At the Dallas Symphony’s Largest Fundraiser, Debutantes Do the Iconic Texas Dip

Kelley Wheeler (Photo by James French Photography)
The 2024 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutantes with Kirsten Cordiak (Photo by James French Photography)
2024 Honorary Ball Chairmen Margaret and Barry Hancock (Photo by James French Photography)
Catherine Grayson (Photo by James French Photography)
Ellie Gidden and Luke Griggs (Photo by James French Photography)
Finley Nelson (Photo by James French Photography)
Ashley Jaynes (Photo by James French Photography)
Conner Olson and John Liptack (Photo by James French Photography)
Spencer Family – Angela, Sheridan, and Otis (Photo by James French Photography)
The Nettle Family with twins — Daffan, Day, Lillian and Douglas (Photo by James French Photography)
Clay, Cameron and Caroline Smith (Photo by James French Photography)
Bailey Robirds and Vance Miller (Photo by James French Photography)
Ellie Jones (Photo by James French Photography)
John and Abilgail Willingham (Photo by James French Photography)
Gayle Sands with twins Courtenay and Kathryn (Photo by James French Photography)
Bronwyn Cordiak (Photo by James French Photography)
Perrin Griffin (Photo by James French Photography)
2024 DSOL Presentation Ball Chair Kristin Cordiak and Densil Adams (Photo by James French Photography)
Ann Hardaway, Mrs. Auger (Photo by James French Photography)
Ford Family – Kelli, Electra, and Jerry (Photo by James French Photography)
Heather Moore and Allie McWhorter (Photo by James French Photography)
Caroline and Adam Stiles (Photo by James French Photography)
Charlotte Webb (Photo by James French Photography)
Lauren Watkins (Photo by James French Photography)
Sarah Rose Gambrell (Photo by James French Photography)
Camille Greening (Photo by James French Photography)
Minje Kwun (Photo by James French Photography)
Ripley Cooley (Photo by James French Photography)
KK Swango (Photo by James French Photography)
Mina Raj (Photo by James French Photography)
Meredith Hallam (Photo by James French Photography)
Payton Thurman (Photo by James French Photography)
The Hart Family – Carson, Andrea, Parker, David, Hunter (Photo by James French Photography)
Kennedy Downing (Photo by James French Photography)
Eric and Sarah Rose Gambrell (Photo by James French Photography)
ChoyLeng and Bob Scott (Photo by James French Photography)
Grant and Caroline Teegarden dancing (Photo by James French Photography)
01
37

Kelley Wheeler doing the Texas Dip at the 2024 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Leagues Presentation Ball. (Photo by James French Photography)

02
37

The 2024 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutantes with Kirsten Cordiak (Photo by James French Photography)

03
37

2024 Honorary Ball Chairmen Margaret and Barry Hancock (Photo by James French Photography)

04
37

Catherine Grayson (Photo by James French Photography)

05
37

Ellie Gidden and Luke Griggs (Photo by James French Photography)

06
37

Finley Nelson (Photo by James French Photography)

07
37

Ashley Jaynes (Photo by James French Photography)

08
37

2024 Honor Guard escorts Conner Olson and John Liptack (Photo by James French Photography)

09
37

The Spencer Family: Angela, Sheridan, and Otis. (Photo by James French Photography)

10
37

The Nettle Family: Daffan, Day, Lillian and Douglas (Photo by James French Photography)

11
37

Clay, Cameron and Caroline Smith (Photo by James French Photography)

12
37

Bailey Robirds and Vance Miller (Photo by James French Photography)

13
37

Ellie Jones (Photo by James French Photography)

14
37

John and Abilgail Willingham (Photo by James French Photography)

15
37

Gayle Sands with twins Courtenay and Kathryn (Photo by James French Photography)

16
37

Bronwyn Cordiak (Photo by James French Photography)

17
37

Perrin Griffin (Photo by James French Photography)

18
37

2024 DSOL Presentation Ball Chair Kristin Cordiak and Densil Adams (Photo by James French Photography)

19
37

Ann Hardaway, Mrs. Auger (Photo by James French Photography)

20
37

The Ford Family: Kelli, Electra, and Jerry (Photo by James French Photography)

21
37

Heather Moore and Allie McWhorter (Photo by James French Photography)

22
37

Caroline and Adam Stiles (Photo by James French Photography)

23
37

Charlotte Webb (Photo by James French Photography)

