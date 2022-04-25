What to Do This Weekend in Dallas — Justin Bieber, Bon Jovi, and Dinner in the District

From lively concerts to rosé soirées, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Justin Bieber

Pop icon Justin Bieber will stop at Dallas’ American Airlines Center this Sunday, May 1 at 7:30 pm. JADEN and Téo will open for the Canadian singer who is known for hits like “Peaches” and “STAY.” Tickets are available here.

Rock band Bon Jovi performs at Dallas’ AAC this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Bon Jovi

Don’t miss this American rock band’s spring Dallas tour stop at American Airlines Center this Thursday, April 28. The 1983-formed group will play hits like “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “Always,” along with songs for their most recent album 2020. Purchase tickets here.

AT&T’s Discovery District is a fun new outdoor space to dine, drink, and celebrate in downtown Dallas. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Dinner in the District

On Sunday, May 1 from 6 pm to 9 pm, attend The Exchange’s Dinner in the District. A collaboration with The Adolphus, the event will feature a six-course wine-paired dinner on The District Lawn. The curated menu will include bites from The Adolphus’ chefs Ruben Toraño and Charles Olalia; The Exchange’s chef Richard Blankenship; Revolver Taco’s chef Regino Rojas; and Dude, Sweet Chocolate owner Katherine Clapner. There will also be a digital art show on the media wall created by the Discover District Creative Director Roger Ferris.

Tickets are $150 per person plus fees and can be ordered here.

Attend Hotel Vin’s 2nd annual Rosé Soiree this Saturday in Grapevine. (Courtesy)

Rosé Weekend at Hotel Vin

This Grapevine hotel is hosting its 2nd annual Rosé Soirée this Saturday from 4 pm to 7 pm. For $85 per person, you’ll enjoy tastings of over 50 rosés, specialty cocktails, light bites, a photo wall, live music, and more. But there are plenty more events associated with the Rosé Weekend. On Friday, you can check out a sommelier class from 11 am to 4 pm, and a blind wine tasting with two time options at 5 pm and 6:30 pm. On Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm, book reservations for the hotel’s special Rosé Brunch.

Sip a cocktail in the beautiful Bourbon and Banter cocktail bar at The Statler.

The Pour at Bourbon & Banter

Head to The Statler hotel’s speakeasy bar, Bourbon & Banter, this Thursday at 6 pm for a pairing dinner with Maryland’s Sagamore Spirits. For $100 per person, you’ll enjoy a three-course dinner crafted by chef Joel Harloff with whiskey pairings. Reservations are required.