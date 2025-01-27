The Best of Dallas’ Fall Social Season, Part Two — From The Most Delicious Food to A Stand-Out Cocktail Hour With Puppies

fbpx
Animal Characters (Photo by Susie Burleson)
Zoo to Do stands out as the most delicious fundraiser in Dallas. For the “strolling dinner,” chefs from 36 local restaurants participated, each offering one perfectly executed bite. Pictured is Jimmy Conteras, Chef Wrangler for Zoo To Do 2024 and Executive Chef of Taco Y Vino. (Photo by Susie Burleson)
No CEO of a non-profit organization tells a more compelling story than Irish S. Buch does for Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
The cocktail hour at Fur Ball, which benefits SPCA of Texas, included a "Cuddle Zone," allowing guests to hold puppies while they mixed and mingled. (Photo by Thomas Garza Photography)
Model in Hill House at Partners Card Brunch and Fashion Preview. At the event, donors received free valet parking at NorthPark Center for an entire year if they made a donation to The Family Place by buying the floral centerpiece. (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
At An Evening with DocStars, 300 guests sipped cocktails while readily trying their hand at six interactive stations showcasing leading-edge technology from UT Southwestern. Pictured are Cameron and Megan Shepherd (Photo by Ren Morrison and Scott Booth)
Guests participated in six interactive stations showcasing leading-edge technology from UT Southwestern. Activations included suturing a teddy bear patient, conducting a sonogram, and trying a hand at using a laparoscope. (Photo by Ren Morrison and Scott Booth)
TACA‘s (The Arts Community Alliance) Fall Arts Crawl included everything from an Edgar Allen Poe-inspired "Raven's Night" to a French food-fueled art salon inspired by Gertrude Stein. Pictured is Sabor Puro Cumbia Band (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Mac Welch as Edgar Allan Poe at TACA's inventive Fall Arts Crawl's "Raven's Night." (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
James Aguiar emceed Fashion Group International of Dallas (FGI Dallas) “Night of Stars” with his fabulously irreverent sense of humor. Pictured Back row (left to right): April Hennig, Alex Cohen, Tommy Hilfiger, Fallon Bock, Chuck Steelman, Maryanne Grisz, Donald Robertson, Melissa Ellis
AT&T Performing Arts Center's Bravo! Gala showcased the artistry of their five resident companies: Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, The Dallas Opera, Texas Ballet Theater, and Dallas Theater Center. Pictured are Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
James Aguiar emceed Fashion Group International of Dallas (FGI Dallas) "Night of Stars" with his fabulously irreverent sense of humor. Pictured Back row (left to right): April Hennig, Alex Cohen, Tommy Hilfiger, Fallon Bock, Chuck Steelman, Maryanne Grisz, Donald Robertson, Melissa Ellis Front row (left to right): Jonathan Simkhai, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Holly Quartaro, Victoria Snee, James Aguiar (Photo by Thomas Garza)

Society / Featured Parties

The Best of Dallas’ Fall Social Season, Part Two — From The Most Delicious Food to A Stand-Out Cocktail Hour With Puppies

Even More Highlights From an Unforgettable Fall

BY // 01.27.25
James Aguiar emceed Fashion Group International of Dallas (FGI Dallas) "Night of Stars" with his fabulously irreverent sense of humor. Pictured Back row (left to right): April Hennig, Alex Cohen, Tommy Hilfiger, Fallon Bock, Chuck Steelman, Maryanne Grisz, Donald Robertson, Melissa Ellis Front row (left to right): Jonathan Simkhai, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Holly Quartaro, Victoria Snee, James Aguiar (Photo by Thomas Garza)
AT&T Performing Arts Center's Bravo! Gala showcased the artistry of their five resident companies: Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, The Dallas Opera, Texas Ballet Theater, and Dallas Theater Center. Pictured are Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)
James Aguiar emceed Fashion Group International of Dallas (FGI Dallas) "Night of Stars" with his fabulously irreverent sense of humor. Pictured Back row (left to right): April Hennig, Alex Cohen, Tommy Hilfiger, Fallon Bock, Chuck Steelman, Maryanne Grisz, Donald Robertson, Melissa Ellis Front row (left to right): Jonathan Simkhai, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, Martyn Lawrence Bullard, Holly Quartaro, Victoria Snee, James Aguiar (Photo by Thomas Garza)

We recently reflected on Dallas’ booked and busy fall social calendar, highlighting the best of the best. Through thoughtful touches that surprised and delighted guests, Dallas non-profits raised millions of dollars in support of their missions through expertly executed events this fall. However, one story simply wouldn’t suffice! Below, we’re tipping our hats to even more local organizations who put the fun in fundraising this fall.

Best Food

This one was a piece of cake. Zoo to Do stands out as the most delicious fundraiser in Dallas. For the “strolling dinner,” chefs from 36 local restaurants participated, each offering one perfectly executed bite. Dinner that includes both the garlic noodles from Mot Hai Ba and a slice of Ocean Prime’s decadent carrot cake? Yes, Chef.

Best Messaging

No CEO of a non-profit organization tells a more compelling story than Irish S. Buch does for Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center. Every year, I leave their fall fundraiser Art for Advocacy, which auctions pieces from both emerging and established artists, with a deeper understanding of (and appreciation for) the cause. Isn’t that the most important takeaway of all?

Best Cocktail Hour

The cocktail hour at Fur Ball, which benefits SPCA of Texas, was a stand-out this fall social season in Dallas. It included a “Cuddle Zone,” allowing guests to hold puppies while they mixed and mingled. Take my money! (Editor’s Note: I’m still advocating for kittens at next year’s ball.)

Best Incentive

At the Partners’ Card kickoff brunch and fashion preview, donors received free valet parking at NorthPark Center for an entire year if they made a donation to The Family Place by buying the floral centerpiece. I couldn’t tap my credit card fast enough.

Best Activations

At An Evening with DocStars, 300 guests sipped cocktails while readily trying their hand at six interactive stations showcasing leading-edge technology from UT Southwestern, including suturing a teddy bear patient, conducting a sonogram, and trying their hand at using a laparoscope. Every year I walk away and wonder if I missed my calling as a surgeon.

Best Series

TACA‘s (The Arts Community Alliance) Fall Arts Crawl included everything from an Edgar Allen Poe-inspired “Raven’s Night” to a French food-fueled art salon inspired by Gertrude Stein. The intimate gatherings felt clever and inspired, and I can’t wait to see what they dream up next.

Best Emcee

James Aguiar emceed Fashion Group International of Dallas (FGI Dallas) “Night of Stars” with his fabulously irreverent sense of humor. Committed to a costume change for each appearance on stage, Aguiar even shot dollar bills into the audience with a money gun while shouting at bidders during the live auction, “I know you’ve got the money!” FUN.

Best Collaboration

As always, AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Bravo! Gala showcased the artistry of their five resident companies: Anita N. Martinez Ballet Folklorico, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, The Dallas Opera, Texas Ballet Theater, and Dallas Theater Center. This year, the event also featured a performance from homegrown talent (and Booker T. Washington High School for the Visual and Performing Arts alumnus) Cedric Neal. On their big night, ATTPAC shines the spotlight on the Dallas Arts District. Bravo, indeed.

Next, we’ll highlight some of spring’s best events to add to your calendar. Stay tuned!

X