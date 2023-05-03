Soaking Rainstorm Can’t Stop This $1 Million Houston Outdoor Night — Hermann Park Gets an Extra Anonymous Boost

Demetra C. & Frank Jones at the Hermann Park Conservancy's Evening in the Park. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Everyone knew it was coming — that wind driven rainstorm hurtling toward Houston. But supporters of the Hermann Park Conservancy’s “Evening in the Park” would not be deterred. They arrived for the tented event on the grass lawn in their springtime splendor — linen jackets, floral frocks and the occasional evening gown.

Umbrellas few and far between. Their perseverance was handsomely rewarded.

As lightening shards cut through the distant night sky and the wind began to pick up, one devoted Hermann Park fan, wishing to remain anonymous, provided the $50,000 needed to raise the evening’s tally to a record-setting $1 million. Cheers and applause filled the tent that held 700 park supporters.

Chairs Y. Ping Sun and David Leebron and Phoebe and Bobby Tudor led the celebration and were instrumental in garnering the remarkable proceeds.

It was a special night for conservancy president Doreen Stoller, who was honored for her 20 years of Hermann Park stewardship. She was welcomed to the stage with cheers, punctuated by a shower of confetti streamers. The real showers were about to begin.

In her remarks, conservancy board chair Kristy Bradshaw applauded the conservancy team for its care of the park and its work on the Play Your Park $52 million campaign projects that include the McWilliams Dog Park and The Commons.

“The Commons is the largest improvement project that the conservancy has undertaken.” Bradshaw told the gathering. “The Commons will feature expansive and imaginative play areas, restored natural habitats and provide a rich variety of places for all park visitors — ranging from families out for the day to employees or patient families from the Texas Medical Center — taking a desperately needed break in the fresh air.”

Before the program ended, the winds whipped up, the rain poured down and the Sovereign Services valet team jumped into action with umbrellas as guests dashed from the party tent to the distant valet area in golf carts. And, yes, we were soaked. But not unhappy due to the glorious success of the evening.

PC Seen: The 2024 Evening in the Park chairs Cece Fowler and Stephanie Tsuru, Mack Fowler, Frank Tsuru, Chris Bradshaw, Drs. Julie and Marc Boom, Paula and Reginald DesRoches, Laura and Brad McWilliams, Holly and Austin Alvis, Kristen and John Berger, Susie and Sanford Criner, Cynthia and Tony Petrello, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell and Derrick Mitchell, Mary Patton, Isabel and Danny David, Anne and Albert Chao, and Kathryn and Travis Boeker.