The Conservatory Welcomes NYC Fashion Designers To Dallas With A Big Apple-Inspired Party

The fall social season was already in full swing, even though the temps in Dallas didn’t signal that Halloween was only a few short weeks away. On this night, which felt like late summer still, Brian Bolke held a fabulous party at The Conservatory and titled it “New York Minute.” The occasion: to celebrate some designer friends in town — from NYC, of course.

First off was luxury vintage eyewear curator Selima Salaun, whose frames are the perfect combination of function meets fashion. Also on hand was designer and CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund runner-up Jonathan Cohen. Known for his sustainable fabrics with art-inspired designs, Cohen blew a breath of fresh air into a market that he felt relied heavily on black and white with his use of bold colors.

Also, on the docket for the evening was lensman Alexei Hay, who has moved his creative eye to fine jewelry. He recently debuted an ethically made collection of lab-created diamonds in minimalist sculptural settings. And, finally, what fashion affair would be complete — especially in Texas — without a milliner. Gigi Burris, whose pieces are crafted via traditional techniques with a contemporary flair, is known for outfitting all the cool girls, whether they reside in Tribeca or Preston Hollow.

Given that The Conservatory’s other location — aside from the one we know so well on the second floor of Highland Park Village, between Chanel and Park House — is in Hudson Yards, it makes sense that Bolke could bring some of that eclectic, frenetic Big Apple charm down our way. Beyond the fabulous frocks for sale that scream New York cool, he also offered some of the street fare we love to indulge in while walking by the Park (Central Park, I mean). Guests were greeted with hot dogs and soft pretzels, which paired surprisingly well with cocktails from Casa Dragones and Kástra Elión (but really, what fare doesn’t pair well with a Kástra Elion martini). And, as we were leaving, who could resist the I Heart NY cookies. (I grabbed two, by the way, in case I felt particularly peckish by 11 pm as I finished streaming my latest series, Nobody Wants This.)

Keeping that NY Minute vibe alive at the turntables was none other than Spinderella herself, DJ Lucy Wrubel. I had my pic snapped with two of my favorite beauties — my arm candy for the photo-op — Moll Anderson and Suzanne Droese. Others I spotted shopping and plotting their social calendars for the weeks ahead: Kara Goss, Pete West, Elisa and Stephen Summers, Leisa Street, Rochelle Gores, Sarah Calodney, Max and Ben Trowbridge, Missy Peck, and Reed Robertson.