24
37

Lauren Watkins (Photo by James French Photography)

25
37

Sarah Rose Gambrell (Photo by James French Photography)

26
37

Camille Greening (Photo by James French Photography)

27
37

Minje Kwun (Photo by James French Photography)

28
37

Ripley Cooley (Photo by James French Photography)

29
37

KK Swango (Photo by James French Photography)

30
37

Mina Raj (Photo by James French Photography)

31
37

Meredith Hallam (Photo by James French Photography)

32
37

Payton Thurman (Photo by James French Photography)

33
37

The Hart Family: Carson, Andrea, Parker, David, Hunter (Photo by James French Photography)

34
37

Kennedy Downing (Photo by James French Photography)

35
37

Eric and Sarah Rose Gambrell (Photo by James French Photography)

36
37

ChoyLeng and Bob Scott (Photo by James French Photography)

37
37

Grant and Caroline Teegarden dancing at the 2024 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball. (Photo by James French Photography)

Kelley Wheeler (Photo by James French Photography)
The 2024 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutantes with Kirsten Cordiak (Photo by James French Photography)
2024 Honorary Ball Chairmen Margaret and Barry Hancock (Photo by James French Photography)
Catherine Grayson (Photo by James French Photography)
Ellie Gidden and Luke Griggs (Photo by James French Photography)
Finley Nelson (Photo by James French Photography)
Ashley Jaynes (Photo by James French Photography)
Conner Olson and John Liptack (Photo by James French Photography)
Spencer Family – Angela, Sheridan, and Otis (Photo by James French Photography)
The Nettle Family with twins — Daffan, Day, Lillian and Douglas (Photo by James French Photography)
Clay, Cameron and Caroline Smith (Photo by James French Photography)
Bailey Robirds and Vance Miller (Photo by James French Photography)
Ellie Jones (Photo by James French Photography)
John and Abilgail Willingham (Photo by James French Photography)
Gayle Sands with twins Courtenay and Kathryn (Photo by James French Photography)
Bronwyn Cordiak (Photo by James French Photography)
Perrin Griffin (Photo by James French Photography)
2024 DSOL Presentation Ball Chair Kristin Cordiak and Densil Adams (Photo by James French Photography)
Ann Hardaway, Mrs. Auger (Photo by James French Photography)
Ford Family – Kelli, Electra, and Jerry (Photo by James French Photography)
Heather Moore and Allie McWhorter (Photo by James French Photography)
Caroline and Adam Stiles (Photo by James French Photography)
Charlotte Webb (Photo by James French Photography)
Lauren Watkins (Photo by James French Photography)
Sarah Rose Gambrell (Photo by James French Photography)
Camille Greening (Photo by James French Photography)
Minje Kwun (Photo by James French Photography)
Ripley Cooley (Photo by James French Photography)
KK Swango (Photo by James French Photography)
Mina Raj (Photo by James French Photography)
Meredith Hallam (Photo by James French Photography)
Payton Thurman (Photo by James French Photography)
The Hart Family – Carson, Andrea, Parker, David, Hunter (Photo by James French Photography)
Kennedy Downing (Photo by James French Photography)
Eric and Sarah Rose Gambrell (Photo by James French Photography)
ChoyLeng and Bob Scott (Photo by James French Photography)
Grant and Caroline Teegarden dancing (Photo by James French Photography)
Arts / Society / The Seen

