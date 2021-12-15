Samantha Pille (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Dancer Samantha Pille wearing Neiman Marcus fashion for the Tutu Chic Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Society / The Seen / Fashion

Texas Ballerinas Bring Neiman Marcus Fashions to Life for Tutu Chic

The Runway Show and Luncheon is a Holiday-Favorite for a Reason

BY PaperCity Dallas // 12.15.21
photography Sharon Ellman
Dancer Samantha Pille wearing Neiman Marcus fashion for the Tutu Chic Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
Dancer Samantha Pille wearing Neiman Marcus fashion for the Tutu Chic Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Fashion and ballet blended perfectly as the Tutu Chic Fashion Show & Luncheon returned to Winspear Opera House on the AT&T Performing Arts Center campus Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Neiman Marcus was the presenting sponsor of Texas Ballet Theater’s signature fundraising event, providing fashions modeled by TBT dancers. Nancy Carlson, Capera Ryan, and Janet Rice served as co-chairs.

Guests enjoyed a champagne reception in the Winspear lobby before the show, then took their seats onstage. Dancers both modeled and performed in this unique show, choreographed by TBT Associate Artistic Director Tim O’Keefe and styled by Margaret Merritt. The performance concluded with a live auction facilitated by Crayton Webb, CEO of Sunwest Communications.

“We were delighted to showcase our amazing holiday dressing and all the magic Neiman Marcus has to offer during the fashion show and support an incredible arts organization in our community,” says Mary McGreevy, Vice President and Market General Manager at Neiman Marcus Group.

2021_TBT_Tutu_2329 (Photo by Sharon Ellman)
The 2021 Tutu Chic Fashion Show and Luncheon at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas. (Photo by Sharon Ellman)

Wolfgang Puck Catering provided lunch in the Winspear lobby, where guests enjoyed viewing additional Neiman Marcus fashions throughout the space. Florals and décor were provided by Lizzie Bee’s Flower Shoppe and Lawson Event Rentals.

Tutu Chic raised more than $250,000 for Texas Ballet Theater and its programs, including those that provide ballet education and patron opportunities for children throughout the Metroplex.

