01
18

Leigh Ann Clark, Kara Goss (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

02
18

Claire Haidar, Kara Goss, Jennifer Karol, Holly Suich, Selwyn Rayzor (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

03
18

Lynn McBee, Bela Cooley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

04
18

Though Miss Herrera wasn't in attendance herself, she looked over the elegant tablescape all night (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

05
18

Personalized place settings were the perfect accent to the intimate gathering (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

06
18

No dinner party is complete without an exquisite table (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

07
18

Patricia Quirino (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

08
18

Kira Nasrat, Sharon Lee, Elisabeth Crain Sikors (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

09
18

Michael Bonini, Stephani Cockrell, Morgan Williams (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

10
18

Morgan Williams, Jennifer Karol (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

11
18

Guests chatted away at dinner (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

12
18

Billy Fong, Suzanne Droese (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

13
18

Herrera's current collection on display (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

14
18

Chic details covered the store (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

15
18

Selwyn Rayzor, Claire Haidar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )

16
18

Guests were greeted with a colorful cocktail upon arrival (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

17
18

Kara Goss, Morgan Williams, Leigh Anne Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )

18
18

Highland Park Village (as always) decked out for the holidays (Photography by Tamytha Cameron). (Photo by Tamytha Cameron )

The Seen / Fashion

Highland Park Village’s Carolina Herrera Boutique Sets a Stunning Table for UNICEF

Inside the Intimate Dinner

BY Billy Fong // 12.09.21
photography Tamytha Cameron
When the invite arrived for an intimate dinner at the Dallas Carolina Herrera boutique in Highland Park Village to celebrate UNICEF and I saw the host list — Joyce Goss, Kara Goss, Claire Haidar, Jennifer Karol, Jessica Nowitzki, Selwyn Rayzor, and Alexandra Suich — I replied what time and where.

During the cocktail portion of the evening, I had a chance to take in the current collection — a kaleidoscope of color and oh-so Herrera. The designer chose a lane early in her career, one that is pretty and old school. But now, under Wes Gordon, Herrera’s style is seeing more modern silhouettes.

I quickly sidled up to Joyce since we had just spent the weekend prior in Palm Beach for a dear friend’s birthday. Then, in walked the always dashing Reed Robertson and I realized it would be another boys as bookends evening. The two of us often find ourselves on either end of a fabulous parade—a role that we appreciate.

Lynn McBee, Bela Cooley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lynn McBee, Bela Cooley (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

In the last year, I often find that I don’t know 25% of the guests — I assume they are part of the exodus from the Left Coast to Dallas. I had a lovely chat with Michael Bonini, Herrera’s Senior Director of International Sales and Business Development, who was down from NYC. He was sharing how Dallas clients are always stars when discussing their favorites.

Dinner was pitch-perfect with DJ RomiQ spinning in the background (and kudos for knowing the moment to throw on some Portishead). Jennifer was having a girl crush moment over Romi’s ensemble — French school girl cum dominatrix cum Greek shipping heiress.

I’d be hard-pressed to even begin to select best dressed for the evening since all showed up in their A-Game. I’m all about the details. I was obsessed with Suzanne Droese‘s Roger Vivier patent kitten heels, enamored with Bela Cooley‘s polka dots, and enchanted with Selwyn’s flowing Dior blouse. But I was like a boy mesmerized with a disco ball when I spied Kara and Jennifer. Kara looking svelte in a black jacket (sans shoulders) and black pants with sky-high heels and Jennifer in a sheer black turtleneck, sky blue ball gown skirt with combat boots, and a hat from her sizable arsenal of chapeaus.

The other swans in attendance: Holly Suich, Lynn McBee, Leigh Anne Clark (part of that PST time zone crowd that has made Dallas their new home), Sharon Lee (fabulous transplant), Kira Nasrat (fabulous former LA girl), Elisabeth Crain Sikors, Morgan Williams (Herrera’s Highland Park Village store manager), and Stephani Cockrell. It was the perfect teaser to what will likely be a highlight of the early 2022 social season — the UNICEF Gala which is scheduled for February 4, 2022.

