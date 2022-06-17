DJ ElectroPhunk and Charles Smith II (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
The Seen / Fashion

Scenes from the Annual Sneaker Soirée in Dallas’ Emerging East Quarter

Inside the Well-Heeled Family Place Fundraiser

BY // 06.17.22
photography Rebecca Patton of Beckley
DJ ElectroPhunk and designer Charles Smith II (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Textile Art by Sam Lao (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Rosie Roberson, Reid Glaze, Rachel Scoggins (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Nadia Dabbakeh (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Campbell-Wagner Runway Models Decked out in Centre (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Inside the 2022 Sneaker Soirée in Dallas' East Quarter. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
DJ ElectroPhunk (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
A surprise performance by Dallas up-and-comer Angel White. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Inside the 2022 Sneaker Soirée in Dallas' East Quarter. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
(Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Charles Smith II and Angel White (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
(Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Whitney Cameron, Sarah Rose Summers, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Vodi Cook, Rachel Scoggins (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Vincent Lopez, Wesley Taylor, Jason Valdivia, Josh Diaz, Ryan Oehmke (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Event design by Valdivia Ventures, with luxury sneaker displays by Isaiah Snyder. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Inside the 2022 Sneaker Soirée in Dallas' East Quarter. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Rachel Scoggins, Jason Valdivia, Vodi Cook (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Rachel Scoggins, Jason Valdivia, Daniella Giglio (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Presenting Sponsor Centre (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Nick Marino, Amber Nicole, Bri and Cory Amaranthus (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Mimi Crume Sterling, Rosie Roberson, Reid Glaze, Rachel Scoggins (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Lauren Drexler, Bailey Wilson, Ashley Celis (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Kayla Weigel, Nora Hall, Mallory Beeme, Shoaib Patel, Alix Johnson, Kate Rogers (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Karen Nelson, John Scoggins, Ruth Harris, Rachel Scoggins (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Joshua Diaz, Jacob Samson (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Chloe Strickland, Angel White (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Cami Ten Napel, Maddi Goodwin, Leah Messinger, Katherine Patrick, Francesca Baker, Juby Delahoussaye (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Audrey Harris, Jason Valdivia, Brenda Appiah, Vanessa Appiah (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Annette Francia, Nerissa Von Helpenstill, Catherine Pope (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Angelee Fortuna, Reid Glaze, Eddie Fortuna (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Inside the 2022 Sneaker Soirée in Dallas' East Quarter. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Alex Moon, Corey Bounds, Nicole Craven (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
1
33

DJ ElectroPhunk and designer Charles Smith II (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

2
33

Textile Art by Sam Lao (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

3
33

Rosie Roberson, Reid Glaze, Rachel Scoggins (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

4
33

Nadia Dabbakeh (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

5
33

Campbell-Wagner Runway Models Decked out in Centre (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

6
33

Inside the 2022 Sneaker Soirée in Dallas' East Quarter. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

7
33

DJ ElectroPhunk (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

8
33

A surprise performance by Dallas up-and-comer Angel White. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

9
33

Inside the 2022 Sneaker Soirée in Dallas' East Quarter. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

10
33

(Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

11
33

Charles Smith II and Angel White (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

12
33

(Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

13
33

Whitney Cameron, Sarah Rose Summers, Sharon Lee Clark (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

14
33

Vodi Cook, Rachel Scoggins (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

15
33

Vincent Lopez, Wesley Taylor, Jason Valdivia, Josh Diaz, Ryan Oehmke (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

16
33

Event design by Valdivia Ventures, with luxury sneaker displays by Isaiah Snyder. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

17
33

Inside the 2022 Sneaker Soirée in Dallas' East Quarter. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

18
33

Rachel Scoggins, Jason Valdivia, Vodi Cook (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

19
33

Rachel Scoggins, Jason Valdivia, Daniella Giglio (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

20
33

Presenting Sponsor Centre (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

21
33

Nick Marino, Amber Nicole, Bri and Cory Amaranthus (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

22
33

Mimi Crume Sterling, Rosie Roberson, Reid Glaze, Rachel Scoggins (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

23
33

Lauren Drexler, Bailey Wilson, Ashley Celis (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

24
33

Kayla Weigel, Nora Hall, Mallory Beeme, Shoaib Patel, Alix Johnson, Kate Rogers (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

25
33

Karen Nelson, John Scoggins, Ruth Harris, Rachel Scoggins (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

26
33

Joshua Diaz, Jacob Samson (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

27
33

Chloe Strickland, Angel White (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

28
33

Cami Ten Napel, Maddi Goodwin, Leah Messinger, Katherine Patrick, Francesca Baker, Juby Delahoussaye (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

29
33

Audrey Harris, Jason Valdivia, Brenda Appiah, Vanessa Appiah (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

30
33

Annette Francia, Nerissa Von Helpenstill, Catherine Pope (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

31
33

Angelee Fortuna, Reid Glaze, Eddie Fortuna (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

32
33

Inside the 2022 Sneaker Soirée in Dallas' East Quarter. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

33
33

Alex Moon, Corey Bounds, Nicole Craven (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

WHAT: The third-annual Sneaker Soirée fundraiser, presented by East Quarter and Centre, benefiting Dallas-based family violence and prevention agency The Family Place.

WHERE: New event space 2200 Main on Friday, June 3, in the up-and-coming East Quarter neighborhood in downtown Dallas.

THE SCENE: There’s only one event in Dallas where “cocktail attire” for women means Nikes or Jordans. It’s what’s helped define the relatively new Sneaker Soirée as one of the city’s most looked-forward-to fundraisers — along with a cool crowd, great music, and a powerful cause in The Family Place.

Nadia Dabbakeh (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)
Nadia Dabbakeh (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

For the 2022 edition, the Sneaker Soirée team tapped Jason Valdivia of Valdivia Ventures to transform a floor of the industrial 2200 Main building in the up-and-coming East Quarter. In addition to luxury sneaker displays by Isaiah Snyder (Centre is Dallas’ streetwear pioneer after all), guests explored works by local textile artist Sam Lao, RancH20 spirits, Asian-inspired hors d’oeuvres by Vestals Catering, and an interactive raffle display staged with Campbell-Wagner Runway models sporting custom East Quarter X Centre attire.

“For 44 years, The Family Place has been creating brighter futures for survivors of family violence,” said Mimi Crume Sterling, CEO of The Family Place. “Events like the Sneaker Soirée enable The Family Place to continue providing emergency shelter and save the lives of those who need to escape an abusive situation.”

The evening capped off with a surprise performance by rising Dallas musician Angel White.

