Arts / Society / The Seen / Fashion / Performing Arts

Scenes from AT&T Performing Arts Center’s 2022 Bravo! Gala

Featuring Tony Award-Winner Joaquina Kalukango

BY PC Staff Report // 12.01.22
photography Nate Rehlander
Joaquina Kalukango headlined the AT&T Performing Arts Center's 2022 Bravo! Gala. (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Bess & Ted Enloe (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Jeff Netzer & Lynn McBee (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Zachary J. Willis & Gary Adler, Dallas Theater Center resident artists. (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
AT&T Performing Arts Center's 2022 Bravo! Gala (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Joaquina Kalukango (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
AT&T Performing Arts Center's 2022 Bravo! Gala (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
AT&T Performing Arts Center's 2022 Bravo! Gala (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Morgan Cox, Derrall Hill, Chris Heinbaugh, Joe Riggs (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Diane & Hal Brierley, Ellen Winspear, Wendy Lopez (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
Grace Cook & Lewis Chang (Photo by Nate Rehlander)
What: AT&T Performing Arts Center’s 2022 Bravo! Gala honoring the late Margaret McDermott and the Eugene McDermott Foundation.

Where: On Saturday, November 19, at the Winspear Opera House in the Dallas Arts District.

The Scene: Tony award-winning actress Joaquina Kalukango lent her Broadway star power to an intimate night honoring late philanthropist Margaret McDermott, who left an indelible mark on the Dallas Arts District. Just before her passing in 2018 at the age of 106, McDermott bequeathed her entire private collection of art to the Dallas Museum of Art. She also helped fund the Margaret McDermott Bridge spanning the Trinity River, which was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava and completed in 2017.

“The McDermott name is synonymous with generosity, visionary philanthropy, and a tradition of addressing a wide range of community needs, especially the arts,” says AT&T Performing Arts Center President and CEO Warren Tranquada. “This remarkable support has transformed Dallas for the better, and the Center is thrilled to honor Mrs. McDermott and the Eugene McDermott Foundation with this incredible event.”

AT&T bravo gala
Zachary J. Willis & Gary Adler, Dallas Theater Center resident artists. (Photo by Nate Rehlander)

The Seen: Before Kalukango capped off the night, an array of local artists performed for attendees, an illustrious group that included Margot Perot, Deedie Rose, Diane and Hal Brierley, Barbara Thomas Lemmon, Bess Enloe, Caren Prothro, Mary Cook, Grace Cook, Councilmember Paul Ridley, Nelda Cain Pickens, and Lynn McBee

