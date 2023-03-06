Eva Yazhari, Danié Gómez Ortigoza (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
BO9A2418 (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Wasan Alfalahi, José Noé Suro, Lance Raney (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
vase by Eduardo Sarabia (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Tomás Bermudez, of La Docena (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Shelby Wagner, Jennifer Eagle (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Rochelle Gores, Jon Porter, Sarah Calodney (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Rachel Yamada, Mark Giambrone, Lisa Runyon (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Nadia Dabbakeh Friedman, Jason Friedman (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Muffin Lemak, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Megan Wood, José Noé Suro, Mark Moussa (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Maxime Larquier (COO, Atelier Crenn), Simon Kendall (COO, Dior Cotoure) (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Mark Solomon, Brittney Solomon (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Mariachi Sol Azteca (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Marilyn Lenox, John Eagle, Cindy Rachofsky, Howard Rachofsky (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Lucia Simek, Paul Judelson (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Leisa Street (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Leisa Street Lisa Runyon, Mark Moussa, Karla McKinley (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Lance Raney, Robin Wilkes (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Lance Raney, Brady Wood (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Kristie Ramirez, Sheryl Maas (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Josh Wyatt, Claire Gogel (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
José Noé Suro (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
José Noé Suro, Kristie Ramirez (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
José Noé Suro, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Jordan Jones Munoz (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
John Sughrue, Marlene Sughrue, Sheryl Maas, Eric Maas (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Janelle, Alden, and Jake Pinnell (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Jack Cornell, Eduardo Sarabia, Emily Edwards, Kelly Cornell, Eve Hill-Agnus (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Guests (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
guests at dinner (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Francisco ‘Paco’ Ruano, Tomás Bermudez, José Noé Suro, Eduardo Sarabia (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Greg Ruppe, Eduardo Sarabia, Malinda Galindo (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
fountain at Jose on Lovers (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Francisco ‘Paco’ Ruano, Eduardo Sarabia, Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, Tomás Bermudez (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Eduardo Sarabia, Kelly Cornell (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
dinner setting (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Devin Odell, Michael Lowry (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Catalina Gonzalez-Jorba (Dondolo) (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Brandt McFarlain, Niven Morgan (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Brady Wood (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Ashley Tatum, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Capera Ryan (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Abby Gregory, Alex Eagle, Michael Gregory, Amanda George (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Arts / Museums / The Seen

A Dallas Art World Dream — Inside the Dallas Contemporary’s Spring Benefit Dinner

The $1,000-a-Seat Event Featured a Trio of Celebrated Mexican Chefs and Mariachi Sol Azteca

BY Diana Spechler // 03.06.23
photography Sheryl Lanzel
At last Tuesday night’s Dallas Contemporary Spring Exhibitions Benefit Dinner on February 28, 2023, a collective sigh of bliss ripples through the room—maybe because halloumi cheese tends to elicit that reaction, but probably because the halloumi, resting in a spicy green corn soup called chileatole, is the sublime creation of James Beard Award semifinalist Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman. The setting is José, the Mexican spot on Lovers where Quiñones-Pittman works her magic. You might remember Jose from Netflix’s Taco Chronicles, or, thanks to the delicious mezcal cocktails, you might not remember it at all.

dallas contemporary spring 2023 exhibits benefit dinner
The menu at the Dallas Contemporary Spring 2023 Exhibitions Benefit Dinner. (photo by Paul Arturo Torres)

For the evening’s event, hosted by Megan and Brady Wood and Lisa and John Runyon, 100 guests paid $1,000 each for the twin privileges of supporting the Design District’s beloved art museum and experiencing three of the world’s most heavy-hitting Mexican chefs: Quiñones-Pittman, Francisco “Paco” Ruano of Guadalajara’s Alcalde, and Tomás Bermúdez of Mexico City’s La Docena. Both Alcalde and La Docena made last year’s 50 Best Restaurants list in Latin America. And Quiñones-Pittman is once again up for a James Beard Award—Best Chef in Texas.

BO9A2482 (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, executive director of the Dallas Contemporary, flanked by the evening’s culinary talents: Francisco ‘Paco’ Ruano, Anastacia Quiñonez-Pittman, and Tomás Bermúdez. (photo by Paul Arturo Torres)

The proceeds from the benefit will support Dallas Contemporary’s spring 2023 exhibits—the private collection of Marcela and José Noé Suro, Cerámica Suro: A Story of Collaboration, Production, and Collecting in the Contemporary Arts, and a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Eduardo Sarabia called This Must Be The Place.

dallas contemporary spring 2023 exhibits benefit dinner
José Noé Suro, Kristie Ramirez (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)

To give a sense of the 42,000 square-foot museum’s importance on the Texas art scene, consider one of the current showings: backward forward by Shepard Fairey. If Fairey’s name sounds familiar, that’s because he’s the artist who designed the iconic “Hope” poster for Obama’s 2008 campaign. backward forward presents work that asks discomfiting questions about whether America is progressing or regressing, and what the future holds for the planet.

Maxime Larquier (COO, Atelier Crenn), Simon Kendall (COO, Dior Cotoure) (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Maxime Larquier, COO of Atelier Crenn, and Simon Kendall, COO of Dior Coutoure. (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)

The Guadalajara-based ceramics factory Cerámica Suro has produced works from hundreds of Mexican and international artists—Sarabia included. Sarabia’s sculptures and installations in This Must Be The Place pay homage to Guadalajara, not just the factory’s home but the city of his ancestry. This Must Be The Place will be on display through August, Cerámica Suro through the end of the year.

Carolina Alvarez-Mathies (Photo by Sheryl Lanzel)
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies, executive director of the Dallas Contemporary. (photo by Paul Arturo Torres)

If that first-course halloumi won the evening’s gold medal, Chef Ruano’s dessert, rice pudding with truffle shavings, takes the silver. The showcasing of culinary art complements the visual art throughout Jose, including Sarabia’s grand white and blue ceramic vase on the bar; and the live performance from Mariachi Sol Azteca. Great food, great visuals, great music—a Dallas art world hat trick.

X