Lallier’s Chic Champagne Party Brought the Beloved French Bubbly to Dallas
Inside the Exclusive "Winter Picnique" in Highland Park VillageBY Billy Fong // 12.24.21
Tiffany Davros, Heather Anderson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Gregory Pines, Dennis Colman (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Duffey & Jill Sida (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Liz Thrash, Caroline Ross, Caroline Kester, Becky Bowen (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Champagne Lallier's Winter Picnique (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Holiday s'mores (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Bistro 31 party ready (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Billy Fong, Madeleine Thompson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
T.J. Griffin, Reed Robertson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Jordan Dick, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Maggie Kipp, Claire Grant, Katie Schumacher (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Lallier's holiday bubbles (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Holiday sparkle at the Winter Picnique (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Kelle Knight, Christina Geyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The perfect holiday accessory - bubbles (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Paige Reupke, Kelly Price (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Madeleine Thompson, Gregory Pines (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Billy Fong, Christina Geyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Hollin Koh, Madison Strode (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Heather Anderson, Tiffany Davros (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Becky Bowen, Liz Thrash, Reed Robertson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Tanya Foster, Victoria Snee (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Courtney Kerr, Jenn Eitches, Brittney Stracener Everett (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Heather Anderson, Tiffany Davros, Jess Prescott (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Sam & Tammy McClary (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The bright and sparkling holidays at Bistro 31 (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Deborah Scott, Billy Fong, Christina Geyer (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Claire Grant, Katie Schumacher (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Liz Thrash, Phillip Cottone, Victoria Snee (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Billy Fong, Madeleine Thompson (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Maggie Kipp, Brooke Dowdy (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Brooke Dowdy, Jenn Eitches, Jess Prescott (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
The fabulous gift items that guests brought home (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Any time there is a velvet rope I get slightly intrigued. Well, who doesn’t? Granted, I’m no longer in my twenties when such entrances held endless fascination. And then top that off with another door where upon entering there is a chic young woman holding a clipboard with a “guest list.” Sign me up. Such was the case at the recent Champagne Lallier party co-hosted by PaperCity and Highland Park Village in Bistro 31’s Champagne Room. The oh-so exclusive invite summoned guests to a “Winter Picnique” occurring immediately after the Village’s annual Christmas Lights Celebration and Shopping Stroll.
Upon arriving, guests were told to select one of two gift items — a sumptuous blanket or hybrid wicker picnic basket tote bag — and then pointed in the direction of the always chic Becca Quisenberry and her handy dandy monogram machine to get their choice of ornamentation. Some selected a champagne bottle while others opted for their initials or a variation of them — in my case, it’s often just “NERD.”
The dimly lit room had a well-heeled crowd sipping Lallier bubbles (the champagne house has a 115-year legacy and was founded in Aÿ, one of the few French villages classified as ‘Grand Cru’) and savoring the nibbles: potato pancakes with caviar and creme fraiche, short rib, wild mushroom in vol au vent, and crab cakes.
I had the pleasure of welcoming the crowd and introducing the fabulous Champagne Lallier Brand Ambassador Madeleine Thompson. She came ready for a party wearing a festive holiday outfit that looked straight from the playbook of glamorous Betty Page. A Dallas native and resident, Thompson formerly worked for Highland Park Village’s Royal Blue Grocery and has been with Champagne Lallier for the past few months as the brand launches in select U.S. markets, including Texas, Florida, and California (and Colorado coming in January).
The holiday spirit was in the air since so many missed quality time with friends in 2020 (thanks to the COVID grinch). I spotted immersed in conversation Nathan Gro and Missy Peck on a settee towards the back of the crowded room. Both brilliantly talented event planners (Nathan’s Gro Floral & Event Design team in fact had designed the decor that evening) and both utterly gorgeous. They were sharing some trade secrets and acknowledging how appreciative they were that in the last six months (and from what I heard through the next year) their schedules were crammed with weddings, birthdays, and store launches.
Spotted chatting away that night of merriment: one of Park House’s founders Deborah Scott in one of her signature jumpsuits paired with a white and black fur bomber jacket that looked straight from the movie Cruella; Market’s Keenan Walker who shared that she had just gotten off her return flight from New York an hour before; Katie Schumacher in one the pieces she has from her huge collection of Dolce & Gabbana; girl-on-the-scene influencer Courtney Kerr; from the Highland Park Village team Victoria Snee; Tayna Foster; Brittany Everett; Jennifer Eitches; Sotheby’s Charlie Caulkins; Heather Anderson, Tiffany Davros; dashing Rolex store manager Phillip Cotone; and Madison Strode.