At the Dallas Symphony’s Largest Fundraiser, Debutantes Do the Iconic Texas Dip

Inside the 2024 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball

BY PaperCity Staff Report // 03.01.24
photography James French Photography
Kelley Wheeler doing the Texas Dip at the 2024 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Leagues Presentation Ball. (Photo by James French Photography)
The 2024 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutantes with Kirsten Cordiak (Photo by James French Photography)
2024 Honorary Ball Chairmen Margaret and Barry Hancock (Photo by James French Photography)
Catherine Grayson (Photo by James French Photography)
Ellie Gidden and Luke Griggs (Photo by James French Photography)
Finley Nelson (Photo by James French Photography)
Ashley Jaynes (Photo by James French Photography)
2024 Honor Guard escorts Conner Olson and John Liptack (Photo by James French Photography)
The Spencer Family: Angela, Sheridan, and Otis. (Photo by James French Photography)
The Nettle Family: Daffan, Day, Lillian and Douglas (Photo by James French Photography)
Clay, Cameron and Caroline Smith (Photo by James French Photography)
Bailey Robirds and Vance Miller (Photo by James French Photography)
Ellie Jones (Photo by James French Photography)
John and Abilgail Willingham (Photo by James French Photography)
Gayle Sands with twins Courtenay and Kathryn (Photo by James French Photography)
Bronwyn Cordiak (Photo by James French Photography)
Perrin Griffin (Photo by James French Photography)
2024 DSOL Presentation Ball Chair Kristin Cordiak and Densil Adams (Photo by James French Photography)
Ann Hardaway, Mrs. Auger (Photo by James French Photography)
The Ford Family: Kelli, Electra, and Jerry (Photo by James French Photography)
Heather Moore and Allie McWhorter (Photo by James French Photography)
Caroline and Adam Stiles (Photo by James French Photography)
Charlotte Webb (Photo by James French Photography)
Lauren Watkins (Photo by James French Photography)
Sarah Rose Gambrell (Photo by James French Photography)
Camille Greening (Photo by James French Photography)
Minje Kwun (Photo by James French Photography)
Ripley Cooley (Photo by James French Photography)
KK Swango (Photo by James French Photography)
Mina Raj (Photo by James French Photography)
Meredith Hallam (Photo by James French Photography)
Payton Thurman (Photo by James French Photography)
The Hart Family: Carson, Andrea, Parker, David, Hunter (Photo by James French Photography)
Kennedy Downing (Photo by James French Photography)
Eric and Sarah Rose Gambrell (Photo by James French Photography)
ChoyLeng and Bob Scott (Photo by James French Photography)
Grant and Caroline Teegarden dancing at the 2024 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball. (Photo by James French Photography)
1
37

Kelley Wheeler doing the Texas Dip at the 2024 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Leagues Presentation Ball. (Photo by James French Photography)

2
37

The 2024 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutantes with Kirsten Cordiak (Photo by James French Photography)

3
37

2024 Honorary Ball Chairmen Margaret and Barry Hancock (Photo by James French Photography)

4
37

Catherine Grayson (Photo by James French Photography)

5
37

Ellie Gidden and Luke Griggs (Photo by James French Photography)

6
37

Finley Nelson (Photo by James French Photography)

7
37

Ashley Jaynes (Photo by James French Photography)

8
37

2024 Honor Guard escorts Conner Olson and John Liptack (Photo by James French Photography)

9
37

The Spencer Family: Angela, Sheridan, and Otis. (Photo by James French Photography)

10
37

The Nettle Family: Daffan, Day, Lillian and Douglas (Photo by James French Photography)

11
37

Clay, Cameron and Caroline Smith (Photo by James French Photography)

12
37

Bailey Robirds and Vance Miller (Photo by James French Photography)

13
37

Ellie Jones (Photo by James French Photography)

14
37

John and Abilgail Willingham (Photo by James French Photography)

15
37

Gayle Sands with twins Courtenay and Kathryn (Photo by James French Photography)

16
37

Bronwyn Cordiak (Photo by James French Photography)

17
37

Perrin Griffin (Photo by James French Photography)

18
37

2024 DSOL Presentation Ball Chair Kristin Cordiak and Densil Adams (Photo by James French Photography)

19
37

Ann Hardaway, Mrs. Auger (Photo by James French Photography)

20
37

The Ford Family: Kelli, Electra, and Jerry (Photo by James French Photography)

21
37

Heather Moore and Allie McWhorter (Photo by James French Photography)

22
37

Caroline and Adam Stiles (Photo by James French Photography)

23
37

Charlotte Webb (Photo by James French Photography)

24
37

Lauren Watkins (Photo by James French Photography)

25
37

Sarah Rose Gambrell (Photo by James French Photography)

26
37

Camille Greening (Photo by James French Photography)

27
37

Minje Kwun (Photo by James French Photography)

28
37

Ripley Cooley (Photo by James French Photography)

29
37

KK Swango (Photo by James French Photography)

30
37

Mina Raj (Photo by James French Photography)

31
37

Meredith Hallam (Photo by James French Photography)

32
37

Payton Thurman (Photo by James French Photography)

33
37

The Hart Family: Carson, Andrea, Parker, David, Hunter (Photo by James French Photography)

34
37

Kennedy Downing (Photo by James French Photography)

