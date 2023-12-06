The Best Parties and Restaurants to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Dallas

It’s hard to believe we’re closing in on the end of 2023. To celebrate, we’ve gathered up the best champagne-fueled parties and New Year’s Eve restaurant menus in Dallas to send off 2023 and ring in 2024.

New Year’s Eve Parties

The longest-running EDM festival in Texas, Lights All Night, returns this year on December 30 and 31 at Dallas Market Hall. Celebrate the new year with performances by Grabbitz, Aaybo, Barely Alive, and more on Sunday night. Or come out on Saturday and catch Skrillex.

Head to the AT&T Discovery District from 8 pm to 2 am on December 31 for a full DJ set from DJ Ryder and DJ Dwight, GoGO dancer performances, and local vendors’ treats. Admission is free. A silent disco will also be on the 2nd floor at The Exchange Food Hall.

Virgin Hotels Dallas will ring in 2024 with a Disco Heaven NYE Party on its fourth floor venue and rooftop. There will be performances by Disko Cowboy, Sparkle City Disco, and special guests, as well as an open-bar and table packages, access to food stations, firework displays, and dancing.

Celebrate NYE at Le Meridian, Dallas, The Stoneleigh Hotel. For $200 to $350 per person, the night includes a four-course menu, a bottle of sparkling wine, and dancing until 1 am with a live DJ.

Sweet Tooth Hotel (not a hotel, but an immersive art experience) is also hosting a Studio 54 New Year’s Eve Party. Starting at 9 pm, the evening includes live music, a champagne toast, craft cocktails, hors d’ouvres, and more.

Where to Watch Fireworks

For the eighth year, Reunion Tower is hosting its Over The Top NYE event in downtown Dallas. The 360-degree, panoramic fireworks show will start at 11:59 pm on December 31 to ring in 2024 with a bang. The show will also include a 259 LED light display and nearly 300-drones. This year, there will be no viewing on the lawn of Reunion Tower, but you can dine at Hyatt Regency nearby and watch the show from there. Or, stay at home and tune into NBC5-KXAS to watch the special from 11:30 pm to 12:30 am.

Dallas Restaurants Celebrating 2024

The brand new restaurant at the top of Reunion Tower, Crown Block, is hosting a NYE 2024 Dinner and Celebration. An early seating will take place at 5 pm and feature a holiday pre-fixe dinner only, while the late, 8 pm seating will include dinner, a champagne toast, entry to the Crown Room Gala Party any time after 10 pm or VIP access to the outdoor viewing area. You can also opt to buy tickets just for the Crown Room Gala Party from 10 pm to 1 am.

Henry’s Majestic recently reopened in West Dallas and its celebrating NYE with a Neon 90s party. From 7 pm to 10 pm, there will be a live band, and then DJs for the rest of the night. There’s no cover charge, but reservations are recommended.

Head to Miami-inspired Komodo in Deep Ellum on December 31 for a Shangri-La celebration featuring Moet & Chandon Champagne, Asian cuisine, and an exclusive live DJ set.

On New Year’s Eve, book a spot at La Neta Cocina y Lounge for its NYE Experience Dinner. The Mexican restaurant will offer a prix fixe menu for $125 and a $50 open bar add-on for those who purchase dinner. After dinner, a party will start at 10 pm with an open bar package for $75.

New champagne bar at The Shops of Highland Park, Coupes, is offering three seating options for NYE including a midnight celebration. Prices vary by time.

The Harwood District is going all out this New Year’s Eve and several of its restaurants are participating. Dolce Riviera, Mercat Bistro, Saint Ann, and Elephant East will host a special brunches and dinners on December 31. Te Deseo will have a dinner, as well as a bash on La Terraza starting at 9 pm. And Happiest Hour will host its usual NYE party with a live DJ, premium bar, and buffet.

Uchi Dallas is also having a NYE omakase from December 29 through 31 for $450 for two people. Or book a spot at Uchibā Dallas for a slightly less expensive omakase for $295 per two people.