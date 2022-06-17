Scenes from the Annual Sneaker Soirée in Dallas’ Emerging East Quarter

Inside the 2022 Sneaker Soirée in Dallas' East Quarter. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

Event design by Valdivia Ventures, with luxury sneaker displays by Isaiah Snyder. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

Inside the 2022 Sneaker Soirée in Dallas' East Quarter. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

Inside the 2022 Sneaker Soirée in Dallas' East Quarter. (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

Campbell-Wagner Runway Models Decked out in Centre (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

WHAT: The third-annual Sneaker Soirée fundraiser, presented by East Quarter and Centre, benefiting Dallas-based family violence and prevention agency The Family Place.

WHERE: New event space 2200 Main on Friday, June 3, in the up-and-coming East Quarter neighborhood in downtown Dallas.

THE SCENE: There’s only one event in Dallas where “cocktail attire” for women means Nikes or Jordans. It’s what’s helped define the relatively new Sneaker Soirée as one of the city’s most looked-forward-to fundraisers — along with a cool crowd, great music, and a powerful cause in The Family Place.

Nadia Dabbakeh (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

For the 2022 edition, the Sneaker Soirée team tapped Jason Valdivia of Valdivia Ventures to transform a floor of the industrial 2200 Main building in the up-and-coming East Quarter. In addition to luxury sneaker displays by Isaiah Snyder (Centre is Dallas’ streetwear pioneer after all), guests explored works by local textile artist Sam Lao, RancH20 spirits, Asian-inspired hors d’oeuvres by Vestals Catering, and an interactive raffle display staged with Campbell-Wagner Runway models sporting custom East Quarter X Centre attire.

"For 44 years, The Family Place has been creating brighter futures for survivors of family violence," said Mimi Crume Sterling, CEO of The Family Place. "Events like the Sneaker Soirée enable The Family Place to continue providing emergency shelter and save the lives of those who need to escape an abusive situation." The evening capped off with a surprise performance by rising Dallas musician Angel White.























Next Textile Art by Sam Lao (Photo by Rebecca Patton of Beckley)

THE SEEN: Host Mimi Crume Sterling, CEO of The Family Place, along with co-chairs Rachel Scoggins, Rosie Roberson, and Reid Glaze. Others who laced up for the annual event included recently-signed Dallas musician Angel White, designer Charles Smith II, mixed media artist Tramaine Townsend, storytellers Angelee and Eddie Fortuna, and event designer Jason Valdivia.