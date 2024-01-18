At The Residences at The Allen, An Unparalleled Mix of Luxury and Lifestyle Beckons

Nestled within the sprawling mixed-use development by DC Partners, The Allen is an exclusive enclave of condominiums and penthouses redefining the city’s skyline and elevating the expectations of even the most discerning buyers.

In the ever-evolving landscape of high-end real estate, where opulence meets innovation, the Residences at The Allen have emerged as the new standard of luxury living in Houston. Nestled within the sprawling mixed-use development by DC Partners, The Allen is an exclusive enclave of condominiums and penthouses redefining the city’s skyline and elevating the expectations of even the most discerning buyers.

A New Era Dawns

The Residences at The Allen are not just condos; they are a testament to the city’s evolving identity. The much-celebrated grand opening of the Residences at The Allen ushered in a new era in Houston luxury real estate.

Residents are welcomed home in the Fendi Casa’s residential lobby, the first outside of Miami. The Residences at The Allen consist of a total of 99 homes, including The Penthouse Collection. All condo owners have access to the services and amenities of the new Thompson hotel. From a private residences lobby with 24-hour concierge and valet to room service and a spa that redefines luxury. Residents enjoy a one-acre pool deck with cabanas with a private resident changing room, an exclusive owners’ lounge and card room, and even a helistop for those seeking the ultimate in convenience – this is a life like no other.

The Crown Jewels: Penthouse Living

For those with an affinity for the extraordinary, The Penthouse Collection at The Residences at The Allen is where dreams take shape. Elevated above the rest, two two-story penthouses occupy the coveted 35th floor, commanding breathtaking views from every angle. With generous 24-foot-high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows, each penthouse is a world unto itself. And to ensure your experience is as unique as it is luxurious, each boasts its own private entrance.

These penthouses redefine contemporary living with an uber-chic flair. As individual offerings, they promise an unparalleled lifestyle, but for those with a desire for grandeur on an even larger scale, the opportunity to acquire both is a possibility.

On floors 29 and 30, two additional penthouses await, with starting list prices in the high $3 million range. A limited number of two- and three-bedroom floor plans are available. These are residences that defy convention, setting new benchmarks for luxury living in the city.

Penthouse #3501: A Masterpiece of Grandeur

Measuring a sprawling 8,308 square feet, Penthouse 3501 redefines opulence. It features three bedrooms, three full baths, and two half baths, all within a grand open floor plan. Architectural renderings unveil a lavish home theater complete with a wet bar, private saunas for ultimate relaxation, and flexible spaces that adapt to your desires. This is a residence that transcends expectations.

Penthouse #3502: Where Luxury Defines Living

Spanning 6,362 square feet, Penthouse 3502 is the epitome of contemporary sophistication. It boasts three bedrooms, three full baths, and one half bath, in addition to an extra study. The allure of 24-foot-high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a private pool on the balcony sets this penthouse apart. Plans also include a private home theater and game room, ensuring every moment here is one to savor.

A Rarity of Unrivaled Quality

With 80 percent of the residences sold and only four of the 22 penthouse units remaining, Samuel Katz, Director of Sales at Residences at The Allen, emphasizes the scarcity of penthouses of such exceptional quality in the market.

“The market’s supply of penthouses of this exceptional quality is extremely low, and none can match the array of amenities provided by The Residences at The Allen,” Katz says.

More Than Just Homes

With condo deliveries underway, The Residences at The Allen stands as a testament to the evolution of high-rise living in Texas.

Set atop Houston’s first Thompson hotel, The Allen is poised to become a vibrant hub where living and playing converge seamlessly. Situated across six acres at the southeast corner of Allen Parkway and Gillette Street, The Allen overlooks the city’s celebrated 160-acre Buffalo Bayou Park. The award-winning lifestyle-retail Pavilion features a fitness club and the internationally recognized restaurants Toca Madera and Meduza Mediterrania marking their first Texas locations.

Here, luxury isn’t just a word; it’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle where each day is greeted with the promise of something exceptional, where views are unmatched, and amenities redefine the meaning of opulence. This is The Residences at The Allen, where the future of Houston’s luxury living has arrived. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of history.