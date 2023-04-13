Dallas’ Cerulean Gallery Welcomes the Interactive, Internet-Connected Works of BREAKFAST Studio to Texas
The Intimate Park Cities Gallery Comes AliveBY Caitlin Clark // 04.13.23
Breakfast Studio's interactive art series at the Cerulean Gallery in Dallas.
Zolty (Andrew Zolty co-founder of BREAKFAST Studio), Caroline Kneese (Founder and Director of Cerulean Gallery), Arien Canales (Marketing Manager of Cerulean Gallery)
Artwork by local photographer, Costa Christ
Caroline Kneese (Founder and Director of Cerulean Gallery), Arien Canales (Marketing Manager of Cerulean Gallery)
Arien Canales (Marketing Manager of Cerulean Gallery), Caroline Kneese (Founder and Director of Cerulean Gallery)
Arien Canales (Marketing Manager of Cerulean Gallery), Caroline Kneese (Founder and Director of Cerulean Gallery), Costa Christ (local photgrapher), Jackie Christ
Zolty (Andrew Zolty co-founder of BREAKFAST Studio)
Kameron Westcott, Jackie Christ
Dianne LaRoe, Lewise Crockett
Top Row: Francine Ballard, Stephanie Cockrell, Monica Bickers, Mary Steen, Maggie Vermillion, Stacey Crenshaw. Bottom row: Raquel Segal and Lisa Oren
Kameron Westcott, Costa Christ
Mark LaRoe, David Crockett
Andrew Zolty, co-founder of BREAKFAST Kinetic Art Studio, with guests.
Breakfast Studio's "World Skies" at the Cerulean Gallery in Dallas.
Artwork by local photographer, Costa Christ
Artwork by local photographer, Costa Christ
What: An evening reception for the Dallas opening of BREAKFAST Studio’s kinetic art series, on view at Cerulean Gallery through April 30, 2023.
When: Thursday, March 30, 2023
Where: Cerulean Gallery at 6609-A Hillcrest Avenue in Snider Plaza.
The Scene: Glasses clinked and crowds huddled around one of the more unique interactive works by Kinetic Art Studio. Like magic, “World Skies – Purple Sunset” transformed to reflect city skies around the world based on real-time weather data.
The ever-changing array of clouds, sunlight, and rainfall was just one example of the Brooklyn-based art studio’s fascinating flip-disc series, which became the first-ever Internet-connected works to be sold at Christie’s Auction House in 2019. On March 30, 2023, however, the pieces entertained a well-heeled crowd at the intimate Cerulean Gallery in Dallas’ Park Cities neighborhood. Works from local fine art photographer Costa Christ were also on display, along with a vibrant new “American Outlaws” series from Captain Casual and the Texas debut of Armenian artist Larisa Safaryan.
The Seen: Andrew Zoltym co-founder of BREAKFAST Studio; Caroline Kneese, founder and director of Cerulean Gallery; Arien Canales, Marketing Manager of Cerulean Gallery; Costa Christ; Kameron Westcott, and Francine Ballard.