molly and Jim Crownover, Jenny Elkins; Photo by Jenny Antill
Debbie Sukin, Mingshan Xue, Tuan Chao, Steve Sukin; Photo by Jenny Antill
Marcus and Heidi Smith; Photo by Jenny Antill
Molly Bobrow, Joseph and Suzanne Sutton, Brenda Pattillo; Photo by Jenny Antill
John Knox, Cindy Seligmann; Photo by Jenny Antill
Annie and Bob Graham; Photo by Jenny Antill
Dina Alsowayel, Tony Chase; Photo by Jenny Antill
Melinda and Sam Stubbs; Photo by Jenny Antill
Bob and Barbara Zorich; Photo by Jenny Antill
Julie and Drew Alexander; Photo by Jenny Antill
Gillian Hobson; Photo by Jenny Antill
Dr. Huda Zoghbi, Steve Sukin; Photo by Jenny Antill
Christina Liles, Ann Ligums; Photo by Jenny Antill
Duncan NRI Transformational Talk; Photo by Jenny Antill

Visit Dallas' premier open-air shopping and dining destination.

Highland Park Village Shop Now

SHOWCASE OF HOMES

Swipe
1008 River Trace Drive
FOR SALE

1008 River Trace Drive
Columbus, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
John Hood
This property is listed by: John Hood (832) 298-3723 Email Realtor
1008 River Trace Drive
5900 Neumann Road
FOR SALE

5900 Neumann Road
Round Top, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5900 Neumann Road
4239 Clover Road
FOR SALE

4239 Clover Road
Brenham, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
4239 Clover Road
3177 Engelbrecht Road
FOR SALE

3177 Engelbrecht Road
Burton, TX

$8,475,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
3177 Engelbrecht Road
151 Oak Run Lane
FOR SALE

151 Oak Run Lane
Round Top, TX

$4,450,000 Learn More about this property
Christopher Diehl
This property is listed by: Christopher Diehl (979) 595-8449 Email Realtor
151 Oak Run Lane
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
FOR SALE

2575 Old Mill Creek Road
Brenham, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Helen Hink
This property is listed by: Helen Hink (979) 277-4034 Email Realtor
2575 Old Mill Creek Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X