35
37

Eric and Sarah Rose Gambrell (Photo by James French Photography)

36
37

ChoyLeng and Bob Scott (Photo by James French Photography)

37
37

Grant and Caroline Teegarden dancing at the 2024 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball. (Photo by James French Photography)

It’s a move that could strike fear in even the steadiest of stiletto wearers: The Texas Dip. The iconic curtsey, which may or may not be linked to ballerina Anna Pavlova’s “Dying Swan” performance from the early 1900s, requires raised arms, a pointed toe, and a pretzel-like bend into a seated position — all while maintaining a straight back, eye contact, and a smile. The grand move is unique to Texas debutantes, and was on full, formal display at the 2024 Dallas Symphony League Orchestra Presentation Ball.  

First held in 1987, the ball has become the DSOL’s largest fundraiser, raising millions for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and its outreach and education programs. 

Bailey Robirds and Vance Miller (Photo by James French Photography)
Bailey Robirds and Vance Miller at the 2024 Dallas Symphony League Orchestra Presentation Ball. (Photo by James French Photography)

The Scene

On a cool night in February, families and friends of this year’s debutante class gathered at the Meyerson Symphony Center in the Dallas Arts District, greeted by 44 large portraits representing each of the 44 debs that would take the stage later that evening. After opening remarks from Presentation Ball Chairman Kristin Cordiak, the young women took a turn at the perilous Texas Dip one by one, scored by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra performing a song of the deb’s choosing. After each successful, swan-like dive, a male member of the 2024 Honor Guard was there to lend the ladies a hand. All smiles and posture remained intact. 

Post-bows, members of the symphony’s horn section led the procession of newly debuted women down the steps of the Meyerson, where a formal seated dinner and dancing awaited the hundreds of guests that had gathered. The evening felt almost European with its pomp and grandeur, and yet, it felt right at home in the Dallas Arts District — newly anointed the “best in the nation.”

2024 Honorary Ball Chairmen Margaret and Barry Hancock (Photo by James French Photography)
2024 Honorary Ball Chairmen Margaret and Barry Hancock (Photo by James French Photography)

The Seen

Several parents were witnessing the debut of their second or third child, including Laura and Jason Downing, who were present in support of their third daughter. Celebrating their debutante Electra Wallace Ford were Kelli and Gerald J. Ford. Daffan and Doug Nettle along with Gayle Sands were parents of twin daughters presented during the 2024 Presentation Ball. Other proud parents were Kristina and John Hallam, and Dena and Vaughn Miller.

The 2024 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball Debutantes are: Helena Breland Bach; Erika Mae Batson; Mia Lane Blanton; Claire Elise Cahoon; Ripley Elizabeth Cooley; Kennedy Claire Downing; Electra Wallace Ford; Sarah Rose Gambrell; Ellie McClain Gidden; Catherine Lee Grayson; Camille Anne Greening; Meredith Elizabeth Hallam; Grace Soleil Handler; Caroline Parker Hart; Catherine Bradford Hunt; Isabella Ann Jackson; Ashley Elizabeth Jaynes; Ellen Taylor Jones; Minje Kwun; Emannuelle Grace LeVoyer; Claire Michael Levy; Riya Kaur Luthra; Elizabeth Myers Madison; Avery Pilar Moore; Finley Elizabeth Nelson; Day Gilmire Nettle; Lillian Susan Nettle; Mina Hiranmayee Raj; Bailey Erin Robirds; Courtenay Christianson Sands, Kathryn Bunker Sands; Caroline Robertson Smith; Sheridan Michelle Spencer; Caroline Story Stiles; Leslie Katherine Swango; Caroline Parker Teegarden; Payton Grace Thurman; Megan McKamy Dyer Underwood; Lauren Alexis Watkins; Charlotte Nicole Webb; Kelley Caroline Wheeler; Abigail Archer Willingham; Claire Anh Wooley; and Sophia Corina Yung.

