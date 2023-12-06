Honorary Chairs Bridget Barbier-Mueller, Ann Barbier-Mueller. Not shown Honorary Chairs Nina Tollett, Katelyn Barbier-Mueller (Photo by Rob Wythe)
Society / The Seen

The 2023 ‘Writer’s Garden’ Symposium Was an Ode to What Women Can Cultivate in Dallas

Inside the Literary Luncheon

BY // 12.05.23
photography Rob Wythe
Honorary Chairs Bridget Barbier-Mueller and Ann Barbier-Mueller, pictured at the Patron Party at Hotel Swexan. (Photo by Rob Wythe)
Claire Catrino and Barbara Bigham, pictured at the Patron Party at Hotel Swexan. (Photo by Rob Wythe)
Therese Rourk and Dyann Skelton, pictured at the Patron Party at Hotel Swexan. (Photo by Rob Wythe)(Photo by Rob Wythe)
The scene at the 17th Annual A Writer’s Garden Symposium and Luncheon in Dallas (Photo by Rob Wythe)
The scene at the 17th Annual A Writer’s Garden Symposium and Luncheon in Dallas (Photo by Rob Wythe)
Karen Sargent, president of theWomen’s Council, flanked by co-chairs Mari Epperson (left) and Sharon Ballew (Photo by Rob Wythe)
Kate Markert, Executive Director of the Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens signing her book "A Garden for All Seasons" (Photo by Rob Wythe)
Sarah Harkinson, Rebecca LaRocca, Samantha Dewan (Photo by Rob Wythe)
Carole Ann Brown (Photo by Rob Wythe)
Sarah Sargent, Rebecca Sargent (Photo by Rob Wythe)
Sharla Bush, Dorothea Meltzer (Photo by Rob Wythe)
Linda Spina (Photo by Rob Wythe)
Anne Stodghill, Kristina Wrenn (Photo by Rob Wythe)
Paolo Moschino and Philip Vergeylen speaking on "An Entertaining Life: Designing Town & Country" (Photo by Rob Wythe)
JD Trueblood, emcee of A Writer’s Garden (Photo by Rob Wythe)
"An Entertaining Life: Designing Town and Country" by London-based designers Paolo Moschino and Philip Vergeylen. (Photo by Rob Wythe)
Kate Markert's "A Garden for All Seasons" (Photo by Rob Wythe)
“You could stay at my house for three months and never see the same plate.”  — London-based designers Paolo Moschino and Philip Vergeylen likely had no idea how deeply their candor about collecting would resonate with the attendees of A Writer’s Garden, a luncheon presented on November 7, 2023, by the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens. The charming couple and featured speakers soon discovered, though, that too much is never enough for the ladies of the Big D. 

Event co-chairs Sharon Ballew and Mari Epperson chose the theme “Homes, Hospitality, Heavenly Gardens” for the 17th annual literary symposium and luncheon, which funds the maintenance and growth of A Woman’s Garden. On the lush grounds of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, A Woman’s Garden is the only public national garden constructed and maintained by women’s funding efforts from the Women’s Council’s robust membership.

writer's garden luncheon
Honorary Chairs Bridget Barbier-Mueller, Ann Barbier-Mueller. (Photo by Rob Wythe)

Efforts to expand and diversify that membership, though, were evident throughout the day, in alignment with the Women’s Council’s overall theme of “Cultivating a Brighter Future,” as described by Women’s Council President Karen Sargent. To plant and grow a new generation of women to carry-out the legacy of this organization, Ann Barbier-Mueller served as honorary chair alongside her daughter, Niña Barbier-Mueller Tollett, and daughters-in-law, Bridget Barbier-Mueller and Katelyn Barbier-Mueller. 

The generous family embodied the “Swiss hospitality, Texan charm” of their beloved Hotel Swexan, where the Patron Party was hosted by Ann Barbier-Mueller the night before. 

The scene at the 17th Annual A Writer’s Garden Symposium and Luncheon at Hotel Swexan in Dallas
The scene at the 17th Annual A Writer’s Garden Symposium and Luncheon in in Dallas

Upon arrival to Rosine Hall at the Dallas Arboretum, which was fittingly twirled to the nines with tall white trees and colorful floral arrangements, guests met the day’s featured authors, who happily signed and personalized copies of their books. After accepting generous pours and mini muffins, guests took their seats for the back-to-back speakers. 

Kate Markert, Executive Director of the Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens signing her book A Garden for All Seasons (Photo by Rob Wythe)
Kate Markert, Executive Director of the Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens signing her book “A Garden for All Seasons” (Photo by Rob Wythe)

Emcee JD Trueblood introduced the first speaker, Kate Markert, Executive Director of Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens. Markert’s presentation walked the audience through her book A Garden for All Seasons, which showcases Marjorie Merriweather Post’s Hillwood Estate (and its world-class gardens!) during different months of the year. Archival photos, including visits from dignitaries such as former First Ladies Jacqueline Kennedy and Lady Bird Johnson, particularly delighted the eager audience. 

In addition to sharing Post’s guiding philosophies (“beauty is paramount;” “color in every season”), Markert offered humorous anecdotes, including reminding the audience that Post was “only at Hillwood when it was 73 degrees.”

Paolo Moschino and Philip Vergeylen speaking on An Entertaining Life – Designing Town & Country (Photo by Rob Wythe)
Paolo Moschino and Philip Vergeylen speaking on “An Entertaining Life: Designing Town & Country” (Photo by Rob Wythe)

For the second session, Moschino and Vergeylen sat in leather chairs on stage and offered a more extemporaneous peek into their homes, showing us glimpses of the“Town,” “Country,” and “Jetset” lifestyle they’ve created and curated together.

For the “Country” portion, Moschino and Vergeylen detailed how “everyones leaves London on the weekend.” “They either go to Heathrow or the country.” 

Upon finding their idyllic country cottage, the couple told their realtor, “We don’t need to see the inside. We’re going to change everything. And we did!” 

Luckily for the Writer’s Garden luncheon audience, Moschino and Vergeylen narrated the beautiful and layered spaces photographed in their book, An Entertaining Life: Designing Town and Country, as well as offered iconic hosting advice. (“You’re on your own during the day; we’ll see you for dinner!”)

At the event’s conclusion, I heard a guest talking about her China pattern while in the valet line and what she should serve for Christmas Eve dinner. Homes, hospitality, and heavenly gardens were certainly top of mind. Mission accomplished!

Presented by Allie Beth Allman
