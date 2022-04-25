The American Heart Association Hosts Its 31st Côtes du Coeur Fundraiser in Dallas

Dallasites, open your hearts and wallets because it’s time to do what we do best: give for a good cause. The Dallas division of the American Heart Association is hosting its 31st Côtes du Coeur gala on Saturday, April 30 at the Omni Dallas Hotel, co-chaired by Patti and Joe Brayton.

For the more than 1,000 guests who will attend the gala, this year’s party theme is aptly named “Stayin’ Alive.” The black-tie, disco-themed gala will feature 36 premier wineries, a live auction including custom, once-in-a-lifetime experiences to Pebble Beach and Italy, and a silent auction that includes the largest wine auction in the Southwest. There will also be live entertainment.

All of this is in the hopes of raising $5.5 million to invest in the organization’s mission of helping people live longer, healthier lives. The event raises more funds than any other American Heart Association events in the nation.

Like any good party in Dallas, Côtes du Coeur is a year-round celebration. The celebratory weekend kicks off with the Grand Tasting on Friday, April 29. At this exclusive event, VIP patrons get an intimate opportunity to meet and converse with premier vintners from around the country while tasting their select, reserve wines. Other events leading up to the glittering gala include the Big Bottle Party, Chef Announcement, and Auction Preview. In its three decades, Côtes du Coeur has raised nearly $50 million.

Now, let’s talk a little about this organization and why it’s worthy of your hard-earned dollars. The American Heart Association is the world’s leading nonprofit focused on heart and brain health for all. It’s a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives — something we can all get behind.

The Association works with lawmakers and policymakers on national, state and local levels, advocating for public health policy changes to improve care and create healthier environments. In North Texas, the Association has worked to pass and implement policies including by-stander CPR through trainings in schools and communities, tobacco control including smoke free air in public places, and healthy eating policies across the region.

Unfortunately, Cotes du Coeur, a not-to-be missed event, is already sold out for 2022. However, you can still donate to the cause, and the organization is already accepting inquiries now for the 2023 events, including the 2023 gala which is scheduled to take place on April 29, 2023. If you’re interested, contact DallasRSVP@heart.org or DallasWineAuction.com