Dallas’ Cerulean Gallery Welcomes the Interactive, Internet-Connected Works of BREAKFAST Studio to Texas

Zolty (Andrew Zolty co-founder of BREAKFAST Studio), Caroline Kneese (Founder and Director of Cerulean Gallery), Arien Canales (Marketing Manager of Cerulean Gallery)

What: An evening reception for the Dallas opening of BREAKFAST Studio’s kinetic art series, on view at Cerulean Gallery through April 30, 2023.

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Where: Cerulean Gallery at 6609-A Hillcrest Avenue in Snider Plaza.

The Scene: Glasses clinked and crowds huddled around one of the more unique interactive works by Kinetic Art Studio. Like magic, “World Skies – Purple Sunset” transformed to reflect city skies around the world based on real-time weather data.

The ever-changing array of clouds, sunlight, and rainfall was just one example of the Brooklyn-based art studio’s fascinating flip-disc series, which became the first-ever Internet-connected works to be sold at Christie’s Auction House in 2019. On March 30, 2023, however, the pieces entertained a well-heeled crowd at the intimate Cerulean Gallery in Dallas’ Park Cities neighborhood. Works from local fine art photographer Costa Christ were also on display, along with a vibrant new “American Outlaws” series from Captain Casual and the Texas debut of Armenian artist Larisa Safaryan.

The Seen: Andrew Zoltym co-founder of BREAKFAST Studio; Caroline Kneese, founder and director of Cerulean Gallery; Arien Canales, Marketing Manager of Cerulean Gallery; Costa Christ; Kameron Westcott, and Francine Ballard.