Kelley Wheeler (Photo by James French Photography)
The 2024 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutantes with Kirsten Cordiak (Photo by James French Photography)
2024 Honorary Ball Chairmen Margaret and Barry Hancock (Photo by James French Photography)
Catherine Grayson (Photo by James French Photography)
Ellie Gidden and Luke Griggs (Photo by James French Photography)
Finley Nelson (Photo by James French Photography)
Ashley Jaynes (Photo by James French Photography)
Conner Olson and John Liptack (Photo by James French Photography)
Spencer Family – Angela, Sheridan, and Otis (Photo by James French Photography)
The Nettle Family with twins — Daffan, Day, Lillian and Douglas (Photo by James French Photography)
Clay, Cameron and Caroline Smith (Photo by James French Photography)
Bailey Robirds and Vance Miller (Photo by James French Photography)
Ellie Jones (Photo by James French Photography)
John and Abilgail Willingham (Photo by James French Photography)
Gayle Sands with twins Courtenay and Kathryn (Photo by James French Photography)
Bronwyn Cordiak (Photo by James French Photography)
Perrin Griffin (Photo by James French Photography)
2024 DSOL Presentation Ball Chair Kristin Cordiak and Densil Adams (Photo by James French Photography)
Ann Hardaway, Mrs. Auger (Photo by James French Photography)
Ford Family – Kelli, Electra, and Jerry (Photo by James French Photography)
Heather Moore and Allie McWhorter (Photo by James French Photography)
Caroline and Adam Stiles (Photo by James French Photography)
Charlotte Webb (Photo by James French Photography)
Lauren Watkins (Photo by James French Photography)
Sarah Rose Gambrell (Photo by James French Photography)
Camille Greening (Photo by James French Photography)
Minje Kwun (Photo by James French Photography)
Ripley Cooley (Photo by James French Photography)
KK Swango (Photo by James French Photography)
Mina Raj (Photo by James French Photography)
Meredith Hallam (Photo by James French Photography)
Payton Thurman (Photo by James French Photography)
The Hart Family – Carson, Andrea, Parker, David, Hunter (Photo by James French Photography)
Kennedy Downing (Photo by James French Photography)
Eric and Sarah Rose Gambrell (Photo by James French Photography)
ChoyLeng and Bob Scott (Photo by James French Photography)
Grant and Caroline Teegarden dancing (Photo by James French Photography)
Special Series

Social in Security

Lessons from an etiquette ambassador
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
How to Celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 — 5 Tips from Talented Tastemakers
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
7 Modern Etiquette Rules to Live By in 2024
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
The Etiquette of Art Buying — How to Go From Newbie to Confident Collector
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
An Essential Guide to Concert Etiquette in 2023 — Performers, Producers, and Other Experts Weigh In
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Dining Out, Optimized in 4 Insider Tips
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
From Tipping to Gossip and Everything In Between — A Modern Etiquette Ambassador Breaks Down 36 Common Life Scenarios and How to Handle Them With Grace
read full series

Curated Collection

Swipe
1918 Olive Street #3802
Downtown
FOR SALE

1918 Olive Street #3802
Dallas, TX

$6,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sanders Avrea
This property is listed by: Sanders Avrea (214) 458-1964 Email Realtor
1918 Olive Street #3802
4517 Southern Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4517 Southern Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
4517 Southern Avenue
6414 Waggoner Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6414 Waggoner Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
6414 Waggoner Drive
2204 Aarhus Way
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2204 Aarhus Way
Dallas, TX

$754,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
2204 Aarhus Way
1725 Placid Oaks Lane
Quail Hollow
FOR SALE

1725 Placid Oaks Lane
Westlake, TX

$9,875,000 Learn More about this property
Dona Robinson
This property is listed by: Dona Robinson (214) 906-7069 Email Realtor
1725 Placid Oaks Lane
6516 Riverhill Drive
Shoal Creek
FOR SALE

6516 Riverhill Drive
Plano, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Kimberly Cocotos & Kristen Scott
This property is listed by: Kimberly Cocotos & Kristen Scott (214) 682-5754 Email Realtor
6516 Riverhill Drive
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$17,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
3914 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3914 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,495,000 Learn More about this property
Kimberly Ashmore
This property is listed by: Kimberly Ashmore (214) 952-5165 Email Realtor
3914 Normandy Avenue
6706 Orchid Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6706 Orchid Lane
Dallas, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6706 Orchid Lane
10701 CR 3418
Brownsboro
FOR SALE

10701 CR 3418
Brownsboro, TX

$9,600,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Gosnell
This property is listed by: Leslie Gosnell (214) 686-5151 Email Realtor
10701 CR 3418
3825 Potomac Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3825 Potomac Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,500,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
3825 Potomac Avenue
5038 Deloache Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5038 Deloache Avenue
Dallas, TX

$15,900,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
5038 Deloache Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X