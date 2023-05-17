Champagne Lallier Throws an Artful Penthouse Soirée in Dallas

Dallas art lovers countdown the days until the Dallas Art Fair begins, and this year was no different. Champagne Lallier was Dallas Art Fair’s proud sponsor this year for the second time in a row. The beautiful champagne house lies in the heart of the Aÿ region and has been owned by the Lallier family for more than a century, but has been popping up all over Dallas since its chic debut at the end of 2021.

The glamorous evening kicked off with a cocktail hour at the Penthouse of Forty Five Ten where guests enjoyed bubbling glasses of Champagne Lallier’s Blanc de Blancs paired with tasty light bites. Attendees could then trail into the dimly lit dining area where they were greeted with a large tree installation in the center of the room, creating a magnificent backdrop for the seated dinner.

Shimmering candles, vibrant flower arrangements, and clear gold-rimmed plates could be seen accenting elegant white serpentine tables. While bottles of Champagne Lallier were placed throughout the dimly lit dining tables in a semi-u shape surrounding the tree installation. The soiree’s intimate dinner highlighted a curated champagne menu that pairs experience with select wine directly from the Maison’s portfolio: Champagne Lallier Blanc De Blancs, Rosé, and R.018.

Those who attended were then able to enjoy the champagne experience and the taste of each wine which was specially paired with exceptional menu dishes, created by the Joule’s executive chef, Mat Urban.

Some of those spotted as champagne flowed throughout the night: Charlie and Jory Caulkins, Christina Jafar, Kelly and Jack Cornell, Nick Campbell, Madison Chase, Deborah and John Scott, Kasey Lemkin, Kit Sawers, and Marlo Melucci.