Scenes from Champagne Lallier and PaperCity’s Winter Picnique

It was a bubbling scene at the PaperCity and Champagne Lallier Winter Picnique at the Conservatory on Two in Highland Park Village. And the VIPs in attendance came dressed for the occasion — many girls wearing gowns since they were headed upstairs to Park House immediately after for a dinner in honor of Carolina Herrera’s creative director, Wes Gordon.

Many guests arrived desperate for a flute of bubbles due to the maddening traffic getting into Highland Park Village. (Duh, it is the season of retail reconnaissance.) Shopping ensued — I’m loving Corbin Chamberlin’s Sage & Salt x Conservatory pop-up — and the universal commiserating of “How is Christmas just barely two weeks away?” Max Trowbridge, looking chic as always, had a credit card in hand ready to make some last-minute gift purchases.

Fashion Hight Points: Oh-so many fabulous frocks made an appearance. Hands down one of my favorites was Jennifer Karol looking classic and stunning in a black bustier, long training skirt, and gold boots. Also Ann Hobson in a shimmering silver short dress and her entrance line of the evening — “I look straight from Barbara Mandrell’s 80s television Christmas extravaganza.” Another glittering guest, Moll Anderson, looked like she could’ve played backup singer (given she was formerly in a band, that makes complete sense) with Miss Hobson on said holiday special. All three were Herrera creations by the way.

Other High Points: Champagne Lallier brand ambassador Madeleine Thompson, toasted guests alongside the Conservatory’s Brian Bolke and the PaperCity team. And what has become an annual tradition, the empress of monogramming, Becca Quisenberry.

Spotted: Highland Park Village’s Stephen Summers, Reed Allen, and Victoria Snee; Klyde Warren Park president Kit Sawers; dashing Rolex manager Phillip Cotone, Bachendorf’s Fallon Bock; Christopher Wood; and too many IT girls in their glittering holiday finest, but to mention a few — Nancy Rogers, Shelby Goff, Missy Peck, Sharon Lee Clark, Melinda Knowles, Maggie Kipp, Nancy Gopez, Kara Goss, Megan Wood, Brooke Hortenstine, and Suzanne Droese.