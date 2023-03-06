Yellowstone Megastar Is Dropping Into the Houston Rodeo — The Ranch Saloon Gets Ready for Cole Hauser

Berg Hospitality Group's The Ranch Saloon & Steakhouse at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is up and running introducing a sophisticated approach to wining and dining at NRG Park. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Benjamin Turner Berg's initials are the brand for Berg's foray into fine dining during Houston Rodeo & Livestock Show, a two-tiered full-service eatery in NRG Park next to the Astrodome.

Saddle up Yellowstone fans. The dreamy Cole Hauser, aka Rip Wheeler, gallops into The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo next week for two days of meet and greet for high rollers. Berg Hospitality Group’s watering hole on the grounds of NRG Park offers the swankest of the swank in rodeo partying and Hauser’s doubleheader is sure to be a sellout.

On Tuesday March 14th, hospitality maestro Ben Berg will host a Q&A and photo op with the affable Yellowstone star. The 3 to 5 pm session provides paying customers with a professional photo with Hauser, a smartphone pic and a souvenir signed photo.

Tickets are $1,000 for a table of two, $2,000 for a table of four an $2,500 for six. The bar will be open and the full menu will be available. Which means you could be sipping champagne, snacking on caviar or guzzling your fave brew and chowing down on a bone-in ribeye while savoring that up-close and personal moment with Hauser.

The menu at The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse, an official sponsor of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, features a compilation of the best of the best from restaurants in the Berg Hospitality Group stable.

Late Night Yellowstone

The action begins at 9:30 pm on Wednesday March 15 when The Ranch After Dark experience features partying with Hauser and his favorite Montana-based group the Kurt Van Meter Band. VIP tables in a roped-off section closest to the band are priced at $2,500 for up to four people. The charge includes the $2,000 photo and a $500 food and beverage spend (tax, service fees and gratuity extra). A table for six is priced at $3,000, which includes the photo and the $500 food and beverage allowance.

Not ready for a table? General admission tickets for the night are $100 per person pre-order, or $150 at the door.

The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse features two dining options — fine dining in the Steakhouse or upscale, casual dining in the Saloon. There are also two full bars and patio partying. With live music nightly. During Spring Break next week, the party begins at noon every day and runs until 11 pm on Tuesday and Sunday, while everything rocks on until 1 am the other nights.

Rip Wheeler should fit right in.